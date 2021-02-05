Successfully reported this slideshow.
Woodies Natural Wood Wool Firelighters
Fire Starter  Long Burning, very easy to light, natural firelighters made from untreated wood that harvested from sustain...
FEATURES  100% ALL-NATURAL, ECO FRIENDLY & SUSTAINABLE – All firelighters are safe and non- toxic which made from an envi...
LIGHTING INSTRUCTIONS  Use (1) Firestarter per 2-3lbs. Of charcoal briquette or lump charcoal.  Arrange a layer of charc...
SAFETY TIPS & INSTRUCTIONS  KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN  USE ONLY IN A WELL VENTILATED AREA  DO NOT BREATHE FUMES  D...
E-COMMERCE SOLUTIONS  Customized package design available for retail and e- commerce purpose.  Packing meets FBA or rele...
  2. 2. Fire Starter  Long Burning, very easy to light, natural firelighters made from untreated wood that harvested from sustainable plantations, the firelighters are coated in quality paraffin wax which allows each firelighter last burning up to 10mins.  No dangerous petrochemicals and no nasty kerosene taste.  Not only are they great for grills, they are great for campfires and fireplaces.  These are very easy to use and are odorless, so are the best firelighters for outside cooking using pizza ovens and fire pits.
  3. 3. FEATURES  100% ALL-NATURAL, ECO FRIENDLY & SUSTAINABLE – All firelighters are safe and non- toxic which made from an environmentally friendly blend of wood wool and wax with no chemical additives.  LONG 8-10 MINUTES BURN – Product efficiency is due to special technology developed by engineering team. Start fires fast even in tough conditions such as wind, dampness and rain with just one match and without dangerous flare ups.  FLEXIBLE PACKAGE, GREAT VALUE – Economical package has an unlimited shelf life and will last you through four seasons, keeping you warm with cozy fires in the winter months to enjoying summer bonfires with family and friends.  EASY TO USE – Portable, lightweight and waterproof. It ignites instantly, 3 times faster than commonly used flat square starters, and will light in damp or windy conditions. Because it is not affected by moisture and can be started with a match even when wet, the Firestarter is the ideal travel companion for camping, hunting, survival and hiking trips.  MULTI USE, PERFECT FOR COOKING & GRILLING – Our all-season product is ideal for starting fires in chimneys, fire pits and campfires and can be used indoors and outdoors. Don’t taint your food with charcoal fluid! The Firestarter is odorless, tasteless and will not flavor food.
  4. 4. LIGHTING INSTRUCTIONS  Use (1) Firestarter per 2-3lbs. Of charcoal briquette or lump charcoal.  Arrange a layer of charcoal or wood on bed of grill.  Place a Firestarter in the middle of the charcoal or wood.  Add additional charcoal or wood on the top of the base and the  Firestarter, forming a small pyramid. Firestarter maybe fully covered by charcoal or wood. Keep the Firestarter end exposed to allow for lighting access.  With a long-stemmed lighter, light the end of Firestarter.  When charcoal is covered in gray ash, spread evenly and begin cooking.
  5. 5. SAFETY TIPS & INSTRUCTIONS  KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN  USE ONLY IN A WELL VENTILATED AREA  DO NOT BREATHE FUMES  DON NOT USE NEAR HEAT OR FLAMES  NEVER ADD TO HOT COALS OR FIRE  NEVER LEAVE A FIRE UNATTENDED  DO NOT STORE IN TEMPERATURES EXCEEDING 113F(45C)  ALWAYS KEEP DRY
  6. 6. E-COMMERCE SOLUTIONS  Customized package design available for retail and e- commerce purpose.  Packing meets FBA or relevant requirements, labeling accordingly.  Dispatch to shipping forwarder or arranged pick-up service.  Short lead time, support urgent production and delivery

