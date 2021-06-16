Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
GRADUATE SCHOOL OF NATURAL AND APPLIED SCIENCES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGIES Homework 2020 - 2021 E...
Life cycle assessment of organic versus conventional agriculture. A case study of lettuce cultivation in Greece. Spyros Fo...
Introduction  Lettuce (Lactuca sativa), an important leafy vegetable crop, has been used in human diet for more than 6500...
Introduction Agriculture requirements • optimum temperature between 15 to 18.5 °C • soil pH between 6.5 and 7  cultivated...
 The aim of this study  to investigate the sustainability of both conventional and organic lettuce systems by assessing ...
Methods: Goal And Scope  Goal: to estimate the environmental impacts and identify the hot-spots of the organic and conven...
Three main stages are considered for both cultivation systems; these are the:- (a) irrigation (b) machinery used (c) ferti...
Method – LCA • LCA • Software: SimaPro 8 • approach was used : Cradle to Gate • Life Cycle Inventory Analysis (LCIA): mid ...
Table 1. Life cycle inventory (LCI) of the organic and conventional lettuce cultivation per hectare of lettuce cultivation.
Methods – Selected Study Systems , Table 2. midpoint and endpoint impact categories
Figure 2. Dendrogram of the main contributions to environmental impacts per hectare of (a) organic and (b) conventional le...
Figure 3. Severity of the endpoint (a) impact categories, and (b) aggregate impact categories according to the ReCiPe meth...
 the main impact categories that are affected by lettuce organic cultivation are Climate change Human health, Human toxic...
Figure 4. Severity of the endpoint (a) impact categories, and (b) aggregate impact categories according to the ReCiPe meth...
 it is that irrigation mostly contributes to the environmental footprint of conventional lettuce cultivation, and highly ...
Figure 5. Aggregated results using ReCiPe’s three endpoint damage categories, namely human health, ecosystem and resources...
Figure 7. Comparison of organic versus conventional lettuce cultivation per unit of area (ha) and per product unit (ton) u...
Figure 8. The environmental performance, at midpoint level, of organic and conventional lettuce cultivation per unit of ar...
Conclusions Irrigation plays a very important role for both cultivation systems, due to its high energy demands and the G...
Conclusions The sustainability of organic cultivation is strongly related to the transportation of organic fertilizers (m...
MAIN CONCLUSION Overall, the organic systems showed low environmental impacts in all categories compared to the conventio...
Life cycle assessment of organic versus conventional agriculture. a case study of
Life cycle assessment of organic versus conventional agriculture. a case study of
Life cycle assessment of organic versus conventional agriculture. a case study of
Life cycle assessment of organic versus conventional agriculture. a case study of
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Economy & Finance
33 views
Jun. 16, 2021

Life cycle assessment of organic versus conventional agriculture. a case study of

