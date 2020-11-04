Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
5 lý do chứng minh: Có con thật tuyệt! Mọi người thường hỏi tôi: Tim, sao anh có nhiều con thế? Và tôi đã thường trả lời “...
Bạn có thêm chủ đề khi nói chuyện cùng bạn đời Những năm đầu của hôn nhân khi hai bạn say đắm “khám phá” nhau trên giường,...
Một hôm tôi đi vườn thú cùng nhóc 7 tuổi của mình. Tôi nói với nhóc ta: “Kìa nhóc con, trông con thỏ đằng kia kìa”. Rồi nh...
Trẻ con, chúng rất đẹp! Không chỉ mắc cười thôi đâu, bọn trẻ con đẹp lắm nhé! Thậm chí mấy đứa hơi xấu một tí cũng là thiê...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

5 ly do chung minh co con that tuyet

5 views

Published on

http://laminkid.com/
http://laminkid.com.vn/
http://laminherb.com/

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

5 ly do chung minh co con that tuyet

  1. 1. 5 lý do chứng minh: Có con thật tuyệt! Mọi người thường hỏi tôi: Tim, sao anh có nhiều con thế? Và tôi đã thường trả lời “biết chết liền”. Đùa thôi. Thật ra sau khi suy nghĩ cẩn thận hơn về câu hỏi này, tôi đã tìm ra vài lý do tuyệt vời. Nếu bạn đang cân nhắc về việc có thêm thành viên trong nhà nhưng vẫn còn chần chừ thì bài viết dưới đây là dành cho bạn đấy! 5 lý do chứng minh: Có con thật tuyệt! Một cuộc sống xã hội mới Khi bạn chạm đến độ tuổi bắt đầu muốn trở thành phụ huynh (thường khoảng độ 30), bạn có thể đã khá mệt mỏi với một số người bạn “trẻ trâu” của mình rồi. Họ có thể quen bạn từ hồi học ở trường trường trung học hay đại học chẳng hạn. Tôi gặp phần lớn những người bạn hiện tại ở cổng trường mẫu giáo, hoặc khi dắt con đi đâu đó, nơi có nhiều học sinh và phụ huynh đi cùng. Dần dần, bạn có thể “cạch” bớt những người “bạn cũ” khi cả hai bên đều đã trưởng thành và không còn những mối quan tâm, suy nghĩ hay quan điểm chung. Với bạn là bỉm sữa, còn với họ là những thú vui quay cuồng tốn sức.
  2. 2. Bạn có thêm chủ đề khi nói chuyện cùng bạn đời Những năm đầu của hôn nhân khi hai bạn say đắm “khám phá” nhau trên giường, thử sex hết chỗ này đến chỗ kia trong nhà rồi cũng trôi qua. Sức quyến rũ của bạn đời không thể còn nguyên vẹn như thuở ban đầu. Bạn nhận ra các bạn không hẳn là “cặp đôi hoàn hảo” hay “sinh ra để dành cho nhau”. Đừng lo, chuyện này cũng là quy luật tâm lý thông thường thôi. Có con sẽ khiến bạn dừng chuyện xem tình cảm vợ chồng như một thước phim lãng mạn của tuổi trẻ. Thay vào đó là cảm nhận ý nghĩa thực sự của cuộc sống – chùi mông cho con sau khi nó ị (^^). Như một câu nói bất hủ được trích dẫn: “Đừng cố gắng mơ về hai nhân vật chính trong tiểu thuyết lãng mạn. Hãy thay thế suy nghĩ đó với hai đứa trẻ và một căn nhà bạn nắm quyền sở hữu”. Những tiếng cười Chắc bạn cũng từng nghe về những câu chuyện ngộ nghĩnh mà đám con nít khiến chúng ta không yêu không được. Trẻ con rất mắc cười. Mấy đứa con tôi cứ làm tôi cười mãi về cái cách chúng cố giải thích suy nghĩ ngu ngơ của mình hay cố kể những câu chuyện kỳ lạ, đôi khi kỳ quặc và ngố về thế giới nhỏ bé của chúng. Không thể nhịn cười được luôn. Và đây là một ví dụ tiêu biểu. Những tiếng cười
  3. 3. Một hôm tôi đi vườn thú cùng nhóc 7 tuổi của mình. Tôi nói với nhóc ta: “Kìa nhóc con, trông con thỏ đằng kia kìa”. Rồi nhóc làm bộ mặt tuyệt vọng rất nghiêm trọng và trả lời: “Nghe này bố. Đầu tiên con không phải là nhóc con. Thứ hai, đừng gọi nó là con thỏ”. Nhóc lại trừng mắt lên nói tiếp: “Đó là một CHÚ thỏ”. Bạn phải có mặt ở đó để biết phản ứng này buồn cười đến như thế nào. Nhưng mà tin tôi đi. Tôi đã cười nhiều hơn gấp mười lần so với chính mình hồi chưa có con đấy. Bạn dừng việc tự làm khổ bản thân Trước khi có con, rất nhiều người trong chúng ta từng gặp phải khủng hoảng về tinh thần. Bạn trăn trở về cuộc sống, cái chết hay sự vô nghĩa của nó. Bạn tự hỏi “Có đáng không?” Thậm chí có người còn nghĩ đến những chuyện tiêu cực như tự tử. Dù sao thì khủng hoảng tinh thần ấy cũng qua đi khi bạn có con. Bạn sẽ nhận ra trên đời còn nhiều câu hỏi khác đáng quan tâm hơn. Ví dụ như trong vườn cây nhà mình có những cô tiên tí hon như trong cổ tích không? Nếu có thì các cô ấy làm cách nào chịu được mùi phân bón bây giờ? Những dòng chảy câu hỏi bất tận thường sẽ chẳng chừa lại chỗ trống nào trong tâm trí và thời gian của bạn. Hơi sức đâu mà lại tự làm khổ bản thân theo cách tiêu cực của đám “trẻ trâu” nữa chứ. Trẻ con, chúng rất đẹp
  4. 4. Trẻ con, chúng rất đẹp! Không chỉ mắc cười thôi đâu, bọn trẻ con đẹp lắm nhé! Thậm chí mấy đứa hơi xấu một tí cũng là thiên thần trong mắt bố mẹ chúng cả. Đơn giản, xung quanh mình luôn có mấy sinh vật đẹp đẽ như vậy tồn tại thôi là đủ cho mỗi ngày của bạn thành một ngày vui rồi. Vậy thì còn chần chờ gì nữa? Tiến hành đi nào! Bắt đầu kế hoạch sinh em bé ngay và luôn! À mà tôi không nói rằng bạn sẽ chẳng bao giờ tiếc nuối bất cứ điều gì đâu nhé. Có chứ. Nhưng tin tôi đi, có con đủ tuyệt để bạn đánh bật những suy nghĩ đó cho xem.

×