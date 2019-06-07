Successfully reported this slideshow.
A SUSTAINABLE COMMERCIAL HUB IN SRI LANKA: THE ROLE OF AUTOMOBILE INDUSTRY Dr. A. W.Wijeratne and Lalith Edirisinghe 21st ...
PREAMBLE TO DISCUSSION  Automobile industry plays a hidden yet very crucial role in country’s logistics and supply chain ...
THE KEY OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY To examine the efficiency of container transportation by land Identify the impact of roa...
INTRODUCTION  Therefore, factors that influence in transport time was examined  Transport time depends on four factors ...
LITERATURE REVIEW  Truck transportation receives greater attention in recent times  Containerized trade  Bigger ships ...
 Efficiency of container transportation on land may be described as maximization of service or minimization of cost  Thi...
FACTORS INFLUENCING THE TRANSPORT TIME (TT)
METHODOLOGY P/1  Opinion survey  102 major trucking companies(Members of Association of Container Transporters Sri Lanka...
Suggested nine potential solutions 1. More expressways 2. Dedicating a single lane to truck traffic 3. Imposing a toll on ...
 Data of 649 truck movements of a Transporter  Depth interviews  Association of Inland Container Depot Operators  Ceyl...
DATA ANALYSIS AND FINDINGS New registration of motor vehicles 2004 – 2012 Sources: Department of Motor Traffic & Central B...
DOMESTIC IMPORTS AND EXPORTS CONTAINERS - SRI LANKA 2004- 2014 Source: (CASA Per. Review, 2004-2014)
KEY MOVEMENTS OF CONTAINERS 13 Laden Imports from Ship Empty container transported to exporter CFS inspect the container &...
COMPARISON OF COMPANIES ENGAGED IN BOTH PICK UP AND DELIVERIES Out of 61 respondents 59 respondents (97%) were engaged in ...
HOW THE INDUSTRY PERCEIVES THE CONGESTION PROBLEM 96% view traffic congestion as a problem 79 percent as a critically seri...
MISSED DUE TO CONGESTION
(1) ROAD RELATED ISSUES Global Competitiveness Index Source: World Economic Forum
ROADS AROUND COMBO THAT HAS MOST TRAFFIC CONGESTION- AS PER TRUCK DRIVERS
(2) TIME RELATED ISSUES Time duration that caused most traffic congestion Whether transporters wait for less congested time
(3) PORT RELATED ISSUES Delays occurred at port
Reasons for delays at port of Colombo (3) PORT RELATED ISSUES
CONGESTION AT PORT IMPACTS ON TRANSPORTERS
(4) CUSTOMER RELATED ISSUES Impact of customer related issues on transporters
OVERALL CUSTOMER PERCEPTION Source: World Bank (2014)
IMPACT OF CONTAINER YARD RELATED ISSUES
(5) HR RELATED ISSUES Impact of HR related issues
(6) VEHICLE RELATED ISSUES Impact of vehicle related issues
(7) ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES Impact on environmental factors
EFFECTIVENESS OF CONGESTION MITIGATION IDEAS Q Potential solutions to congestion problems Strongly disagree % Disagree % N...
Weightings of the perceptions of trucking companies towards proposed solutions Solutions Weighting 1 Dedicating a single l...
CONCLUSIONS  Experts view Sri Lanka as a potential location to establish a Commercial hub  Given the negligible rail par...
Absence of timely and rapid application of technological developments may impact on the sustainability of Commercial hub ...
 Based on the new Commercial Hub Regulation No. 1 of 2013 a truly synchronized operational procedures to be introduced by...
FURTHER RESEARCH ARE RECOMMENDED FOR……….. Dedicating a single lane to truck traffic Truck-only streets for access to por...
