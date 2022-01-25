The Europe rain gutter market was valued at US$ 642.71 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 766.87 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

Rain gutters are water collection channels used in residential and commercial buildings tochannelthe rainwater away from them. Dampening of walls due to continuous water absorption in building’s walls leads to favorableconditions for the growth offungi.