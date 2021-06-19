Lecture 2 maxillofacial trauma

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MIDDLE THIRD OF THE FACIAL SKELETON • Middle third of the facial skeleton is defined as an area bounded superiorly by a li...
BONES CONSTITUTING THE MIDDLE THIRD OF THE FACE These are eight paired bones and two unpaired bones constituting the midd...
APPLIED ANATOMY OF THE MAXILLA • Maxilla forms the largest part of middle third of the face and contributes to the formati...
6 Pictorial depiction of strength of the bones of skull and face.
COMPARISON OF THE MIDFACE TO A ‘MATCHBOX’ 7
• The midface skeleton consists of cancellous segments enclosed within a thin layer of compact bone and reinforced by a to...
9 The bony pillars of the face.
• The midface is anchored to the cranium through this framework: Vertical buttresses: Nasomaxillary sutures, zygomaticoma...
11 Skeletal buttresses of the face. (A) Horizontal buttresses. (B) Vertical buttresses. (C) Angulation of the frontal bone...
CLASSIFICATION OF FRACTURES OF MAXILLA • There is more tendency of fracture in areas of stress concentration and areas of ...
FRACTURES OF MIDFACE: CLASSIFICATION 1. In 1901, Rene Le Fort, based on his experimental work with cadavers, classified ma...
2. Marciani modification (1993) a. Le Fort I: Low maxillary fracture b. Le Fort Ia: Low maxillary fracture/multiple segmen...
3. Hendrickson classification of palate fracture (1998) a. Type I: Alveolar - Ia: Anterior alveolar (incisor) - Ib: Poster...
a. Fractures not involving the occlusion - Central region i. Fractures of the nasal bones and/or nasal septum • Lateral na...
LE FORT FRACTURES • The classic description of the Le Fort fractures has been principally based on the work of Rene Le For...
18 Fractures of the middle third of the face: (1)Horizontal or Guerin or LeFort I fracture, (2)Pyramidal or LeFort II frac...
• So, a combination of Le Fort fractures is more common than the classic description as by Rene Le Fort, for example right...
20 (A) Right Le Fort II and left Le Fort I. (B) Right Le Fort II and left Le Fort III.
LE FORT I (LOW LEVEL OR GUERIN FRACTURES/FLOATING MAXILLA) • This is a horizontal fracture above the level of the nasal fl...
22 Le Fort I fracture line.
Force •This type of fracture results from application of horizontal force just above the apices of the maxillary teeth. •A...
SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS Swelling of the upper lip and cheeks.  Ecchymosis present in the maxillary buccal sulcus from shearin...
25 Swelling of upper lip and cheek in association with Le Fort I fracture.
26 Buccal ecchymosis of Le Fort I fracture of maxilla.
27 Nasal block from haemorrhage due to nasal mucosal tear in Le Fort fracture.
 Guerin sign: Ecchymosis in the palate in the area of greater palatine foramen bilaterally is a classic finding of Le For...
29 Mild derangement in occlusion associated with LeFort I fracture.
 Teeth fracture: Due to impaction of the mandibular teeth against the maxillary counterpart, damage to the cusp of indivi...
31 Teeth fracture and posterior open bite on right side following Le Fort I maxillary fracture.
32 Parasagittal palatal fracture associated with Le Fort I fracture.
LE FORT II FRACTURES (PYRAMIDAL FRACTURES) • Le Fort II fracture is a pyramid-shaped fracture, when involving both maxilla...
34 Le Fort II fracture line.
Force • Le Fort II fracture is a result of force applied near the level of the nasal bones. 35
SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS • Swelling: Gross oedema of the middle third of the face gives an appearance of ‘moon facies’’ to the p...
37 Moon facies from gross oedema and subcutaneous emphysema of middle third of face with pseudo telecanthus and epistaxis.
 Bilateral circumorbital or periorbital oedema, ecchymosis giving an appearance of ‘raccoon eyes’ is seen in both Le Fort...
