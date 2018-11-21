Successfully reported this slideshow.
HOW ECONOMIC DECISIONS ARE MADE PREPARED BY: MR. LANCE MERCADO
READ... CHOOSE BETWEEN ALTERNATIVES “Stephanie, weren’t you thinking of buying a new MP3 player last week?” her dad asked....
ECONOMIC SYSTEMS Different economic systems exist throughout the world. However, all economies must answer three basic que...
ECONOMIC SYSTEMS 1. COMMAND ECONOMY - The government determines what, how and for whom products and services are produced....
ECONOMIC SYSTEMS 2. MARKET ECONOMY - Are about personal choices, individuals and businesses decide what, how, and for whom...
ECONOMIC SYSTEMS 3. TRADITIONAL ECONOMY - Goods and services are produced the way they have always been produced. - Is use...
ECONOMIC SYSTEMS 4. MIXED ECONOMY - When elements of the command and market economies are combined, it is called a mixed e...
ECONOMIC CHOICES Individuals and businesses are faced with economic choices everyday. Decisions about needs and wants must...
SCARCITY - Occurs when people’s needs and wants are unlimited and the resources to produce the goods and services to meet ...
OPPORTUNITY COST - Is the value of the next-best alternative – the one you pass up.
ASSIGNMENT.. What are the Functions of Business? 1. Production 2. Marketing 3. Management 4. Finance
How Economic Decisions Are Made (Economic Systems)
