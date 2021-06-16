Water and solute transport in plant ppt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 ERCIYES UNIVERSITY GRADUATE SCHOOL OF NATURAL AND APPLIED SCIENCES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGIES P...
Welcome all 2
Water and solute transport in plant 3
Why does transport need to occur?  Water and solute need to be transported between the root system and the shoot system 4
Transport Within Plants  Water and minerals absorbed by roots are pull upward in the xylem to the shoots.  Sugar produce...
Passive & Active Transport  Passive Transport o Does NOT require ATP to occur  Diffusion  Osmosis  Facilitated Diffusi...
Water Potential o Water potential is a measure of where water wants to go in a plant, based on 2 factors: Solute concentr...
8 Water Potential o Water potential is determined using the following equation: • Ψ = ΨS + ΨP. o ΨS is solute potential (o...
9 Turgor Pressure o Turgor pressure results from the swelling of a plant cell against its cell wall o A plant that is not ...
Short- and Long-Distance Transport in Plants  Water and sugars move differently in  plants, depending on whether they’re...
Short-Distance Transport 11 1. Simple diffusion/osmosis • substances in one cell move out of one cell, across the cell wal...
12
13
14 Long-Distance Transport o Over long distances, these 3 processes :- (simple diffusion, apoplast, and symplast) take too...
15 Transpiration o Transpiration is the evaporation of water from leaves and other parts of the plant. o An average maple ...
16
17
18 PUSHING Xylem Sap o Water is still “collected” by the roots at night, when transpiration is not occurring as much. o As...
Xylem Cells: 2 types of water-conducting cells 19 Vessel elements - wide, thin walled, hollow cells; dead at maturity (scl...
20
PULLING Xylem Sap (Cohesion-Tension Theory) 21 o Transpiration pull water out of the xylem (tension). • The outside air wa...
The Photosynthesis-Transpiration Compromise 22 o In order to perform photosynthesis, plants must spread their leaves to th...
Mechanism for Stomatal Opening and Closing 23 o K+ is pumped into guard cells by active transport. o Solute potential beco...
Stimuli that Causes Stomatal Opening 24 o Typically open at dawn due to 3 stimuli: • Blue light receptors signal transport...
Phloem – Sugar Transport 25  Phloem carries phloem sap (food) from a sugar source to a sugar sink. o Sugar source: • an o...
Phloem cells 26 o Sieve-tube elements- alive at maturity; long narrow with sieve plates at ends; no nucleus, ribosomes, va...
27
Pressure Flow: Mechanism of Translocation in Phloem 28 o Pressure is created at source as sugar is produce. o Pressure dec...
29
The end Thanks for your attention 30
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Healthcare
51 views
Jun. 16, 2021

Water and solute transport in plant ppt

PRESENT

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Water and solute transport in plant ppt