39 Characteristic raccoon eyes of Le Fort II and III periorbital edema and ecchymosis.
 Anaesthesia or paraesthesia of the cheek as a result of injury to the infraorbital nerve due to the fracture of the infe...
41 Palatal ecchymosis in Le Fort II maxillary fracture (Guerin sign).
 Midline or paramedian split of the palate is common with Le Fort II seen as mucosal tear with oronasal communication.  ...
43 Midpalatal split in association with Le Fort II fracture
44 Class III jaw position and anterior open bite following Le Fort II and NOE fractures.
LE FORT III FRACTURES (SUPRAZYGOMATIC FRACTURE OR CRANIOFACIAL DYSJUNCTION) • Le Fort III fractures are usually a componen...
Posteromedially: Within the orbit—the fracture passes below the optic foramen into the posterior limit of the inferior or...
47 Le Fort III fracture lines depicted in a CT.
Force: • The force causing the fracture is at the level of the orbit. The force is mainly through the lateral orbit, which...
SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS • All the clinical findings of Le Fort II will be present. In addition, Characteristic raccoon eyes, ‘...
50 Typical dish face appearance with retruded maxilla —Le Fort III maxillary fracture
51 Hooding of eyes, left eye enophthalmos, hypoglobus and altered canthal position with restricted mouth opening.
 CSF rhinorrhoea.  CSF otorrhoea in associated skull base fractures.  Loss of lateral facial projection from zygomatic ...
53 CSF rhinorrhoea in Le Fort III fracture.
 Mobility of entire midfacial skeleton as a single unit maxillary mobility with simultaneous mobility felt at both fronto...
Maxillary fractures are distinguished into le fort I, II and III based on the classical mobility Step 1: Left palm is pla...
56 Clinical examination of maxillary fractures: (A–B) Step 1 , (C–D) Step 2, (E) Step 3 and 4, (F) Step 5.
COMPARISON OF SITE OF MOBILITY EVIDENT IN DIFFERENT FRACTURE LEVELS 57
Le Fort I Le Fort II Le Fort III  Swelling in upper lip and cheek  Ecchymosis of maxillary buccal sulcus  Nasal block ...
FRACTURES OF THE ZYGOMATIC COMPLEX • The zygomatic bone usually fractures in the region of the zygomaticofrontal suture, t...
60
CLASSIFICATION OF THE ZYGOMATIC COMPLEX FRACTURE (ROWE AND KILLEY 1968) Type I : No significant displacement Type II : Fra...
62 Fractures of the zygomatic complex: (1) Group I: No significant displacement, (2) Group II: Zygomatic arch fracture, (3...
63 Fractures of the zygomatic complex: (5) Group V:Laterally rotated body fractures (a) upward at infraorbital margin (b) ...
64
65 Oblique fracture of the zygomatic arch as a component of a zygomatico maxillary complex fracture. The zygomatic process...
SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS 1. Flattening of the injured cheek (possibly masked by swelling)—most common displacement of the comple...
5. Depression of the ocular level/limitation of ocular movement may be seen. 6. Proptosis of the eye may be seen due to re...
68
FRACTURE OF THE FLOOR OF THE ORBIT (BLOW-OUT FRACTURE) • True blow-out fracture occurs as a result of direct trauma to the...
70 Blow-out fracture of the floor of the orbit. A tennis ball aimed at the globe of the eye forces it posteriorly, compres...
•The infraorbital rim remains intact. The fracture may go unnoticed due to the presence of orbital, periorbital oedema, ha...
