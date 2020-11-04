Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cách chữa ngạt mũi nhanh chóng và hiệu quả tại nhà
Ngoài nước muối sinh lý rửa mũi, bà bầu cũng nên súc miệng bằng nước muối để làm sạch khoang miệng, vùng họng. Cách làm nà...
Uống nhiều nước sẽ giúp bà bầu đánh bay nghẹt mũi nhanh hơn Cách chữa ngạt mũi cho trẻ sơ sinh Sử dụng tăm bông và nước mu...
http://laminherb.com/ Sử dụng nước muối sinh lý để chữa ngạt mũi cho trẻ Xông hơi hoặc máy làm ẩm: Hơi nước nóng và ẩm có ...
Xông hơi nước ấm giúp mũi nhanh thông hơn Những lưu ý khi chữa ngạt mũi Đối với bà bầu: Tuyệt đối không được tự ý mua và s...
Cach chua ngat mui nhanh chong va hieu qua tai nha

Cach chua ngat mui nhanh chong va hieu qua tai nha

  1. 1. Cách chữa ngạt mũi nhanh chóng và hiệu quả tại nhà Cách chữa ngạt mũi nhanh chóng, hiệu quả ngay tại nhà, đặc biệt là đối với bà bầu và trẻ sơ sinh sẽ được giới thiệu chi tiết, cụ thể trong bài viết dưới đây. Cách chữa ngạt mũi cho bà bầu Ngạt mũi là hiện tượng thường gặp ở các bà bầu Chữa ngạt mũi bằng nước muối sinh lý Nước muối sinh lý sẽ “làm mềm” các chất rắn cặn bã bám ở mũi và nhanh chóng tống đẩy chúng ra ngoài. Nhờ vậy, đường thở sẽ được “làm thông” nhanh chóng. Nên sử dụng nước muối sinh lý từ 2 – 3 lần/ngày.
  2. 2. Ngoài nước muối sinh lý rửa mũi, bà bầu cũng nên súc miệng bằng nước muối để làm sạch khoang miệng, vùng họng. Cách làm này vừa giúp làm sạch, vừa giúp ngăn ngừa vi khuẩn tấn công chéo vùng tai – mũi – họng. Chữa ngạt mũi bằng các bài thuốc dân gian Chữa ngạt mũi bằng rau kinh giới và lá tía tô Bài thuốc từ tỏi: trong Đông y, tỏi có khả năng sát khuẩn, sát trùng và chống viêm nhiễm hiệu quả. Khi bị ngạt mũi, bà bầu chỉ cần lột sạch vỏ, thái 1 – 2 lát tỏi ngậm trong miệng, đồng thời giã nát 1 củ tỏi và xông trực tiếp vào mũi (ngửi nhiều lần) Bài thuốc từ rau kinh giới, lá tía tô: Rau kinh giới, tía tô là cây thuốc Đông y có tính ấm, có khả năng trị các triệu chứng cảm cúm (ngạt mũi, sốt) hiệu quả. Khi bà bầu bị ngạt mũi, các bà bầu chỉ cần rửa sạch và giã nát lá để lấy nước uống. Ngoài ra nếu không uống được sống, các bạn bầu cũng có thể đun sôi để vừa lấy nước uống, vừa dùng nước nấu lá để rửa mũi trực tiếp. Uống nhiều nước: Bà bầu bị ngạt mũi nên uống nhiều nước và chia thành nhiều lần nhỏ. Khi cơ thể được cung cấp đủ nước, nó sẽ giúp dịch mũi nhanh chóng trở nên lỏng hơn và chảy ra ngoài. Bà bầu có thể chọn nước đun sôi để nguội hoặc nước chanh mật ong để uống.
  3. 3. Uống nhiều nước sẽ giúp bà bầu đánh bay nghẹt mũi nhanh hơn Cách chữa ngạt mũi cho trẻ sơ sinh Sử dụng tăm bông và nước muối sinh lý: Dùng tăm bông lau qua bên ngoài khoang mũi của trẻ. Tiếp đến, bạn rửa mũi trẻ bằng nước muối sinh lý để làm lỏng các chất cặn bẩn bám ở mũi trẻ. Cuối cùng, dùng tăm bông khô lau lại lần nữa để lấy gỉ ra ngoài. Làm từ 2 – 3 lần/ngày. Ngoài ra trong điều kiện mũi bé bình thường, bạn cũng cần phải vệ sinh và lấy gỉ mũi đều đặn để tránh mũi bé bị gỉ làm tắc.
  4. 4. http://laminherb.com/ Sử dụng nước muối sinh lý để chữa ngạt mũi cho trẻ Xông hơi hoặc máy làm ẩm: Hơi nước nóng và ẩm có thể giúp làm tan chảy lớp màng nhầy bám trong mũi và khiến chúng chảy ra ngoài. Bạn có thể sử dụng máy xông hơi đặt trong nhà tắm khi bé đi tắm hoặc sử dụng máy làm ẩm không khí trong phòng để giúp loại bỏ tình trạng ngạt mũi của trẻ.
  5. 5. Xông hơi nước ấm giúp mũi nhanh thông hơn Những lưu ý khi chữa ngạt mũi Đối với bà bầu: Tuyệt đối không được tự ý mua và sử dụng thuốc khi bị ngạt mũi. Đây là giai đoạn nhạy cảm, do vậy nếu không cẩn trọng thì tác dụng của thuốc có thể gây ảnh hưởng tới thai kỳ. Trường hợp bạn bị nặng, hãy đến khám bác sĩ để nhận những tư vấn tốt nhất. Đối với trẻ sơ sinh: Nếu trẻ sơ sinh bị ngạt mũi do mũi có nhiều dịch nhầy, bạn chỉ nên sử dụng dụng cụ hút mũi cho bé. Tuyệt đối không nên dùng miệng hút vì có thể gây nhiễm khuẩn. Không nên dùng tay vắt vì sẽ gây lực tác động mạnh lên sụn mũi. Với trường hợp trẻ sơ sinh bị ngạt mũi nặng, bạn cần đưa bé tới ngay bác sĩ chuyên khoa. Điều cấm kỵ trong lúc này đó là dùng thuốc kháng sinh hay thuốc nhỏ mũi có nguy cơ co mạch bởi trẻ có nguy cơ ngộ độc hoặc gây những tác động không tốt về sau. Chúc các bạn sớm đánh bay được tình trạng ngạt mũi, sổ mũi, đặc biệt là ở các bà bầu và trẻ sơ sinh.