THANK YOU…………
  1. 1. A SUSTAINABLE COMMERCIAL HUB IN SRI LANKA: THE ROLE OF AUTOMOBILE INDUSTRY Dr. A. W.Wijeratne and Lalith Edirisinghe 21st November 2015 Grand Ball Room, Galadari Hotel   Innovation and Technological Advancement to Develop Sustainability
  2. 2. PREAMBLE TO DISCUSSION  Automobile industry plays a hidden yet very crucial role in country’s logistics and supply chain activities  The objective of converting the country to a naval, aviation, commercial hub in Asia is much dependent on the efficient and effective mobility  There is no rail network in place to compliment the container transportation  A sustainable Commercial Hub in Sri Lanka would be possible only if policy makers pay due attention to the problems faced by the trucking industry   
  3. 3. THE KEY OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY To examine the efficiency of container transportation by land Identify the impact of road congestion on container transporters Propose recommendations and further research
  4. 4. INTRODUCTION  Therefore, factors that influence in transport time was examined  Transport time depends on four factors  Human  Vehicle  Environmental  Road 
  5. 5. LITERATURE REVIEW  Truck transportation receives greater attention in recent times  Containerized trade  Bigger ships  Rising level of port competitiveness Islam & Olsen, (2014)  Traffic Congestion particularly in and around ports is a serious problem for trucking companies and comes at a high cost  Higher freight rates  Diminished road safety  Discouraged drivers  Reduced regional economic competitiveness (Kathawala & Tueck, 2008)
  6. 6.  Efficiency of container transportation on land may be described as maximization of service or minimization of cost  This means  Mobility and safety  Utility  Productivity  Accessibility considerations of transportation on land by roads. - Levinson, D. (2003) LITERATURE REVIEW
  7. 7. FACTORS INFLUENCING THE TRANSPORT TIME (TT)
  8. 8. METHODOLOGY P/1  Opinion survey  102 major trucking companies(Members of Association of Container Transporters Sri Lanka  Responses from 61 respondents were obtained realising a response rate of 59.80%  51 questions covering  General  Road related issues  Time related issues  Port related issues  Customer related issues Container yard related issues HR related issues Vehicle related issues Environmental issues
  9. 9. Suggested nine potential solutions 1. More expressways 2. Dedicating a single lane to truck traffic 3. Imposing a toll on all vehicles travelling during rush hours 4. Better coordinating of traffic Signals 5. Truck-only lanes on some surface streets 6. Truck-only streets for access to ports 7. Effective system to attend emergency crews in clearing accidents 8. Installing electronic clearance stations at international border crossings 9. Eliminating some on-street parking during certain periods. METHODOLOGY P/2
  10. 10.  Data of 649 truck movements of a Transporter  Depth interviews  Association of Inland Container Depot Operators  Ceylon Association of Ships Agents, Sri Lanka  Association of Vessel Owners  Sri Lanka Shippers Council  Ceylon Chamber of Commerce  Department of Inland Revenue  Customs and Board of Investment of Sri Lanka   Secondary data  Connecting to Compete Reports  Global Competitiveness Index  Doing Business Reports  Central Bank of Sri Lanka  Future projections of Ports in Sri Lanka METHODOLOGY P/3
  11. 11. DATA ANALYSIS AND FINDINGS New registration of motor vehicles 2004 – 2012 Sources: Department of Motor Traffic & Central Bank (2014)
  12. 12. DOMESTIC IMPORTS AND EXPORTS CONTAINERS - SRI LANKA 2004- 2014 Source: (CASA Per. Review, 2004-2014)
  13. 13. KEY MOVEMENTS OF CONTAINERS 13 Laden Imports from Ship Empty container transported to exporter CFS inspect the container & and store Repairs & Washing Empty container transported to CFS Import Laden container transported to consignee Cargo de-stuffed by Importer Exporter load cargo and send to port Import container discharged at port Laden Exports to Ship 1 23 4
  14. 14. COMPARISON OF COMPANIES ENGAGED IN BOTH PICK UP AND DELIVERIES Out of 61 respondents 59 respondents (97%) were engaged in both pickups and deliveries at port for intermodal operations. Therefore there is a possibility that trucking company may arrange an export container to be transported to the port and collect an import container in the return trip. However this is only possible depending on their customers’ requirements and arrival/berthing arrangement of ships in port
