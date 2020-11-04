Len ke hoach cho thien than nho thu hai

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Lên kế hoạch cho thiên thần nhỏ thứ hai Bạn đã sẵn sàng cho thiên thần nhỏ thứ hai ra đời? Có nhiều hơn là chỉ “một vài” yếu tố để cân nhắc trước cho kế hoạch quan trọng này. Có thể bạn đã là mẹ của một nhóc đang chập chững tập đi, một nhóc vừa chào tạm biệt mấy cái bỉm hoặc một nhóc lớn hơn, sẵn sàng bước vào lớp 1 ở một ngôi trường “thật sự”. Dù đứa con này có lớn bằng cỡ nào trong các trường hợp vừa liệt kê thì có bao giờ bạn thấy luyến tiếc những ngày tháng cũ, lúc con mình còn nhỏ hơn bây giờ nữa không? Và bạn có mơ mộng về đứa thứ hai chứ? Lên kế hoạch cho thiên thần nhỏ thứ hai Vậy làm sao để bạn xác định được rõ ràng rằng mình đã sẵn sàng để mang thai đứa trẻ thứ hai hay chưa? Dưới đây là các yếu tố bạn cũng như bạn đời nên xem xét qua để cùng thảo luận, lập kế hoạch cho phù hợp. Sức khỏe của bà mẹ Hồi sinh em bé đầu tiên, bạn muốn mình khỏe mạnh nhất có thể vào lúc tiền thai kỳ. Lần này cũng vậy. Một số chuyên gia nói rằng cần tối thiểu một năm cho sản
  2. 2. phụ phục hồi hoàn toàn sau sinh (từ các chứng cơ thể thiếu hụt vitamin, áp lực cao lên hệ thống sinh sản của phụ nữ hay biến động trọng lượng kéo dài). Tuy nhiên, không có nguyên tắc được nghiên cứu nào chỉ ra rằng bạn cần đợi đủ một năm tròn cho việc mang thai lần hai cả. Miễn là bạn đủ cân, ăn uống tốt, tinh thần thoải mái, nhiều năng lượng đủ để “cày” qua đợt mang thai lần này. Chẳng có lý do nào ngăn được bạn có em bé sớm đâu, miễn là bạn muốn. Dưới đây là một số ưu và khuyết điểm được tổng hợp sẵn cho bạn tham khảo: Ưu điểm  Nếu bạn quan tâm đến độ tuổi hợp lý và an toàn nhất, đảm bảo khả năng đậu thai cao, thai khỏe mạnh thì hãy tiến hành luôn. Mang thai khi tuổi càng cao thì sức khỏe của cả mẹ và em bé càng dễ bị ảnh hưởng xấu.  Nhóc đầu tiên sẽ rất hào hứng (trước khi chúng đủ lớn để nghĩ đến chuyện so đo tị nạnh sự cưng chiều của bố mẹ). Nó còn có thể ở cạnh an ủi, giúp đỡ bạn nữa đấy.  Bạn vừa mang thai, vừa bận bịu với đứa đầu trong nhà. Đôi khi việc này khiến bạn cũng chẳng còn thời gian mà cảm nhận những triệu chứng khó chịu của thai phụ nữa đâu. Thời gian này chắc chắn sẽ ổn hơn so với lần đầu tiên của bạn.
  3. 3. Lên kế hoạch cho thiên thần nhỏ thứ hai Nhược điểm  Suốt thai kỳ, bạn không thể ngủ nghỉ nhiều như lúc mang đứa con đầu lòng nữa. Giờ sự chăm sóc của bạn phải nhân lên gấp đôi: một cho đứa đầu lòng, một cho đứa mới trong bụng.  Cũng không giống lần trước. Bây giờ, không tránh khỏi những lúc bạn phải mang theo đồ nặng khi di chuyển rồi. Món “đồ nặng” này chính là đứa lớn, bất kể khi ấy bạn có bị đau lưng hay không.  Nếu bạn vẫn cho con bú trong đợt thai kỳ thứ hai, tức là bạn đang nuôi không những một, mà là những hai đứa trẻ cùng lúc. Thế nên bạn cũng cần hết sức chú ý đến chế độ dinh dưỡng nói riêng, giữ gìn thể lực nói chung để đủ sức cho công việc vất vả này. Tình trạng tài chính của gia đình Bên cạnh việc xem xét thử khả năng mình có đủ để nuôi thêm một cái miệng nhỏ xíu nữa hay không, bạn còn cần cân nhắc một loạt các yếu tố khác nữa. Như là:  Nếu bạn không làm tại gia mà đến công ty hàng ngày, liệu ngân sách cá nhân sẽ mất đi một khoản đáng kể từ đợt nghỉ thai kỳ kéo dài chứ? Hay bạn đành cắt bớt thời gian cho em bé thứ hai này để đi làm sớm đây?  Tổ ấm “nhỏ xinh” của bạn đủ sức chứa cho thêm một thành viên nữa không? Hay bạn phải chuyển tới một căn hộ lớn hơn (và tất nhiên đắt hơn)?  Bạn có tái sử dụng được mấy thứ đồ mắc tiền của đứa đầu như giường trẻ em, ghế xe hơi, xe đẩy… không? Hay anh/chị hai vẫn còn đang dùng chúng và bạn phải sắm mới toàn bộ?
  4. 4. Lên kế hoạch cho thiên thần nhỏ thứ hai Dù thế nào thì có đứa con thứ hai cũng đồng nghĩa với việc lo thêm một khoản chi phí và điều này ảnh hưởng lớn đến lượng “tiền ra” định kỳ của gia đình. Bạn và bạn đời hãy xem xét lại ngân sách dự trữ chung. Suy nghĩ xem số tiền này đã ổn để dùng cho đứa sau ngay lúc này chưa, hay còn thiếu, cần phải tích góp thêm. Có thêm con hay chưa luôn là một vấn đề không dễ để đi đến quyết định. Hãy sáng suốt, cân nhắc mọi khía cạnh có liên quan. Đừng quá vội trước khi sẵn sàng. Cũng đừng đợi cho quá trễ lúc muốn cũng không được, bạn nhé!