72
73
  1. 1. 1
  2. 2. MIDDLE THIRD OF THE FACIAL SKELETON • Middle third of the facial skeleton is defined as an area bounded superiorly by a line drawn across the skull from the zygomaticofrontal suture of one side, across the frontonasal and frontomaxillary sutures to the zygomaticofrontal suture on the opposite side, and inferiorly by the occlusal plane of the upper teeth, or, if the patient is edentulous, by the upper alveolar ridge. • Posteriorly, the region is demarcated by the sphenoethmoidal junction, but includes the free margin of the pterygoid laminae of the sphenoid bone inferiorly. 2
  3. 3. 3
  4. 4. BONES CONSTITUTING THE MIDDLE THIRD OF THE FACE These are eight paired bones and two unpaired bones constituting the middle third of the face. 1. The two maxillae. 2. The two palatine bones. 3. The two zygomatic bones and their temporal processes. 4. The two zygomatic processes of temporal bones. 5. The two nasal bones. 6. The two lacrimal bones. 7. The ethmoid bone and its attached conchaeunpaired. 8. The two inferior conchae. 9. The two pterygoid plates of the sphenoid. 10. The vomer—unpaired. 4
  5. 5. APPLIED ANATOMY OF THE MAXILLA • Maxilla forms the largest part of middle third of the face and contributes to the formation of the orbit, nasal cavities and hard palate. • The body of each maxilla is hollowed or pneumatised by the presence of maxillary sinus. The maxillae have four processes: frontal, zygomatic, alveolar and palatine. • The maxillae are designed to absorb the masticatory forces. • The midface acts as a ‘matchbox’ located below and ahead of the brain. When the midface experiences force due to a blow or fall, it can easily crumble due to the bones being fragile. These fragile bones are surrounded by thicker bones of the facial buttress system responsible for strength and stability. 5
  6. 6. 6 Pictorial depiction of strength of the bones of skull and face.
  7. 7. COMPARISON OF THE MIDFACE TO A ‘MATCHBOX’ 7
  8. 8. • The midface skeleton consists of cancellous segments enclosed within a thin layer of compact bone and reinforced by a tough frame of ‘buttresses’ (structural pillars). • Forces that are applied to the face are absorbed and transmitted by the buttress system. These buttresses are of two types, vertical and horizontal buttresses. • Masticatory forces are transmitted to the skull base primarily through the vertical buttresses, which are joined and additionally supported by the horizontal buttresses. The buttress help to determine the areas of fracture and stabilisation. 8
  9. 9. 9 The bony pillars of the face.
  10. 10. • The midface is anchored to the cranium through this framework: Vertical buttresses: Nasomaxillary sutures, zygomaticomaxillary sutures and pterygomaxillary junction. Horizontal buttresses: Frontal bar, orbital rims, zygomatic processes of temporal bone, maxillary alveolus and palate and serrated edges of greater wing of the sphenoid. 10
  11. 11. 11 Skeletal buttresses of the face. (A) Horizontal buttresses. (B) Vertical buttresses. (C) Angulation of the frontal bone and sphenoid to the occlusal plane.
  12. 12. CLASSIFICATION OF FRACTURES OF MAXILLA • There is more tendency of fracture in areas of stress concentration and areas of weakness. Based on these factors, Le Fort in 1901 described the classical patterns of facial fractures, occurring through the junctions of horizontal and vertical buttresses, at suture lines and thinner segments of bone. • The fractures of the midface are not always classical as mentioned by Le Fort, because of the complex nature of force causing fracture. Fractures may be isolated or combinations. They may be unilateral or bilateral Le Fort fracture. 12
  13. 13. FRACTURES OF MIDFACE: CLASSIFICATION 1. In 1901, Rene Le Fort, based on his experimental work with cadavers, classified maxillary fractures according to the level of injury as: a. Le Fort I b. Le Fort II c. Le Fort III 13
