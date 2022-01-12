Hawk Marketing Advertisement Brief 2022

Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Order a professionally designed and written advertisement for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube or Google AdWords by filling out the brief below and emailing it to lainey@hawkmarketing.com.au. Alternatively, head over to the Hawk Marketing Australia website to learn more: https://hawkmarketing.com.au.
Be the first to like this
Order a professionally designed and written advertisement for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube or Google AdWords by filling out the brief below and emailing it to lainey@hawkmarketing.com.au. Alternatively, head over to the Hawk Marketing Australia website to learn more: https://hawkmarketing.com.au.
Total views
35
On Slideshare
0
From embeds
0
Number of embeds
0
Downloads
0
Shares
0
Comments
0
Likes
0