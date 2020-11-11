Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bổ sung kẽm cho trẻ bao nhiêu là đủ? Bổ sung kẽm đúng cách sẽ giúp khắc phục chứng biếng ăn ở trẻ, giúp bé yêu hay ăn chón...
Kẽm có vai trò quan trọng đối với sự phát triển thể lực và trí tuệ của trẻ đặc biệt trong những năm đầu đời. Nguyên nhân v...
hiệu trên, cha mẹ cần cho con đi khám và bổ sung kẽm phù hợp theo sự tư vấn, chỉ định của các chuyên gia, bác sĩ. Bổ sung ...
Đối với các trẻ dưới 6 tháng tuổi thì nguồn kẽm tốt nhất và dễ hấp thu nhất đó chính là sữa mẹ. Đối với các bé từ 6 tháng ...
Bo sung kem cho tre bao nhieu la du

Published in: Health & Medicine
  1. 1. Bổ sung kẽm cho trẻ bao nhiêu là đủ? Bổ sung kẽm đúng cách sẽ giúp khắc phục chứng biếng ăn ở trẻ, giúp bé yêu hay ăn chóng lớn, phát triển toàn diện. Vậy cha mẹ cần bổ sung kẽm cho trẻ bao nhiêu là đủ và phải lưu ý những điều gì? Kẽm có vai trò quan trọng đối với sự phát triển thể lực và trí tuệ của trẻ em đặc biệt là trong giai đoạn đầu đời. Thiếu hụt kẽm là nguyên nhân phổ hiến hàng đầu khiến trẻ còi cọc, chậm phát triển. Tuy nhiên bổ sung kẽm không hợp lý lại có thể gây ra nhiều biến chứng nguy hiểm cho bé. Do đó, các bậc cha mẹ cần hiểu rõ về tầm quan trọng của vi chất này và liều lượng cần thiết để bổ sung vừa đủ cho con. Vai trò quan trọng của kẽm với trẻ nhỏ Trong các vi chất dinh dưỡng, kẽm là một vi khoáng có vai trò quan trọng đặc biệt cho phát triển chiều cao, cơ bắp, thần kinh và miễn dịch của trẻ những năm đầu đời. Kẽm giúp phát triển và duy trì hoạt động hiệu quả của hệ thống miễn dịch, cần thiết cho việc bảo vệ cơ thể trước bệnh tật, làm vết thương mau lành, giúp bảo vệ vị giác và khứu giác và cần thiết cho sự tổng hợp DNA. Thiếu kẽm cơ thể sẽ chậm và ngừng phát triển, sự phân chia tế bào sẽ khó xảy ra nên ảnh hưởng trầm trọng đến sự tăng trưởng. Trẻ em thiếu kẽm thường biếng ăn, còi cọc và chậm lớn.
  2. 2. Kẽm có vai trò quan trọng đối với sự phát triển thể lực và trí tuệ của trẻ đặc biệt trong những năm đầu đời. Nguyên nhân và biểu hiện trẻ bị thiếu kẽm Theo TS.BS Phan Bích Nga, Giám đốc Trung tâm khám tư vấn dinh dưỡng trẻ em (Viện dinh dưỡng Quốc gia), nguyên nhân thiếu kẽm ở trẻ em Việt được biết đến do hai nguyên nhân chính: Thứ nhất, tình trạng mắc các bệnh nhiễm khuẩn thường xuyên ở trẻ khiến cho tần suất sử dụng kháng sinh cao khiến lượng kẽm trong cơ thể trẻ bị giảm. Thứ 2, do chế độ ăn của trẻ không thường xuyên được bổ sung các thực phẩm giàu kẽm hoặc trẻ bị thiếu kẽm bẩm sinh do khi mang thai mẹ không bổ sung đủ vi chất cần thiết. Những biểu hiện trẻ thiếu kẽm như: chậm tăng trưởng, suy dinh dưỡng nhẹ và vừa, chậm tăng trưởng chiều cao, trẻ chán ăn hoặc giảm ăn, giảm bú, không ăn thịt cá, chậm tiêu, táo bón nhẹ, buồn nôn… Ngoài ra, trẻ còn bị rối loạn giấc ngủ (trằn trọc khó ngủ, mất ngủ), thức giấc nhiều lần trong đêm, khóc đêm kéo dài, trẻ hay bị nhiễm trùng tái diễn ở đường hô hấp (viêm mũi họng, viêm phế quản tái đi tái lại), viêm đường tiêu hóa, viêm da, tróc da… Khi trẻ có những dấu