  14. 14. 2. Marciani modification (1993) a. Le Fort I: Low maxillary fracture b. Le Fort Ia: Low maxillary fracture/multiple segments c. Le Fort II: Pyramidal fractures d. Le Fort IIa: Pyramidal and nasal fractures e. Le Fort IIb: Pyramidal and NOE fractures f. Le Fort III: Craniofacial dysjunction g. Le Fort IIIa: Craniofacial dysjunction and nasal fractures h. Le Fort IIIb: Craniofacial dysjunction and NOE fractures i. Le Fort IV: Le Fort II or III fractures and cranial base fractures j. Le Fort IVa: Le Fort II or III fractures and cranial base fractures + supraorbital rim fractures k. Le Fort IVb: Le Fort II or III fractures and cranial base fractures + anterior cranial base l. Le Fort IVc: Le Fort II or III fractures and cranial base fractures + anterior cranial fossa and orbital wall fractures 14
  15. 15. 3. Hendrickson classification of palate fracture (1998) a. Type I: Alveolar - Ia: Anterior alveolar (incisor) - Ib: Posterior alveolar (premolar molar) b. Type II: Sagittal c. Type III: Parasagittal d. Type IV: Para alveolar e. Type V: Complex f. Type VI: Transverse 15
  16. 16. a. Fractures not involving the occlusion - Central region i. Fractures of the nasal bones and/or nasal septum • Lateral nasal injuries • Anterior nasal injuries ii. Fractures of the frontal process of the maxilla iii. Fractures of type (a) and (b) which extend into the ethmoid bone (nasoethmoid) iv. Fractures of type (a), (b) and (c) which extend into the frontal bone - Lateral region: Fractures involving the zygomatic bone, arch and maxilla (zygomatic complex) excluding the dentoalveolar component b. Fractures involving the occlusion - Dentoalveolar - Subzygomatic i. Le Fort I (low level or Guerin) ii. Le Fort II (pyramidal) - Suprazygomatic i. Le Fort III (high level or craniofacial dysjunction) 16 4. According to Rowe and Williams (1985)
  17. 17. LE FORT FRACTURES • The classic description of the Le Fort fractures has been principally based on the work of Rene Le Fort (1901), who classified the fractures by his experiments. • Low velocity forces were used to produce fracture patterns, which are now known as Le Fort I, II, III and IV (Marciani). • However, there exists combination of fracture patterns with extension into the nasoethmoid and orbital regions. It is to be remembered that maxilla is a paired bone as right and left. 17
  18. 18. 18 Fractures of the middle third of the face: (1)Horizontal or Guerin or LeFort I fracture, (2)Pyramidal or LeFort II fracture, (3)Craniofacial dysjunction, transverse or LeFort III fracture (1) (2) (3)
  19. 19. • So, a combination of Le Fort fractures is more common than the classic description as by Rene Le Fort, for example right Le Fort II and left Le Fort I fracture maxillae or different fracture lines on the same maxilla as right maxillary combined Le Fort I and II fracture patterns. • Clinical diagnosis is more classically determined by meticulous examination through radiograph and CT scan helps in treatment planning. 19
  20. 20. 20 (A) Right Le Fort II and left Le Fort I. (B) Right Le Fort II and left Le Fort III.
  21. 21. LE FORT I (LOW LEVEL OR GUERIN FRACTURES/FLOATING MAXILLA) • This is a horizontal fracture above the level of the nasal floor including the dental component. • Fracture line: The fracture line extends backwards along the maxilla from the pyriform fossa. Laterally—lateral margin of the anterior nasal aperture—lateral wall of maxillary sinus below the zygomatic buttress—the lower one-third of the pterygoid laminae and associated palatine bone. Medially—lower third of the nasal septum—lateral margin of the anterior nasal aperture (the lateral wall of the nose) proceeding posteriorly to join the lateral fracture behind the tuberosity. 21
  22. 22. 22 Le Fort I fracture line.
  23. 23. Force •This type of fracture results from application of horizontal force just above the apices of the maxillary teeth. •A Le Fort I fracture, which often escapes diagnosis is the one, which results due to transmission of blow from the opposite jaw, which is often impacted. 23
  24. 24. SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS Swelling of the upper lip and cheeks.  Ecchymosis present in the maxillary buccal sulcus from shearing of soft tissue or periosteal tear.  Nasal block: Mucosal tear in maxillary/ethmoid sinus may induce bleeding causing a nasal block forcing the patient to undergo oral breathing.  Eye or ocular signs are usually absent. 24
  25. 25. 25 Swelling of upper lip and cheek in association with Le Fort I fracture.
  26. 26. 26 Buccal ecchymosis of Le Fort I fracture of maxilla.
