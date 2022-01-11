Successfully reported this slideshow.
Food
Jan. 11, 2022
Indian Grocery Item

Food
Jan. 11, 2022
Best Indian Grocery item check and buy now ❤️

Indian Grocery Item

  Indian Grocery List Here's a master shopping list for Indian ingredients. The items highlighted in bold type are the must-haves. The others are meant mostly for diehard Indian food enthusiasts who plan to cook lots of Indian food a lot of the time. If you don't live near an Indian grocery store, you can find a lot of the items from online vendors, including Amazon. I've linked to some of the ingredients on Amazon, and these are affiliate links, meaning if you click on them and buy something, I will get a very small percentage from the sale at no cost to you, which will help keep my blog going. GRAINS: Basmati Rice Brown Basmati Rice Cracked Wheat Flattened Rice (Poha) Puffed Rice (Kurmura) Rava (Cream of Wheat, Sooji) Whole-Wheat Durum Flour or Atta Flour (for chapatis, pooris and other Indian flatbreads) Millet Flour Besan or Chickpea Flour LEGUMES: Tuvar Dalor Toor Dal (pigeon peas) Chana Dal Urad Dal Moong Dal Masoor Dal Rajma (red kidney beans) Chickpeas or chole or garbanzo beans (chana) Moth or matki beans (tiny little brown beans) Whole Mung Beans Black-eyed Peas or Chavli beans Whole Masoor Peanuts Vaal Dal (field beans) SPICES: Red Chili Powder (not to be mistaken for the spice mixes that are added to a western-style chili -- the Indian red chili powder is just red pepper powder) Paprika (Kashmiri chili powder is a fine substitute) Turmeric Powder Black Mustard Seeds (rai) Cumin Seeds (jeera)
  Coriander Seeds Fennel Seeds (saunf) Carom Seeds (ajwain) Onion Seeds (kalonji) White Poppy Seeds  (khus khus) Fenugreek Seeds (methi) White Sesame Seeds (til) Saffron Cardamom pods (green) (hari elaichi) Cardamom pods (black) (kali elaichi) Cloves (laung) Cinnamon bark (dalchini) Nutmeg (jaiphal) Mace (javitri) Whole Black Peppercorns Bay Leaves (tej patta) Whole Dry Red Chillies Asafoetida (hing) Not strictly a spice, but it gets clubbed in here because it's used like one. READYMADE POWDERED SPICES: Garam Masala Biryani Masala Pav Bhaji Masala Sambar Powder Rasam Powder Curry Powder (although more British than Indian in origin, this adds great flavor to lots of Indian foods. I'm a convert). OILS: Unflavored vegetable oil, like canola or peanut oil Sesame oil Coconut oil Mustard oil MISC.: Jaggery (an unrefined Indian sugar that's perfect for Indian sweets) Tamarind, pulp or pods Poppadums or papads (rice or lentil crackers that can be zapped in a microwave in an instant to provide a crackly, delicious accompaniment for meals) Golden raisins Cashews Pistachios
  Coconut milk Alphonso Mango Pulp Kasoori Methi (dry methi leaves) FRESH AND FROZEN ITEMS: Curry Leaves Coriander Leaves Mint Leaves Shredded Coconut Green Chillies

Best Indian Grocery item check and buy now ❤️