PRSENT

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
What Matters Most: The Get Your Shit Together Guide to Wills, Money, Insurance, and Life's "What-ifs" Chanel Reynolds
(2/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
10,001 Ways to Live Large on a Small Budget The Writers of Wise Bread
(4/5)
Free
Refinery29 Money Diaries: Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Your Finances... And Everyone Else's Lindsey Stanberry
(4/5)
Free
7 Secrets to Investing Like Warren Buffett Mary Buffett
(4/5)
Free
Happy Money: The Japanese Art of Making Peace with Your Money Ken Honda
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncharted: How to Navigate the Future Margaret Heffernan
(4/5)
Free
Dollars and Sense: How We Misthink Money and How to Spend Smarter Dan Ariely
(4/5)
Free
Meet the Frugalwoods: Achieving Financial Independence Through Simple Living Elizabeth Willard Thames
(4/5)
Free
You Need a Budget: The Proven System for Breaking the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Cycle, Getting Out of Debt, and Living the Life You Want Jesse Mecham
(4.5/5)
Free
Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook Tony Robbins
(4.5/5)
Free
The Deals of Warren Buffett: Volume 1, The first $100m Glen Arnold
(5/5)
Free
Make Your Kid A Money Genius (Even If You're Not): A Parents' Guide for Kids 3 to 23 Beth Kobliner
(4/5)
Free
The Capitalist Code: It Can Save Your Life and Make You Very Rich Ben Stein
(4.5/5)
Free
The Behavioral Investor Daniel Crosby
(4.5/5)
Free
Angel: How to Invest in Technology Startups—Timeless Advice from an Angel Investor Who Turned $100,000 into $100,000,000 Jason Calacanis
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Price You Pay for College: An Entirely New Roadmap for the Biggest Financial Decision Your Family Will Ever Make Ron Lieber
(3.5/5)
Free
Get What's Yours for Health Care: How to Get the Best Care at the Right Price Philip Moeller
(0/5)
Free
Invested: How Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger Taught Me to Master My Mind, My Emotions, and My Money (with a Little Help From My Dad) Danielle Town
(4.5/5)
Free
FAKE: Fake Money, Fake Teachers, Fake Assets: How Lies Are Making The Poor And Middle Class Poorer Robert T. Kiyosaki
(4.5/5)
Free
The Truth About Your Future: The Money Guide You Need Now, Later, and Much Later Ric Edelman
(4.5/5)
Free
The 10 Pillars of Wealth: Mind-Sets of the World's Richest People Alex Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
FairTax: The Truth Boortz Media Group LLC
(4/5)
Free
Getting to Yes: How to Negotiate Agreement Without Giving In Roger Fisher
(4.5/5)
Free
You Need a Budget: The Proven System for Breaking the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Cycle, Getting Out of Debt, and Living the Life You Want Jesse Mecham
(4.5/5)
Free
No Logo: Taking Aim at the Brand Bullies Naomi Klein
(4/5)
Free
Rich Dad Poor Dad: What The Rich Teach Their Kids About Money - That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not! Robert T. Kiyosaki
(5/5)
Free
Principles: Life and Work Ray Dalio
(4.5/5)
Free
Rich Dad's Cashflow Quadrant: Guide to Financial Freedom Robert T. Kiyosaki
(5/5)
Free
This Changes Everything: Why Climate Change Requires Revolutionary Economic Change Naomi Klein
(4.5/5)
Free
The Lexus and the Olive Tree: Understanding Globalization Thomas L. Friedman
(4/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Life cycle assessment of organic versus conventional agriculture. a case study of

