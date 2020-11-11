Cach doi pho tinh trang tre bieng an kho ngu

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. CÁCH ĐỐI PHÓ TÌNH TRẠNG TRẺ BIẾNG ĂN KHÓ NGỦ Trẻ biếng ăn khó ngủ và hay khóc đêm là một trong những lo lắng của cha mẹ trong bất cứ giai đoạn phát triển nào của con trẻ. Hãy cùng Laminkid tìm hiểu nguyên nhân trẻ biếng ăn khó ngủ và những giải pháp giúp trẻ ăn ngon ngủ kĩ cha mẹ nhé. Trẻ biếng ăn khó ngủ khiến thể trạng suy nhược 1. Những nguyên nhân khiến trẻ biếng ăn khó ngủ  Hệ tiêu hóa của trẻ kém: Rối loạn tiêu hóa là một trong những vấn đề sức khỏe rất hay gặp ở trẻ nhỏ, ảnh hưởng đến khả năng tiêu hóa thức ăn của con. Khi con ăn quá no hoặc quá đói cũng là nguyên nhân gây nên tình trạng khó ngủ.
  2. 2.  Trẻ đến giai đoạn mọc răng: Ở độ tuổi trẻ bắt đầu mọc răng, trẻ sẽ ngứa lợi, đau sốt, từ đó dẫn đến tình trạng trẻ biếng ăn khó ngủ. Đây là giai đoạn hết sức nhạy cảm, vì vậy cha mẹ hãy chú ý đến sức khỏe của con và để ý trẻ hơn trong giai đoạn này để có thể giúp con ăn ngon, ngủ kĩ.  Không gian cho trẻ ngủ ẩm thấp, nóng bức: Môi trường và các yếu tố ngoại cảnh có tác động rất lớn tới sức khỏe của trẻ nhỏ. Nếu cho trẻ ngủ trong phòng quá kín hoặc quá ẩm thấp hay nóng bức chính là điều kiện rất tốt để các vi khuẩn gây bệnh phát triển, nguyên nhân gây nên một số bệnh cho trẻ.  Chế độ dinh dưỡng không khoa học: Các chất dinh dưỡng là những yếu tố thiết yếu ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến sức khỏe của trẻ nhỏ. Trẻ được cung cấp đầy đủ các chất dinh dưỡng sẽ phát triển toàn diện cả tầm vóc và trí tuệ. Ngược lại, một thực đơn không đầy đủ các chất dinh dưỡng sẽ khiến sức khỏe của trẻ không được đảm bảo, hệ miễn dịch suy giảm, sức đề kháng kém, dễ mắc các bệnh về xương khớp và ốm vặt, khó ngủ về đêm. Đó là nguyên nhân của tình trạng trẻ biếng ăn khó ngủ. Trên đây là những lý do phổ biến thường gặp khiến trẻ biếng ăn hay khóc đêm. Ngoài ra còn có những lý do khác như: trẻ ngủ đủ giấc vào ban ngày, trẻ mới tiêm phòng, thay đổi thời tiết… Vậy ngoài ra, còn lý do quan trọng nào khác khiến bé biếng ăn và quấy đêm nữa hay không? 2. Trẻ biếng ăn khó ngủ có phải do thiếu kẽm? Một nguyên nhân mẹ thường bỏ qua trong việc trẻ biếng ăn hay khóc đêm chính là do thiếu vi chất kẽm đấy các mẹ. Kẽm là một chất chiếm tỉ trọng nhỏ trong cơ thể nhưng đặc biệt quan trọng đối với sức khỏe. Kẽm có tác dụng duy trì và bảo vệ tế bào vị giác, khứu giác và ảnh hưởng tới khả năng tiêu hóa, hấp thụ thức ăn của trẻ. Cơ thể thiếu kẽm khiến trẻ mất cảm giác ăn ngon và thèm ăn khi đói. Điều này khiến trẻ
  3. 3. biếng ăn và lâu dần ảnh hưởng tới sức khỏe và sự phát triển của trẻ. Không những vậy, nghiên cứu của Viện Dinh dưỡng chỉ ra rằng, việc thiếu kẽm cũng làm cho canxi kém hấp thu hơn, đây là nguyên nhân khiến cho trẻ bị rối loạn giấc ngủ, mất ngủ, ngủ không yên và hay giật mình tỉnh giấc… Thời điểm ban đêm để gia đình nghỉ ngơi mà trẻ lại khóc quấy, điều này không chỉ khiến trẻ mệt mà bố mẹ càng thêm đau đầu, lo lắng. Những dấu hiệu điển hình của việc thiếu kẽm như: Trẻ hay bị nhiễm trùng, rối loạn tiêu hóa, chán ăn, nôn trớ, rối loạn giấc ngủ. Nếu không được phát hiện và bổ sung dinh dưỡng kịp thời, trẻ dễ mắc các bệnh lý nguy hiểm như: suy giảm miễn dịch, viêm da, suy dinh dưỡng, lùn, chậm dậy thì và chậm phát triển tâm thần vận động. 3. Giải pháp khắc phục tình trạng biếng ăn khó ngủ Quan tâm và chăm sóc trẻ đúng cách giúp con trẻ phát triển một cách khỏe mạnh và toàn diện nhất. Nếu nhận thấy con trẻ biếng ăn hay khóc đêm, bố mẹ hãy nhanh chóng tìm hiểu nguyên nhân và giải pháp hợp lý nhất.  Sắp xếp không gian trong lành, sạch sẽ và thông thoáng, an toàn, dễ chịu cho trẻ.  Xây dựng thực đơn ăn uống đều đặn và cân bằng nhất. Tránh trẻ ăn quá no hoặc quá đói.  Cung cấp vitamin D cho trẻ bằng việc tắm nắng an toàn.  Bổ sung kẽm cho con trong thực đơn hằng ngày mẹ nấu như: sò, củ cải, thịt, gan, trứng, dầu gấc, dầu vừng, dầu oliu, ...
  4. 4. Nắm được nguyên nhân và giải pháp cho trẻ biếng ăn khó ngủ sẽ giúp mẹ tự tin hơn trong quá trình nuôi dạy con. Chúc mẹ và bé luôn khỏe mạnh!