  27. 27. 27 Nasal block from haemorrhage due to nasal mucosal tear in Le Fort fracture.
  28. 28.  Guerin sign: Ecchymosis in the palate in the area of greater palatine foramen bilaterally is a classic finding of Le Fort I fracture though not seen in all cases.  Occlusion: Undisplaced incomplete LeFort I fractures usually cause no occlusal disturbance. But complete Le Fort I fractures classically show varying degrees of anterior open bite. This is from backward and downward distraction of posterior maxilla resulting from inferior traction of the medial pterygoid muscle towards the mobile maxillary fragment. This posterior gagging of occlusion is a potential threat to airway. 28
  29. 29. 29 Mild derangement in occlusion associated with LeFort I fracture.
  30. 30.  Teeth fracture: Due to impaction of the mandibular teeth against the maxillary counterpart, damage to the cusp of individual maxillary teeth may be seen.  Palatal fracture: Commonly midpalatal split is associated with Le Fort I evident as linear mucosal tear in midpalate. The associated palatal fracture could be any of the Hendrickson classification patterns with or without oronasal communication depending on the amount of separation between the fragments from the effect of bilateral medial pterygoid. With Le Fort I, the teeth and maxilla will move, but the nose and upper face will stay fixed.  Cracked-pot sound: Percussion of the maxillary teeth results in distinctive ‘cracked-pot sound’, similar to the sound produced when a cracked China pot is tapped with a spoon.  Floating maxilla: Mobility of the dentulous segment of the maxilla.  Palpation reveals tenderness and step deformity along the pyriform aperture, buccal sulcus and tuberosity regions. 30
  31. 31. 31 Teeth fracture and posterior open bite on right side following Le Fort I maxillary fracture.
  32. 32. 32 Parasagittal palatal fracture associated with Le Fort I fracture.
  33. 33. LE FORT II FRACTURES (PYRAMIDAL FRACTURES) • Le Fort II fracture is a pyramid-shaped fracture, when involving both maxilla. Fracture line • This fracture runs • anteriorly—thin middle area of the nasal bones or frontonasal junction crossing the frontal processes of the maxillae, into the medial wall of each orbit, crosses the lacrimal bone behind the lacrimal sac— turns forward to cross the infraorbital margin—slightly medial to or through the infraorbital foramen—extends downwards and backwards across the lateral wall of the antrum—below the zygomaticomaxillary suture—middle one-third of the pterygoid laminae horizontally. • Posteromedially—separation of the block from the base of the skull is completed via the nasal septum and may involve the floor of the anterior cranial fossa. 33
  34. 34. 34 Le Fort II fracture line.
  35. 35. Force • Le Fort II fracture is a result of force applied near the level of the nasal bones. 35
  36. 36. SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS • Swelling: Gross oedema of the middle third of the face gives an appearance of ‘moon facies’’ to the patient. • Subcutaneous emphysema is sometimes evident by crepitus felt on palpation. This is due to direct communication between the sinus cavities and the soft tissues of the face. • Telecanthus: Commonly the swelling over the nasal bridge may give illusion of telecanthus (pseudotelecanthus) and true telecanthus when associated with naso-orbito-ethmoid fracture. • Epistaxis, epiphora are common especially in displaced fracture of maxilla involving or impinging the lacrimal sac or nasolacrimal duct. 36
  37. 37. 37 Moon facies from gross oedema and subcutaneous emphysema of middle third of face with pseudo telecanthus and epistaxis.
  38. 38.  Bilateral circumorbital or periorbital oedema, ecchymosis giving an appearance of ‘raccoon eyes’ is seen in both Le Fort II and Le Fort III fractures.  Subconjunctival haemorrhage develops rapidly and is restricted to medial aspect of eyeball though not always. The differentiating factor is the subconjunctival haemorrhage of Le Fort II maxillary fracture, which has its posterior limit demarcated laterally; whereas this demarcation is lost in Le Fort III zygomaticomaxillary complex fractures.  Chemosis or oedema of conjunctiva is a common finding.  CSF rhinorrhoea may be present but not always as in Le Fort III fractures.  Enophthalmos, limitation in ocular mobility from muscle entrapment and diplopia are possible findings as the fracture line involves the medial wall and medial floor of orbit. 38
  39. 39. 39 Characteristic raccoon eyes of Le Fort II and III periorbital edema and ecchymosis.