  15. 15. HOW THE INDUSTRY PERCEIVES THE CONGESTION PROBLEM 96% view traffic congestion as a problem 79 percent as a critically serious problem
  16. 16. MISSED DUE TO CONGESTION
  17. 17. (1) ROAD RELATED ISSUES Global Competitiveness Index Source: World Economic Forum
  18. 18. ROADS AROUND COMBO THAT HAS MOST TRAFFIC CONGESTION- AS PER TRUCK DRIVERS
  19. 19. (2) TIME RELATED ISSUES Time duration that caused most traffic congestion Whether transporters wait for less congested time
  20. 20. (3) PORT RELATED ISSUES Delays occurred at port
  21. 21. Reasons for delays at port of Colombo (3) PORT RELATED ISSUES
  22. 22. CONGESTION AT PORT IMPACTS ON TRANSPORTERS
  23. 23. (4) CUSTOMER RELATED ISSUES Impact of customer related issues on transporters
  24. 24. OVERALL CUSTOMER PERCEPTION Source: World Bank (2014)
  25. 25. IMPACT OF CONTAINER YARD RELATED ISSUES
  26. 26. (5) HR RELATED ISSUES Impact of HR related issues
  27. 27. (6) VEHICLE RELATED ISSUES Impact of vehicle related issues
  28. 28. (7) ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES Impact on environmental factors
  29. 29. EFFECTIVENESS OF CONGESTION MITIGATION IDEAS Q Potential solutions to congestion problems Strongly disagree % Disagree % Nutral % Agree % Strongly agree % 43 Adding more expressways wherever possible 1 2 2 3 5 8 48 79 5 8 44 Dedicating a single lane to truck traffic wherever possible 0 0 0 0 2 3 30 49 29 48 45 Imposing a toll on all vehicles travelling during rush hours 45 74 8 13 3 5 5 8 0 0 46 Better coordinating of traffic Signals 0 0 0 0 11 18 26 43 24 39 47 Having truck-only lanes on some surface streets 2 3 13 21 16 26 10 16 20 33 48 Having truck-only streets for access to ports 0 0 0 0 1 2 36 59 24 39 49 Having an effective system to attend emergency crews in learing accidents 1 2 1 2 4 7 48 79 7 11 50 Installing electronic clearance stations at international border crossings 3 5 4 7 6 10 39 64 9 15 51 Eliminating some on-street parking during certain periods 3 5 5 8 4 7 34 56 15 25
  30. 30. Weightings of the perceptions of trucking companies towards proposed solutions Solutions Weighting 1 Dedicating a single lane to truck traffic wherever possible 0.1324536 2 Having truck-only streets for access to ports 0.1304985 3 Better coordinating of traffic Signals 0.1256109 4 Having an effective system to attend emergency crews in clearing accidents 0.1182796 5 Adding more expressways wherever possible 0.1158358 6 Eliminating some on-street parking during certain periods 0.115347 7 Installing electronic clearance stations at international border crossings 0.1124145 8 Having truck-only lanes on some surface streets 0.1055718 9 Imposing a toll on all vehicles travelling during rush hours 0.0439883
  31. 31. CONCLUSIONS  Experts view Sri Lanka as a potential location to establish a Commercial hub  Given the negligible rail participation the need for efficient road transport is a must  The congestion problem creates a serious impact on Container Transportation  Policy improvements are essential to improve  Qualitative aspects of vehicles  Vehicle fleet management systems  Road congestion management efforts
  32. 32. Absence of timely and rapid application of technological developments may impact on the sustainability of Commercial hub concept Congestion mitigation measures are needed especially in the urban areas Policy decision on road related actions should be seriously considered CONCLUSIONS
  33. 33.  Based on the new Commercial Hub Regulation No. 1 of 2013 a truly synchronized operational procedures to be introduced by  Department of Customs  Board of Investment of Sri Lanka  Sri Lanka Ports Authority  Electronic clearance stations at international border crossings  Further improvements in maritime intermodal operations CONCLUSIONS
  34. 34. FURTHER RESEARCH ARE RECOMMENDED FOR……….. Dedicating a single lane to truck traffic Truck-only streets for access to ports, rail terminals, and airports Eliminating on-street parking during certain time periods Better coordinating of traffic Signals Effective system to attend emergency crews in clearing accidents
  35. 35. THANK YOU…………

×