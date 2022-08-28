2.-Gestational-Throphoblastic-Disease.pptx

6.
Signs and Symptoms:
• Excessive frequent vomiting.
• Over distension of the uterus and larger than expected for weeks
of gestation.
• Some vaginal bleeding may occur plus vesicles.
• No fetal movements ,No fetal parts
• Positive pregnancy test result in highly diluted urine 1:500.
8.
Complications:
• Dilation and curettage (D&C).
• Hysterectomy. Rarely, if there is increased risk of gestational trophoblastic
neoplasia (GTN) and there's no desire for future pregnancies, the uterus may be
removed (hysterectomy).
• HCG monitoring. After the molar tissue is removed, your doctor will repeat
measurements of your HCG level until it returns to normal. If you continue to
have HCG in your blood, you may need additional treatment.
Once treatment for the molar pregnancy is complete, your doctor
may continue to monitor your HCG levels for six months to one year to
make sure there's no remaining molar tissue.
Because pregnancy HCG levels also increase during a normal pregnancy, your
doctor may recommend you wait six to 12 months before trying to become
pregnant again. Your provider will recommend a reliable form of birth control
during this time