  40. 40.  Anaesthesia or paraesthesia of the cheek as a result of injury to the infraorbital nerve due to the fracture of the inferior orbital rim.  Step deformity at the infraorbital rims or nasofrontal junction is noticed. Zygoma and arch are intact, no loss of malar prominence unless associated with zygomaticomaxillary complex fractures.  Ecchymosis or haematoma is seen in the buccal sulcus opposite to the maxillary first and second molar teeth as a result of fracture at the zygomatic buttress or in palate in association with greater palatine arterial damage.  Sometimes massive nasal or pharyngeal haemorrhage occurs causing upper airway obstruction. Nasal packing or other means of surgical intervention is done immediately. 40
  41. 41. 41 Palatal ecchymosis in Le Fort II maxillary fracture (Guerin sign).
  42. 42.  Midline or paramedian split of the palate is common with Le Fort II seen as mucosal tear with oronasal communication.  Retropositioning of the whole maxilla and gagging of the occlusion are seen creating anterior open bite. Class III malocclusion may be seen in anterior force impacting the maxilla creating a dish face deformity. Lengthening of face occurs due to separation of middle third from the skull base.  When maxillary alveolus is grasped anteriorly, the midfacial skeleton moves as a pyramid and the movement can be detected at the infraorbital margin and the nasal bridge.  Palpation of vestibule reveals tenderness with step deformity at zygomaticomaxillary buttress regions. 42
  43. 43. 43 Midpalatal split in association with Le Fort II fracture
  44. 44. 44 Class III jaw position and anterior open bite following Le Fort II and NOE fractures.
  45. 45. LE FORT III FRACTURES (SUPRAZYGOMATIC FRACTURE OR CRANIOFACIAL DYSJUNCTION) • Le Fort III fractures are usually a component of panfacial fractures resulting from high velocity trauma. • They rarely occur in isolation and are usually accompanied by skull base fractures and complex Le Fort I, II and III fractures. • Fracture line extends from Anteriorly: The frontonasal suture—transversely backwards, parallel with base of the skull, to full depth of the ethmoid bone including the cribriform plate. 45
  46. 46. Posteromedially: Within the orbit—the fracture passes below the optic foramen into the posterior limit of the inferior orbital fissure. From the base of the inferior orbital fissure, the fracture line extends in two directions: i. Backwards across the maxillary fissure to fracture the roots of the pterygoid laminae ii. Laterally across the lateral wall of the orbit separating the zygomatic bone from the frontal bone Posterolaterally: From the orbit—inferior orbital fissure—lateral wall of orbit into the frontozygomatic suture. In addition, fracture of the zygomatic arch is an integral part of Le Fort III completing the separation of facial bones from cranium. In this way, the entire middle third of the facial skeleton becomes detached from the cranial base. 46
  47. 47. 47 Le Fort III fracture lines depicted in a CT.
  48. 48. Force: • The force causing the fracture is at the level of the orbit. The force is mainly through the lateral orbit, which is contrary to that of Le Fort II. 48
  49. 49. SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS • All the clinical findings of Le Fort II will be present. In addition, Characteristic raccoon eyes, ‘dish face’ deformity (concave profile) with lengthening of the face. ‘Hooding of eyes’ may be seen due to separation of the frontozygomatic suture causing loss of support to the suspensory ligament of Lockwood and all attachments to Whitnall tubercle. Enophthalmos, hypoglobus, diplopia with altered canthal position (slant). Subconjunctival haemorrhage involving entire eye with no posterior limit seen. Saddle nose deformity commonly with associated naso-orbito-ethmoid fracture. 49
  50. 50. 50 Typical dish face appearance with retruded maxilla —Le Fort III maxillary fracture
  51. 51. 51 Hooding of eyes, left eye enophthalmos, hypoglobus and altered canthal position with restricted mouth opening.