  3. 3. hiệu trên, cha mẹ cần cho con đi khám và bổ sung kẽm phù hợp theo sự tư vấn, chỉ định của các chuyên gia, bác sĩ. Bổ sung kẽm cho trẻ bao nhiêu là đủ? Mẹ cần nhớ, nhu cầu bổ sung kẽm của cơ thể trẻ trong mỗi giai đoạn là khác nhau: Theo khuyến cáo của tổ chức Y Tế Thế Giới (WHO) thì nhu cầu kẽm cho trẻ theo từng độ tuổi như sau: - Dưới 6 tháng tuổi: 2mg/ ngày - Từ tháng thứ 7 đến 12 tháng tuổi: 3mg/ ngày - Từ 4-8 tuổi: 5mg/ ngày Mẹ nên cho bổ sung các thực phẩm giàu kẽm vào chế độ ăn uống hàng ngày của trẻ.
  4. 4. Đối với các trẻ dưới 6 tháng tuổi thì nguồn kẽm tốt nhất và dễ hấp thu nhất đó chính là sữa mẹ. Đối với các bé từ 6 tháng tuổi trở lên thì có thể bổ sung kẽm qua thức ăn và thực phẩm bổ sung được bác sĩ chỉ định. Những loại thức ăn giàu kẽm như: tôm đồng, lươn, hàu, sò, gan lợn, sữa, thịt bò… Để trẻ hấp thụ kẽm tốt nhất, mẹ nên bổ sung vitamin C cho trẻ từ chính các loại trái cây tươi giàu lượng vitamin C sẵn có như cam, chanh, quýt, bưởi… Ngoài ra theo như các chuyên gia dinh dưỡng, nhu cầu kẽm của trẻ không được đáp ứng đủ khi chỉ bổ sung thông qua bữa ăn hằng ngày, vì vậy, mẹ có thể cho trẻ sử dụng thêm các loại sản phẩm bổ sung kẽm theo sự tư vấn của bác sĩ. Đặc biệt các chuyên gia khuyến cáo nên cho trẻ sử dụng các chế phẩm bổ sung kẽm dưới dạng hữu cơ (kẽm gluconat) giúp cơ thể trẻ dễ hấp thu hơn và nên bổ sung kẽm kết hợp với vitamin C. Mặc dù vitamin C và kẽm có thành phần, cấu tạo, chức năng riêng nhưng khi được kết hợp sẽ nâng cao hiệu quả trong việc hấp thu của nhau. Nghĩa là Vitamin C sẽ giúp phát huy tác dụng của kẽm và ngược lại. Từ đó giúp cơ thể trẻ hấp thụ tốt hơn thúc đẩy sự tăng trưởng và phát triển của cơ thể, tăng cường sức đề kháng cho bé. Lưu ý khi bổ sung kẽm cho trẻ - Bổ sung các thuốc có chứa kẽm (kẽm gluconat hay kẽm sulfat ). Uống sau ăn 30 phút. Thời gian bổ sung là 2-3 tháng. - Kẽm làm giảm hấp thu sắt do đó nếu bổ sung kẽm và sắt đồng thời thì dùng cách xa nhau ( ít nhất 2 tiếng). - Không nên bổ sung Kẽm + Canxi cùng một thời điểm: Canxi làm tăng bài tiết kẽm gây giảm tỷ lệ hấp thu kẽm trong cơ thể. - Khi mua sản phẩm bổ sung kẽm cho trẻ, cha mẹ hãy tìm hiểu kỹ lưỡng về nguồn gốc xuất xứ, thương hiệu, thành phần, hạn sử dụng…. để tránh mua phải hàng rẻ, hàng nhái, hàng xuất xứ không rõ ràng, tẩy date, nhãn mác không đầy đủ để đảm bảo tốt nhất cho sức khỏe của bé.

