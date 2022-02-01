Successfully reported this slideshow.
What to Upload to SlideShare
Crimean federal medical university

Feb. 01, 2022
Education

Crimean Federal Medical University located in the city of Simferopol, Russia. Crimean Federal Medical University is the prime choice for Indian students study MBBS. Indian Students prefer the Crimean Federal Medical University for their medical training as the University offers high-quality education at a reasonable cost. The university has the best teaching faculty, modern equipment, the latest study material, and quality facilities for students. Direct Admission for MBBS in Crimean Federal Medical University is now available through Lakshya MBBS Overseas. Visit us- https://www.lakshyambbs.com/show-university/27/Crimean-Federal-Medical-University

  1. 1. 305, Tulsi Tower, Geeta Bhawan Square, Indore, 452001 Call: 9111777949 https://www.lakshyambbs.com/show-university/27/Crimean-Federal-Medical-University Crimean Federal Medical University located in the city of Simferopol, Russia. Crimean Federal Medical University is the prime choice for Indian students study MBBS. Indian Students prefer the Crimean Federal Medical University for their medical training as the University offers high-quality education at a reasonable cost. The university has the best teaching faculty, modern equipment, the latest study material, and quality facilities for students. Direct Admission for MBBS in Crimean Federal Medical University is now available through Lakshya MBBS Overseas.
  2. 2. Crimean Medical University has been certified by the International Education Society of London in the year 2006 and was also conferred the AA University category for being one of the top institutions at the global stage of Medical education. Currently, the University hosts students from over 45 different nations and gives prime attention to the educational experience aspect of the students to maintain the high standards which it has shown since its initial years. Highlights of Crimea Medical University • Crimean Medical University is a recognized Government University and is one of the best-ranked colleges in the country of Russia. • The University is also approved by the Medical Council of India and hence students qualifying from this university would be allowed to practice the medical profession in India. • The Crimean Medical University ranks 13572 of 40000 international universities. • There is 799 highly qualified university staff out of which 106 are Doctorates of the Science domain, 524 Ph.D. holders, and the rest are associate and academy professors. • Out of the qualified teaching professionals - 60 have received honorary titles and 14 have been recipients of State Prize laureates. • The Crimean Medical University campus is beautiful and huge. Spread across 17.3 hectares, the university has 5 hostel complexes, 16 educational structures, dedicated zones for sports and recreation, and many food courts and cafes. • It is one of the very few Universities that was conferred the “Order of the Red Banner of Labour” in the year 1981. • In the Year 2017, the Crimean Medical University ranked 69th in the “Top 200 medical schools” project which was initiated by UNESCO. • The courses that are covered in Crimea Medical University are:- Gastroenterology, Venereology, Dermatology, Cardiology, Neurosurgery, Internal Medicine, Ophthalmology, Gynecology, Obstetrics, Pulmonary medicine, Urology, Orthopedics, and Traumatology. • There is a completely separate facility that is built to provide support to foreign students. Eligibility Criteria  The minimum age must be 17 years.  The maximum age must not exceed 25 years.  Must be passed Higher Secondary exams obtained a minimum 55 % marks (45% for reserved category).  Must have Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English as compulsory subjects in 10+2.  Must have passed the NEET exam.
  3. 3. Why Choose Russia to Study MBBS Course?  Entrance test like IELTS, TOEFL not required.  No capitation and donation fees.  MBBS in Russia is recognized by MCI & WHO.  High-Rated teaching Standard.  Low Cost of Living in Russia.  All the universities are affiliated with the Government of Russia.  The students can practice in India after applying the MCI Screening Test.  Availability of regional food, sports facilities, academics for foreign students.  The Russian Universities are known for well-developed medical faculty, advanced labs, and practical teaching techniques.  Due to affiliation with world universities, international exposure is provided to medical students.  Russian universities have dignified faculty members including doctors of science, research analyst, scientists etc. Crimean Federal Medical University Fees for MBBS How can Lakshya MBBS help to get MBBS Admission? Lakshya MBBS Overseas Education consultants help you to get an overview of leading MBBS universities and colleges. Significantly, they ensure your admission along with the accommodation and other admission procedures. Best Education Consultancy with years of experience, knowledge and exposure can help students and parents to make a well-informed decision. They guide you right from gathering the information to filing the application, choose the college/ university to take admission and accommodate. The major task of documentation, getting the Visa, has been also the hassle that consultants accomplished very easily. Several consultancies have their own partners or professionals in foreign counties to take care of students in terms of managing chaos and if they are in trouble. However, it is now your task to choose a professional and experienced consultancy to make your decision fruitful. Lakshya MBBS Overseas is an abroad education consultant Indore is established in 2014, which is one of the leading integrated healthcare education consultancy service providers in India. The Lakshya MBBS Overseas Team has been working with the mission to have a combination of human values of trust, ethics and service, and quality healthcare abroad education consultancy services. Our Office: Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Nagpur, Pune, etc.
  4. 4. CONTACT US Address: 305, Tulsi Tower, Geeta Bhawan Square, Indore, Madhya Pradesh 452001 Phone: +91-8516932291 |+91-9111777949 Email: lakshyambbsinfo@gmail.com Website: https://www.lakshyambbs.com/show-university/27/Crimean-Federal-Medical-University

