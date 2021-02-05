Successfully reported this slideshow.
Wood Wool Firelighters Manufacturer
Wood Wool Firelighters / Wood Wool Fire Starter  Long Burning, very easy to light, natural firelighters made from untreat...
LIGHTING INSTRUCTIONS  Use (1) Firestarter per 2-3lbs. Of charcoal briquette or lump charcoal.  Arrange a layer of charc...
SAFETY TIPS & INSTRUCTIONS  KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN  USE ONLY IN A WELL VENTILATED AREA  DO NOT BREATHE FUMES  D...
  2. 2. Wood Wool Firelighters / Wood Wool Fire Starter  Long Burning, very easy to light, natural firelighters made from untreated wood that harvested from sustainable plantations, the firelighters are coated in quality paraffin wax which allows each firelighter last burning up to 10mins.  No dangerous petrochemicals and no nasty kerosene taste.  Not only are they great for grills, they are great for campfires and fireplaces.  These are very easy to use and are odorless, so are the best firelighters for outside cooking using pizza ovens and fire pits.
  3. 3. LIGHTING INSTRUCTIONS  Use (1) Firestarter per 2-3lbs. Of charcoal briquette or lump charcoal.  Arrange a layer of charcoal or wood on bed of grill.  Place a Firestarter in the middle of the charcoal or wood.  Add additional charcoal or wood on the top of the base and the  Firestarter, forming a small pyramid. Firestarter maybe fully covered by charcoal or wood. Keep the Firestarter end exposed to allow for lighting access.  With a long-stemmed lighter, light the end of Firestarter.  When charcoal is covered in gray ash, spread evenly and begin cooking.
  4. 4. SAFETY TIPS & INSTRUCTIONS  KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN  USE ONLY IN A WELL VENTILATED AREA  DO NOT BREATHE FUMES  DON NOT USE NEAR HEAT OR FLAMES  NEVER ADD TO HOT COALS OR FIRE  NEVER LEAVE A FIRE UNATTENDED  DO NOT STORE IN TEMPERATURES EXCEEDING 113F(45C)  ALWAYS KEEP DRY