  1. 1. GRADUATE SCHOOL OF NATURAL AND APPLIED SCIENCES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGIES Homework 2020 - 2021 ERCIYES UNIVERSITSY Prepared By Layth Hussein ASHOUR 4014140008 SUPERVIER Dr. Evrim Karacetin
  2. 2. Life cycle assessment of organic versus conventional agriculture. A case study of lettuce cultivation in Greece. Spyros Foteinis, Efthalia Chatzisymeon 2015 Journal of Cleaner production https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jclepro.2015.09.075
  3. 3. Introduction  Lettuce (Lactuca sativa), an important leafy vegetable crop, has been used in human diet for more than 6500 years.  Its global annual production has been multiplied over the last decade, from M tons in 1993 to 25 M tons in 2012.  Lettuce is a popular cultivation across Mediterranean countries such as  During the last few years lettuce cultivation has been sharply increased in Greece, climbing from 90 K tons in 2009 to about 130 K tons in 2012.
  4. 4. Introduction Agriculture requirements • optimum temperature between 15 to 18.5 °C • soil pH between 6.5 and 7  cultivated methods • Greenhouses • open field cultivation systems • Conventional This is based on chemical inputs, such as fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides • Organic This is based on crop rotations and residues, organic fertilizers and biological pest control•  Major Agricultural Changes: • Irrigation – More • Chemical Pesticide Use – More
  5. 5.  The aim of this study  to investigate the sustainability of both conventional and organic lettuce systems by assessing their environmental impacts.  Highlights  The main hotspots of organic cultivation are irrigation followed by machinery use.  Hotspots in conventional cultivation are irrigation and fertilizers application.  Organic lettuce cultivation is a more sustainable system per area of cultivation.  Conventional cultivation has low environmental impacts per product unit. Introduction
  6. 6. Methods: Goal And Scope  Goal: to estimate the environmental impacts and identify the hot-spots of the organic and conventional open field lettuce cultivation.  Scope: An in-depth understanding of the environmental impacts of each cultivation system.  (a) promote more sustainable cultivation systems, in terms of their total environmental impacts.  (b) reduce their environmental footprint, by selecting alternative processes or materials.
  7. 7. Three main stages are considered for both cultivation systems; these are the:- (a) irrigation (b) machinery used (c) fertilizing needs. System boundaries
  8. 8. Method – LCA • LCA • Software: SimaPro 8 • approach was used : Cradle to Gate • Life Cycle Inventory Analysis (LCIA): mid and endpoint level. • Functional Unit:(a) hectare of cultivation (b) ton of lettuce produced
  9. 9. Table 1. Life cycle inventory (LCI) of the organic and conventional lettuce cultivation per hectare of lettuce cultivation.
  10. 10. Methods – Selected Study Systems , Table 2. midpoint and endpoint impact categories
  11. 11. Figure 2. Dendrogram of the main contributions to environmental impacts per hectare of (a) organic and (b) conventional lettuce cultivation systems.
  12. 12. Figure 3. Severity of the endpoint (a) impact categories, and (b) aggregate impact categories according to the ReCiPe methodology, per hectare of organic lettuce cultivation.
  13. 13.  the main impact categories that are affected by lettuce organic cultivation are Climate change Human health, Human toxicity, Particulate matter formation, Climate change Ecosystems, Metal depletion and Fossil depletion categories.  that irrigation affects all the impact categories and plays the most important role in the Human toxicity category and highly affects the categories: Fossil depletion, Climate change Human Health, and Climate change Ecosystems the high contribution of irrigation is mainly attributed to the high dependence of the Greek electricity grid on fossil fuels and specifically on lignite .  Primarily irrigation 61%, secondary machinery used 29.2% and lastly to fertilizing practices 9.7% of the total environmental impacts
  14. 14. Figure 4. Severity of the endpoint (a) impact categories, and (b) aggregate impact categories according to the ReCiPe methodology, per hectare of conventional lettuce cultivation.
  15. 15.  it is that irrigation mostly contributes to the environmental footprint of conventional lettuce cultivation, and highly affects the Fossil depletion, Climate change Human Health, and Climate change Ecosystems categories because of the high energy demands for pumping ground water resources and the fossil dependent Greek electricity mix.  Fertilizing needs the second most important contributor to the total environmental impacts of conventional cultivation the high amount of chemical inputs, mainly of nitrogen based fertilizers are responsible for the increased environmental impacts of this stage.  their application in the field results in airborne and waterborne emissions which can be highly toxic to humans and the environment and can lead to eutrophication.  the machinery used low environmental impacts compared to organic cultivation
  16. 16. Figure 5. Aggregated results using ReCiPe’s three endpoint damage categories, namely human health, ecosystem and resources per hectare of organic or conventional lettuce cultivation. it is observed that conventional lettuce cultivation yields a higher severity level than organic cultivation for all impact categories. These high environmental impacts can be primarily attributed to the use of several chemical fertilizers.
  17. 17. Figure 7. Comparison of organic versus conventional lettuce cultivation per unit of area (ha) and per product unit (ton) using the (a) IPCC 2013 and (b) ReCiPe impact assessment methods. Both cultivation systems yield higher environmental impacts and emissions per area of cultivation, in these cases per hectare, than per ton of lettuce produced. Organic is more environmentally friendly than conventional lettuce cultivation when its sustainability is assessed per cultivation area unit. while results are inversed when sustainability is estimated per ton of lettuce produced.
  18. 18. Figure 8. The environmental performance, at midpoint level, of organic and conventional lettuce cultivation per unit of area (ha) and per unit of product (ton), using the ReCiPe impact assessment method. using ReCiPe’s 18 midpoint impact categories the main impacts categories, at midpoint level, that are affected by lettuce cultivation are Freshwater eutrophication (FE), Human toxicity (HT), Freshwater Eco toxicity (FET), Marine Eco toxicity (MET), while Natural land transformation (NLT) and Fossil depletion (FD) are also affected at a lower degree. that the Freshwater eutrophication category yielded significantly high environmental impacts for conventional cultivation for both functional units , This can be attributed to the use of chemical fertilizers , presence of increased nitrogen and phosphorus concentrations.
  19. 19. Conclusions Irrigation plays a very important role for both cultivation systems, due to its high energy demands and the Greek energy mix which strongly depends on fossil fuels. though the water management for both systems needs to be improved. The environmental sustainability of conventional cultivation is strongly related to its chemical inputs, mainly to nitrogen fertilizers, which can cause high levels of freshwater eutrophication Thus, conventional cultivation can negatively affect freshwater receiving bodies, such as lakes, ponds and rivers.
  20. 20. Conclusions The sustainability of organic cultivation is strongly related to the transportation of organic fertilizers (manure) to the field and to their mechanical spreading and application. Also, the fossil fuel requirements for the mechanical agitation of the soil (i.e. tractor ploughing, harrowing and hoeing) play an important role. Organic cultivation was found to be more environmentally friendly than conventional when results are express per unit area (1 ha), while when results are express per unit of product (1 ton) then conventional agriculture has a better environmental performance.
  21. 21. MAIN CONCLUSION Overall, the organic systems showed low environmental impacts in all categories compared to the conventional ones due to lower amounts of fertilizers and pesticides applied. BUT - their productivity was the lowest compared to both conventional.

×