  52. 52.  CSF rhinorrhoea.  CSF otorrhoea in associated skull base fractures.  Loss of lateral facial projection from zygomatic arch fractures.  Decreased mouth opening from zygoma impinging coronoid process and severe posterior gagging of teeth from midface inferior distraction from muscle (medial/lateral pterygoid, masseter) pull.  Occlusion—deranged with severe anterior open bite, class III malocclusion, commonly associated with teeth or dentoalveolar fractures. When lateral displacement has taken place tilting of the occlusal plane and gagging of one side is seen.  Posterior nasal bleed or pharyngeal bleed from nasopharyngeal tear commonly requiring intervention to arrest bleeding. 52
  53. 53. 53 CSF rhinorrhoea in Le Fort III fracture.
  54. 54.  Mobility of entire midfacial skeleton as a single unit maxillary mobility with simultaneous mobility felt at both frontozygomatic regions and nasal bridge.  Tenderness and step deformity will be palpable at bilateral lateral orbital rims, zygomatic arch deformity and nasal bridge. 54
  55. 55. Maxillary fractures are distinguished into le fort I, II and III based on the classical mobility Step 1: Left palm is placed over the forehead, with the thumb over right lateral orbital rim (frontozygomatic junction), index finger over left frontozygomatic junction or alternatively the frontonasal junction can also be assessed simultaneously. Step 2: The maxilla is grasped firmly at the anterior portion of alveolus and not the teeth. The maxilla is checked for mobility with concurrent mobility in bilateral frontozygomatic junction. Step 3: Frontonasal junction at the root of nose is grasped with left thumb and index finger while palm stabilises the cranium at forehead. Step 4: Repeat step 2 checking for dental segment maxilla mobility with concurrent mobility in frontonasal junction. Step 5: Place two fingers as of left hand one on each infraorbital rim, all the time palm stabilises the cranium at forehead. Step 6: Repeat step 2 and check for concurrent mobility felt at both infraorbital rims. 55
  56. 56. 56 Clinical examination of maxillary fractures: (A–B) Step 1 , (C–D) Step 2, (E) Step 3 and 4, (F) Step 5.
  57. 57. COMPARISON OF SITE OF MOBILITY EVIDENT IN DIFFERENT FRACTURE LEVELS 57
  58. 58. Le Fort I Le Fort II Le Fort III  Swelling in upper lip and cheek  Ecchymosis of maxillary buccal sulcus  Nasal block  Guerin sign  Teeth fracture  Palatal fracture  Cracked pot sound  Floating maxilla  Oedema of midface: Moon facies  Subcutaneous emphysema  Telecanthus/pseudotelecanthus  Epistaxis/epiphora  Bilateral circumorbital oedema:  Raccoons eye  Subconjunctival haemorrhage  Chemosis/oedema of conjunctiva  CSF rhinorrhea  Enophthalmos  Anesthesia/paraesthesia of  cheek  Step deformity of infraorbital rim  Gagging of occlusion with anterior open bite  Midline or paramedian split of the palate  Airway obstruction  Dish face deformity of face  Raccoon eyes, Hooding of eye  Enophthalmos,  hypoglobus, diplopia  Subconjunctival  haemorrhage  Saddle nose deformity  CSF rhinorrhoea/CSF  otorrhea  Craniofacial dysjunction  Posterior gagging of  occlusion, anterior open bite  Posterior nasal bleed  Mobility of entire midfacial  skeleton  Decreased mouth opening 58
  59. 59. FRACTURES OF THE ZYGOMATIC COMPLEX • The zygomatic bone usually fractures in the region of the zygomaticofrontal suture, the zygomaticotemporal suture and the zygomaticomaxillary suture. It is unusual for the zygomatic bone itself to be fractured, but in extreme violence, the bone may be comminuted or split across. The isolated zygomatic arch fracture may occur without displacement of the zygomatic bone. 59
  60. 60. 60