  1. 1. 1 ERCIYES UNIVERSITY GRADUATE SCHOOL OF NATURAL AND APPLIED SCIENCES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGIES Plant metabolism homework 2020 – 2021 Prepared By Layth Hussein ASHOUR 4014140008 SUPERVIER: Prof. Dr. Abdullah Ulaş
  2. 2. Welcome all 2
  3. 3. Water and solute transport in plant 3
  4. 4. Why does transport need to occur?  Water and solute need to be transported between the root system and the shoot system 4
  5. 5. Transport Within Plants  Water and minerals absorbed by roots are pull upward in the xylem to the shoots.  Sugar produced by photosynthesis is exported from leaves to other organs via the phloem. 5
  6. 6. Passive & Active Transport  Passive Transport o Does NOT require ATP to occur  Diffusion  Osmosis  Facilitated Diffusion  Active Transport o Requires ATP to occur  Bulk transport (endo/exocytosis) 6
  7. 7. Water Potential o Water potential is a measure of where water wants to go in a plant, based on 2 factors: Solute concentration (where there is more salt, etc.) Pressure (due to cell wall) o Water potential determines the direction of movement of water. Free water moves from regions of higher water potential to regions of lower water potential. 7
  8. 8. 8 Water Potential o Water potential is determined using the following equation: • Ψ = ΨS + ΨP. o ΨS is solute potential (osmotic potential). • ΨS of pure water is 0 • When solutes are added to pure water, the number of free water molecules is reduced as solute molecules bind to some water molecules. • Therefore, ΨS of any solution is always negative. o ΨP is pressure potential. • ΨP is the physical pressure on a solution. • Turgor pressure in plants is produced when cell contents press the cell membrane against the cell wall.
  9. 9. 9 Turgor Pressure o Turgor pressure results from the swelling of a plant cell against its cell wall o A plant that is not turgid is said to be flaccid
  10. 10. Short- and Long-Distance Transport in Plants  Water and sugars move differently in  plants, depending on whether they’re going  a short or a long distance 10
  11. 11. Short-Distance Transport 11 1. Simple diffusion/osmosis • substances in one cell move out of one cell, across the cell wall, and into another cell. 2. Plasmodesmata (a narrow thread of cytoplasm that passes through the cell walls of adjacent plant cells and allows communication between them). • Plasmodesmata are connections between the cytoplasm of adjacent plant cells. • Substances move between cells through these openings. • This connection of the cytoplasm is called the symplast. 3. Apoplast • The extracellular pathway of cell walls. • Substances move between cells through the cell walls, which are connected.
  12. 12. 12
  13. 13. 13
  14. 14. 14 Long-Distance Transport o Over long distances, these 3 processes :- (simple diffusion, apoplast, and symplast) take too long. o Water and solutes move through xylem and phloem by bulk flow, the movement of a fluid driven by pressure.
  15. 15. 15 Transpiration o Transpiration is the evaporation of water from leaves and other parts of the plant. o An average maple tree loses more than 200L of water per hour during the summer! o Unless this water is replaced by water absorbed by the roots, leaves will wilt and die. o Xylem transports the water throughout the plant. • PUSHING and PULLING
  16. 16. 16
  17. 17. 17
  18. 18. 18 PUSHING Xylem Sap o Water is still “collected” by the roots at night, when transpiration is not occurring as much. o As water flows in, pressure is generated which forces the fluid to go up the xylem. o This upward push of xylem sap is called root pressure. o Can cause guttation (exuding water from margins of the leaf, not through stomata). o This, however, can only move xylem sap a few meters at most.
  19. 19. Xylem Cells: 2 types of water-conducting cells 19 Vessel elements - wide, thin walled, hollow cells; dead at maturity (sclerenchyma tissue). Transport and support. Tracheids = narrower, tapered cells; have pits at ends that allow water transport.
  20. 20. 20
  21. 21. PULLING Xylem Sap (Cohesion-Tension Theory) 21 o Transpiration pull water out of the xylem (tension). • The outside air water potential (Ψ) is lower than that inside the plant, therefore pulling water out of the plant. o Water’s unique property of adhesion (water sticking to other surfaces) forces the water to come up the xylem to replace the lost water. o This can occur only through an unbroken chain of water molecules Cohesion. • water sticking together.
  22. 22. The Photosynthesis-Transpiration Compromise 22 o In order to perform photosynthesis, plants must spread their leaves to the sun and obtain CO2 from the air o Carbon dioxide enters the plant and oxygen leaves the plant via stomata o The opening of stomata, however, allows water to escape from the plant (transpiration)
  23. 23. Mechanism for Stomatal Opening and Closing 23 o K+ is pumped into guard cells by active transport. o Solute potential becomes negative. o Water moves from the higher water potential to lower potential entering the guard cells. o Turgor pressure cause cells to bow out and creates open stoma.
  24. 24. Stimuli that Causes Stomatal Opening 24 o Typically open at dawn due to 3 stimuli: • Blue light receptors signal transport proteins to pump in K+. • Depletion of carbon dioxide due to increased photosynthesis causes stomatal opening. • Environmental stress (heat/drought) causes stomatal closing during the day. Abscisic acid is a hormone produced in the roots to cause this response.
  25. 25. Phloem – Sugar Transport 25  Phloem carries phloem sap (food) from a sugar source to a sugar sink. o Sugar source: • an organ where sugar is being produced.Usually leaves. o Sugar sink: • an organ that consumes or stores sugar. • Usually roots, growing stems, buds, and fruits.
  26. 26. Phloem cells 26 o Sieve-tube elements- alive at maturity; long narrow with sieve plates at ends; no nucleus, ribosomes, vacuole. o Companion cell- attached to side of sieve-tube element; organelles serve both cells; does NOT transport.
  27. 27. 27
  28. 28. Pressure Flow: Mechanism of Translocation in Phloem 28 o Pressure is created at source as sugar is produce. o Pressure decreases in sink as sugar is used. o Water diffuses into phloem from xylem due to decrease water potential and PUSHES the sugar from source to sink. This is known as TRANSLOCATION.
  29. 29. 29
  30. 30. The end Thanks for your attention 30

×