Rối loạn tiêu hóa ở trẻ, nguyên nhân và biểu hiện Rối loạn tiêu hóa có thể ảnh hưởng quá trình tăng trưởng của trẻ, nhất l...
Nôn trớ: Nôn trớ hay trào ngược dạ dày là tình trạng thức ăn sau khi nuốt xuống dạ dày bị đẩy trở ngược lên trên. Có đến 2...
Rối loạn tiêu hóa dễ bị nhẫm lần với các bệnh khác Rối loạn tiêu hóa do khẩu phần ăn không hợp lý: Với tình trạng này, trẻ...
hấp với các triệu chứng như sổ mũi, ho, có đờm nhiều. Dịch đờm có chứa nhiều vi khuẩn, khi trẻ nuốt vào đường tiêu hóa, dễ...
Roi loan tieu hoa o tre, nguyen nhan va bieu hien

Published in: Health & Medicine
Roi loan tieu hoa o tre, nguyen nhan va bieu hien

  1. 1. Rối loạn tiêu hóa ở trẻ, nguyên nhân và biểu hiện Rối loạn tiêu hóa có thể ảnh hưởng quá trình tăng trưởng của trẻ, nhất là trẻ nhỏ dưới 3 tuổi. Nguyên nhân rối loạn tiêu hóa thường đến do ăn uống, sử dụng nhiều thuốc đặc biệt kháng sinh… Rối loạn tiêu hóa là một trong những chứng bệnh phổ biến ở trẻ nhỏ với nhiều biểu hiện khác nhau như tiêu chảy, táo bón, đầy bụng, phân sống… Vì vậy các bậc cha mẹ cần hiểu và nắm rõ các biểu hiện bệnh lý và hệ lụy để kịp thời xử trí cũng như phòng bệnh cho con. Những rối loạn tiêu hóa thường gặp ở trẻ Hệ tiêu hóa của trẻ nhỏ chưa hoàn thiện rất dễ khiến trẻ mắc phải các chứng rối loạn tiêu hóa khi thay đổi chế độ ăn đột ngột. Tuy không phải là bệnh nguy hiểm nhưng với những trẻ thường xuyên có biểu hiện bất thường ở đường tiêu hóa, khả năng hấp thụ và cung cấp đủ các chất dinh dưỡng cho cơ thể bị ảnh hưởng, trở thành nguyên nhân trực tiếp dẫn đến suy dinh dưỡng khi diễn tiến lâu dài. Rối loạn tiêu hóa khiến trẻ hay quấy khóc và chậm phát triển Những biểu hiện bệnh lý rối loạn tiêu hóa thường gặp ở trẻ em gồm:
  2. 2. Nôn trớ: Nôn trớ hay trào ngược dạ dày là tình trạng thức ăn sau khi nuốt xuống dạ dày bị đẩy trở ngược lên trên. Có đến 2/3 trẻ nhỏ gặp phải tình trạng này trong những tháng đầu đời do đường tiêu hóa của trẻ chưa hoàn thiện. Khi cấu trúc hệ tiêu hoá của trẻ dần hoàn thiện, tình trạng này sẽ thoái lui. Đầy bụng, đi ngoài phân sống: Là biểu hiện của loạn khuẩn đường ruột, do tình trạng mất cân bằng giữa lợi khuẩn và hại khuẩn trong ruột. Đường ruột của người bình thường có một hệ vi sinh vật sống cộng sinh với 85% lợi khuẩn và 15% hại khuẩn. Với hệ tiêu hóa khỏe mạnh thì tỷ lệ này được duy trì, đường ruột sẽ ở trạng thái cân bằng tốt, các quá trình tiêu hóa, hấp thụ chất dinh dưỡng, thải trừ chất độc hại diễn ra bình thường. Ngược lại, khi tỷ lệ trên bị phá vỡ, lượng lợi khuẩn giảm xuống, hại khuẩn có dịp sinh sôi, tạo ra tình trạng loạn khuẩn đường ruột với các triệu chứng thường gặp, như: đi ngoài phân lỏng, phân sống, đôi khi có lẫn chất nhầy, có thể kèm theo đầy bụng. Tiêu chảy: Trẻ đi ngoài ra phân lỏng như nước trên 3 lần một ngày thì được coi là tiêu chảy. Khi tiêu chảy nhiều hay kéo dài trẻ dễ bị mất nước, mất chất điện giải, nghiêm trọng nhất có thể dẫn tới tử vong nếu không được xử trí kịp thời. Táo bón: là triệu chứng của nhiều bệnh lý khác nhau và rất hay gặp ở trẻ nhỏ vì hệ tiêu hóa chưa hoàn thiện, dễ gặp “trục trặc” khi tiếp nhận các thực phẩm khó tiêu hóa: thức ăn cứng, chứa quá nhiều dầu mỡ, hay các loại đạm nóng khó tiêu,… Thực tế cho thấy, khi bị táo bón trẻ dễ dàng bỏ bữa, biếng ăn, lâu ngày cơ thể không hấp thụ các chất dinh dưỡng, khoáng chất cần thiết, khiến trẻ bị suy dinh dưỡng, còi xương, chậm phát triển so với những trẻ cùng trang lứa. Đi tìm nguyên nhân Có rất nhiều nguyên nhân gây rối loạn tiêu hóa ở trẻ, có thể kể ra các nguyên nhân chính như sau:
  3. 3. Rối loạn tiêu hóa dễ bị nhẫm lần với các bệnh khác Rối loạn tiêu hóa do khẩu phần ăn không hợp lý: Với tình trạng này, trẻ thường có các biểu hiện như đầy bụng, khó tiêu, có thể buồn nôn sau khi ăn quá no hoặc quá nhiều một loại thực phẩm nào đó hoặc ăn quá nhiều đồ ăn giàu mỡ và protein. Do ngộ độc thức ăn: Thường xảy ra sau khi trẻ ăn các thực phẩm không đảm bảo vệ sinh, đồ tươi sống, thực phẩm bị ôi thiu, quá trình chế biến hoặc bảo quản không đảm bảo hoặc sử dụng nguồn nước bị nhiễm vi khuẩn. Biểu hiện: Trẻ tiêu chảy nhiều lần, đau bụng, nôn, có thể bị sốt, phân có thể có nhầy, máu. Đôi khi tiêu chảy kèm táo bón xen lẫn. Rối loạn tiêu hóa do thuốc kháng sinh: Thường xảy ra với trẻ em ngay sau hoặc trong liệu trình điều trị kháng sinh. Nguyên nhân là do kháng sinh đã tiêu diệt hệ vi khuẩn có lợi của đường ruột, gây mất cân bằng hệ vi sinh đường ruột, dẫn đến đi ngoài khó kiểm soát, trẻ hấp thụ dinh dưỡng kém. Do loạn khuẩn đường ruột: Đây là nguyên nhân hay gặp ở trẻ em do sức đề kháng còn yếu, hệ vi sinh vật có lợi đường ruột chưa đủ mạnh để tạo thành hàng rào bảo vệ cho cơ thể. Trẻ thường bị rối loạn tiêu hóa sau khi uống sữa, ăn các thức ăn không đảm bảo vệ sinh hoặc sau khi bé bị viêm đường hô
  4. 4. hấp với các triệu chứng như sổ mũi, ho, có đờm nhiều. Dịch đờm có chứa nhiều vi khuẩn, khi trẻ nuốt vào đường tiêu hóa, dễ dẫn đến tình trạng rối loạn tiêu hóa. Biểu hiện thường gặp là trẻ tiêu chảy nhiều lần bất thường, phân thường kèm theo nhầy. Trường hợp nặng trẻ có thể đau bụng, phân có lẫn máu. Rối loạn tiêu hóa do các bệnh lý của cơ thể: Các bệnh lý điển hình có triệu chứng rối loạn tiêu hóa thường gặp như viêm đại tràng, viêm dạ dày, viêm ruột. Điều cần thực hiện ngay khi trẻ bị rối loạn tiêu hóa Chế biến thức ăn dạng mềm, dễ tiêu hóa, đảm bảo ăn chín, uống sôi. Chia thành nhiều bữa nhỏ trong ngày thay vì ăn một bữa lớn. Bổ sung thực phẩm có lợi như sữa chua, các thực phẩm có nhiều chất xơ như các loại rau xanh, hoa quả. Bổ sung đủ nước và điện giải khi bị tiêu chảy bằng oresol. Lưu ý pha đúng cách đúng tỷ lệ hướng dẫn sử dụng, cho trẻ uống nhiều lần trong ngày. Có thể tham khảo ý kiến bác sĩ để bổ sung men vi sinh hỗ trợ hệ thống tiêu hóa. Nên bổ sung loại men vi sinh chứa đa dạng các chủng lợi khuẩn và có bổ sung kèm prebiotic (bản chất là thức ăn của lợi khuẩn giúp lợi khuẩn phát triển tốt trong hệ tiêu hóa).