  61. 61. CLASSIFICATION OF THE ZYGOMATIC COMPLEX FRACTURE (ROWE AND KILLEY 1968) Type I : No significant displacement Type II : Fractures of the zygomatic arch Type III : Rotation around the vertical axis a. Inward displacement of orbital rim b. Outward displacement of orbital rim Type IV : Rotation around the longitudinal axis a. Medial displacement of the frontal process b. Lateral displacement of frontal process Type V : Displacement of the complex en bloc a. Medial b. Inferior c. Lateral (rare) Type VI : Displacement of the orbitoantral partition a. Inferiorly b. Superiorly (rare) Type VII : Displacement of orbital rim segments Type VIII : Complex comminuted fractures. 61
  62. 62. 62 Fractures of the zygomatic complex: (1) Group I: No significant displacement, (2) Group II: Zygomatic arch fracture, (3) Group III: Unrotated body fracture, (4) Group IV: Medially rotated body fractures (a) outward at zygomatic prominence (b) inward at zygomaticofrontal suture
  63. 63. 63 Fractures of the zygomatic complex: (5) Group V:Laterally rotated body fractures (a) upward at infraorbital margin (b) outward at zygomaticofrontal suture, (6) Complex fractures, (7 and 8) Directions of force
  64. 64. 64
  65. 65. 65 Oblique fracture of the zygomatic arch as a component of a zygomatico maxillary complex fracture. The zygomatic process of the temporal bone just has a greenstick fracture and is displaced medially. The body of the zygomatic bone, with its temporal process, is rotated.
  66. 66. SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS 1. Flattening of the injured cheek (possibly masked by swelling)—most common displacement of the complex is inward. 2. Unilateral epistaxis may be present. 3. Circumorbital ecchymosis will develop after few hours from effusion of blood into the surrounding tissues. Circumorbital oedema can be quite gross. 4. Subconjunctival haemorrhage will be observed at the outer canthus, if the patient is asked to look medially, the posterior limit of the effusion cannot be defined. 66
  67. 67. 5. Depression of the ocular level/limitation of ocular movement may be seen. 6. Proptosis of the eye may be seen due to retrobulbar haemorrhage. 7. Patient may complain of diplopia and/or blurring of vision. 8. Anaesthesia of the cheek, nose and lip may be present. 9. Oedema of the cheek and eyelids. Traumatic emphysema can often be detected in the infraorbital region, if air escapes into the tissues from the maxillary sinus. 10. Step deformity of the infraorbital margin. 11. Limitation of mandibular movement. 12. Ecchymosis and tenderness in the upper buccal sulcus, change in sensation of the teeth and gums. 13. Enophthalmos may be seen. 67
  68. 68. 68
  69. 69. FRACTURE OF THE FLOOR OF THE ORBIT (BLOW-OUT FRACTURE) • True blow-out fracture occurs as a result of direct trauma to the orbit with an object larger than the globe size (cricket ball injury). • Here primarily there is an increase in hydraulic pressure within the orbit resulting from compression of the orbital contents. • In addition, forces acting on the bone play a part. The fractured orbital floor gives way into the maxillary sinus. At the same time, orbital fatty tissue and sometimes muscles, (inferior rectus and inferior oblique) prolapse into the sinus like a hernia. 69
  70. 70. 70 Blow-out fracture of the floor of the orbit. A tennis ball aimed at the globe of the eye forces it posteriorly, compressing the periorbital fat and fracturing the thin orbital floor. Fractured fragments and herniation of periorbital fat will be seen in the maxillary sinus
  71. 71. •The infraorbital rim remains intact. The fracture may go unnoticed due to the presence of orbital, periorbital oedema, haematoma and the clinically intact infraorbital ridge. •Enophthalmos with restriction of the extraocular movements and at times diplopia may be present. •Diagnosis can be confirmed by forced duction test and by hanging drop appearance in PA view Water’s position radiograph or by CT scan 71
  72. 72. 72
  73. 73. 73

×