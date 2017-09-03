Estructura funciones

LALEZKA PEÑA 24418218
Una función es implícita, cuando esta definida por una ecuación en términos de X e Y. Ejemplos: 3x+y=5 x² - y = 6 x y =4 P...
Una función es inyectiva si cada f(x) en el rango es la imagen de exactamente un único elemento del dominio. En otras pala...
Si se presenta una relación mediante el diagrama de flechas, es inyectiva si a cada elemento de “y” llega una sola flecha...
Determinar si las siguientes relaciones son inyectivas: a) b)
Una función es sobreyectiva (subjetiva, epiyectiva, suprayectiva, suryectiva o exhaustiva), si cada f(x) en el conjunto de...
Si se presenta una relación mediante el diagrama de flechas, es sobreyectiva si a cada elemento de “y” llega una flecha o...
Determinar si las siguientes relaciones son sobreyectivas: a) b) c) d)
e) f) g) h)
Una función es biyectiva si es a la vez inyectiva y sobreyectiva, es decir si posee una relación "uno a uno". Es decir, ca...
Si se presenta una relación mediante el diagrama de flechas, es biyectiva si a cada elemento de “y” llega una y solo una ...
Determinar si las siguientes relaciones son biyectivas:
Se le denomina función identidad a la función en la que a cada elemento de X le corresponde el mismo numero en el eje Y. e...
Por lo tanto, la función identidad es una recta que es la bisectriz de los cuadrantes 1 y 3.
Es la función que no depende de ninguna variable y puede representarse como una función matemática de la forma. F(x)= a , ...
Gráficamente, representa una línea paralela al eje X o al eje Y. y corta al eje Y si es y=a y al eje X si es X=a.
