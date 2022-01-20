Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The diaper packaging machine market is expected to reach US$ 389.82 million by 2027 from US$ 328.32 million in 2019; the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2020 to 2027.
Diaper packaging machinesare flexible and high-performing packaging systemsused in baby and adult disposable diapers industries for quick and safe packaging.