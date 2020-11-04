Cach tam cho tre so sinh dung cach

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Cách tắm cho trẻ sơ sinh đúng cách, chuẩn khoa học Cách tắm cho trẻ sơ sinh đúng cách, chuẩn khoa học là điều các ông bố, bà mẹ nên trang bị kỹ cho mình để có được kiến thức chăm sóc con tốt nhất. Dưới đây là những lưu ý cần thiết khi bạn chuẩn bị tắm cho bé. Cách tắm cho trẻ sơ sinh đúng cách, chuẩn khoa học – cach tam cho tre so sinh Chuẩn bị phòng tắm cho trẻ sơ sinh Phòng tắm cho trẻ sơ sinh cần là phòng kín gió. Nếu phòng ngủ của bạn không khép kín thì tốt nhất là bạn nên mang chậu nước vào phòng để tắm cho bé, không nên bế bé ra ngoài vì có thể bé sẽ bị gió, lạnh. Nhiệt độ khu vực tắm cho bé nên ở khoảng 25 – 27 độ.
  2. 2. Phòng tắm cho bé cần là phòng kín gió – cách tắm cho trẻ sơ sinh Khăn tắm và quần áo khô, sạch của bé cần đảm bảo sẵn sàng trước khi tắm. Về phần xà bông, dầu gội thì bạn chỉ nên chọn loại tự nhiên, đảm bảo không gây kích ứng da hay ảnh hưởng nếu không may bị dính vào mắt, tai… Khi tắm, cần đảm bảo trẻ đang ở trong trạng thái thoải mái nhất.
  3. 3. Những dụng cụ cần chuẩn bị để tắm cho bé sơ sinh – cach tam cho tre so sinh Một lưu ý quan trọng nữa đó là bạn chỉ nên tắm khi bé đã rụng rốn hoàn toàn. Trường hợp bé chưa rụng rốn, bạn chỉ nên dùng khăn ẩm, ấm để vệ sinh cho bé. Nếu bé bắt buộc phải tắm theo chỉ định của bác sĩ thì khu vực rốn cần được băng kín, băng kỹ để tránh dính nước gây ướt, nhiễm trùng. Cách tắm cho trẻ sơ sinh Chuẩn bị nước tắm cho bé: Nước tắm cho bé cần là nước ấm (không được quá nóng nhưng không được lạnh). Việc thử nước bố mẹ có thể trực tiếp pha và thử bằng tay. Khi hoà nước vào chậu thì mực nước cần trong khoảng từ 5 – 8cm, không nên quá nhiều sẽ gây khó cho quá trình tắm.
  4. 4. Kiểm tra nhiệt độ của nước trước khi tắm cho bé – cách tắm cho trẻ sơ sinh Nước tắm cần là nước lọc sạch. Giai đoạn này, tốt nhất bạn không nên dùng nước từ các loại lá hay tinh dầu… để tránh làn da non của bé bị kích ứng. Nên chuẩn bị thêm cả một miếng đệm ở thành chậu hoặc đáy chậu để tránh bé bị trượt trong quá trình tắm. Rửa mặt và tắm phần dưới trước: Đầu tiên, bạn rửa sạch mặt cho bé bằng một miếng khăn bông mềm, ẩm. Bạn lưu ý cần lau nhẹ nhàng để tránh việc bé bị khó chịu. Tiếp đến, vắt sạch lại khăn mặt và làm sạch khu vực hai vành tai, mũi của bé. Thao tác này cũng cần được thực hiện cẩn thận, chậm rãi.
  5. 5. Tư thế bế bé tắm đúng cách – cach tam cho tre so sinh Rửa mặt xong, bạn bắt đầu dùng khăn và nước lau sạch phần chân, đùi, bẹn của bé. Lưu ý lau nhẹ và kỹ phần nếp gấp như khớp đùi, kẽ chân, vùng bẹn bởi khu vực này là nơi tích tụ mồ hôi. Tắm phần lưng, bụng.
  6. 6. Tắm xong ở phần dưới đùi, bạn từ từ cởi dần áo của bé và bắt đầu tắm đến khu vực bụng, lưng. Khi tắm, bạn dùng khăn lau lần lượt từ trước vòng ra sau, từ trên xuống dưới để không bị sót cũng như để tránh nhiễm trùng. Gội đầu cho bé – cách tắm cho trẻ sơ sinh – tam cho em be Gội đầu cho bé. Tắm xong, bạn lau khô người bé và bọc trong một chiếc khăn bông khô, mềm để bé không bị nhiễm lạnh. Tiếp đến, bạn bế bé ngửa và gội đầu cho bé. Khi gội đầu, chỉ nên dùng khăn mặt nhỏ hoặc tay để mát xa nhẹ nhàng, tránh ảnh hưởng tới phần da dầu còn non của bé. Gội xong, bạn cần lau khô da đầu bé luôn để đảm bảo bé không bị khó chịu.
  7. 7. http://laminkid.com.vn/ Lau khô người và giữ ấm cho bé – cách tắm cho trẻ sơ sinh Lưu ý quan trọng sau khi tắm đó là cơ thể bé cần phải khô, nhất là vùng rốn. Bé cần đảm bảo được mặc quần áo thoải mái, không bị nhiễm lạnh hay còn đọng nước trong tai, mũi… Với cách tắm cho trẻ sơ sinh này, nếu mẹ chưa có nhiều kinh nghiệm thì có thể nhờ bác sĩ hoặc người lớn tuổi hướng dẫn một – hai buổi để có thêm kiến thức chăm sóc bé tốt nhất.

