International congress in_9_slides

au gu st 2 0 1 6 I wa r s aw, P O L A n d 68th aiesec International congress Official Website of the congress www.internat...
AIESEC INTERNATIONAL CONGRESS International congress is the annual convening of AIESEC and its members from 126 countries,...
Honorary board of 68th aiesec international congress International congress 2006 in poland ”We shall remember that only du...
Our values guide us in our everyday decisions. We decide to organize Green AIESEC International Congress to fulfil our cor...
movie: https://youtu.be/S5n3I4o9h3c Movie: https://youtu.be/eSV7hgrxSrU Movie: https://youtu.be/1RHZnBRNLl s Opening cerem...
"From creating start-ups to igniting revolutions, young people have been toppling the old structures and processes that go...
Published in: Leadership & Management
  1. 1. au gu st 2 0 1 6 I wa r s aw, P O L A n d 68th aiesec International congress Official Website of the congress www.internationalcongress.aiesec.org Offcial Fanpage of the congress www.facebook.com/internationalcongress0/?fref=ts Venue www.hotelossa.pl/en/
  2. 2. AIESEC INTERNATIONAL CONGRESS International congress is the annual convening of AIESEC and its members from 126 countries, aimed at celebrating youth leadership, cultural diversity and global togetherness. In addition to the International Congress, many events will take place that ought to activate young poles into business and energize the Polish business for the betterment of the country and the world. This will be a great opportunity to attend business conferences prepared by the partners of the conference. As well as the Global Village and the celebration of Poland's rich culture and historical achievements during the Polish Night. One of International Congress goals is to bring the organization together with the entire world to realize our mission, which is follow since 1949:„PEACE AND FULFILLMENT OF HUMANKIND’S POTENTIAL” AIESEC INTERNATIONAL CONGRESS IN NUMBERS 68.Kongres Światowy AIESEC +1000PARTICIPANTS looking for their next steps +40 000 VIRTUAL DELEGATES 126Krajów 10Dni 7Wydarzeń Towarszyszących +50Speakerów +200PartnerS 3RD TIME IN PolAND 68TH AIESEC INTERNATIONAL CONGRESS +50speakers 10DAYS allLevels of leadership +120Different nationalities Opening ceremony& Global village Global YouthSpeak Forum Polish night Awards gala 14-23.08.2016 timeline Qualities of aiesec talents
  3. 3. Honorary board of 68th aiesec international congress International congress 2006 in poland ”We shall remember that only due to exceptional sensibility and great determination were we able to make such progressive changein Poland. We still need this moral strength to be our guide. I warmly invite everybody to engage and participate in the International Congress 2006. I am already here – let us meet again in suport of the idea of global Solidarity” Lech Walesa, former president of poland (1990-1995) Official Website of the congress 800.000 Offcial Fanpage of the congress 69.000 Offcial twitter of the congress 5.000 Aleksander Kwaśniewski - former President of Poland (1995-2005) Beata Radomska – President of Executive Club Dominika Kulczyk – CEO of Kulczyk Foundation Dorota Hryniewiecka-Firlej – CEO of Pfizer Poland Hanna Gronkiewicz-Waltz – Mayor of Warsaw Henryka Bochniarz – President of Polish Confederation Lewiatan Jan Krzysztof Bielecki – Former Prime Minister of Poland (1991) Janusz Lewandowski – Former Member of European Commission Jerzy Duszyński – President of the Polish Academy of Sciences Marek Belka – President of the National Bank of Poland Paweł Potoroczyn – President of the Adam Mickiewicz Institute
  4. 4. Our values guide us in our everyday decisions. We decide to organize Green AIESEC International Congress to fulfil our core value which is Acting Sustainably. Acting Sustainably means that we act in a way that is sustainable for our organisation and society by making more responsible decisions that will positively impact the world. We would love to invite You to become co-host of Green AIESEC International Congress in Poland. Together we will strive for building awareness towards sustainable planet among leaders from 126 countries. We believe that we are able to develop leadership potential of young people by engaging them early-on with a values-based environment that shapes their behaviours. Together with United Nations we want to engage young people in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By organizing Green AIESEC International Congress we will be place where new and actionable ideas will be showed.
  5. 5. movie: https://youtu.be/S5n3I4o9h3c Movie: https://youtu.be/eSV7hgrxSrU Movie: https://youtu.be/1RHZnBRNLl s Opening ceremony Global village India night The Congress In numbers 118 countries 65% Participants 21-23 years old 250 CEE 40 000 Virtual delegates 900 youth 210 AP 90 africa 90 latam 100 mena Delegates per region 160 wena
  6. 6. "From creating start-ups to igniting revolutions, young people have been toppling the old structures and processes that govern our world. Just imagine what solutions might be found if young people are given the space and encouragement to participate and lead." -Kofi annan Secretary-General of the United Nations And aiesec alumnus

