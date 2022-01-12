Successfully reported this slideshow.
Marketing
Jan. 12, 2022
Hawk Marketing Advertisement Brief 2022

Marketing
Jan. 12, 2022
35 views

Order a professionally designed and written advertisement for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube or Google AdWords by filling out the brief below and emailing it to lainey@hawkmarketing.com.au. Alternatively, head over to the Hawk Marketing Australia website to learn more: https://hawkmarketing.com.au.

Hawk Marketing Advertisement Brief 2022

  1. 1. Hawk MarketingAustralia | hawkmarketing.com.au | lainey@hawkmarketing.com.au | https://linktr.ee/hawkmarketingau SEO | Blog Articles | Social Media | Advertisements| Email Marketing | Graphic Design | Analytics HAWK MARKETING ADVERTISEMENT BRIEF Order a professionally designed and written advertisement for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube or Google AdWords by filling out the brief below and emailing it to lainey@hawkmarketing.com.au. Alternatively, head over to the Hawk Marketing Australia website to learn more: https://hawkmarketing.com.au. Advertisement Channel or Website Tell us where you want your ad to run. ● Facebook ● Instagram ● LinkedIn ● YouTube ● Google AdWords Your Business Website URL Enter your website URL so we can see what your company does and study some examples of your brand writing style and tone of voice. Example: “mybusinesswebsite.com.au”. Advertisement Goals Tell us aboutthegoalsyou wantto achievefromthe advertisement.Selectonefromthe following options. ● Social mediapage audience growth ● Website landingpage traffic ● Grow online brandawareness ● Increase salesorleadsfora particularservice orproduct ● Increase social mediapage engagement
  2. 2. Hawk MarketingAustralia | hawkmarketing.com.au | lainey@hawkmarketing.com.au | https://linktr.ee/hawkmarketingau SEO | Blog Articles | Social Media | Advertisements| Email Marketing | Graphic Design | Analytics ● Promote a specificpiece of contentlike anew blogorsocial mediacompetition ● Get more blogsubscriptionsorwebsitesign-ups Advertisement Landing Page Where do you want the audience to land when they click on your ad? For example, if the ad goal is to sell more of a certain product, link us to the product page on your business website. Advertisement Keywords Enter the main keywords your ad should be focused on. What keywords would you like this ad to be shown in search engines and/or on social media for? Example: “air conditioning maintenance service Perth”. Advertisement Target Audience Describe the target audience for this webpage. Who do you want to reach with this piece? Give details about the buyer persona/target audience you want to focus on. Example: “Senior HR professional, 40 -60 y.o., interested in yoga,makes most purchases online and from home”. Advertisement Graphic Design Visuals If you have an image or video you would like used for the advertisement, please attach it with this document (once it’s filled out) and email both to lainey@hawkmarketing.com.au. Advertisement Graphic Text If you want any text over the image or video, let us know below. Please be as specific as possible. Advertisement Budget Tell us how much you are willing to allocate to the advertising budget. Industry Competitors Mention up to 5 of your direct competitors so we can learn more about your industry benchmark. Additional Instructions Give any additional instructions that you have. Is there anything else you want to add to this advertisement brief?
  3. 3. Hawk MarketingAustralia | hawkmarketing.com.au | lainey@hawkmarketing.com.au | https://linktr.ee/hawkmarketingau SEO | Blog Articles | Social Media | Advertisements| Email Marketing | Graphic Design | Analytics

Order a professionally designed and written advertisement for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube or Google AdWords by filling out the brief below and emailing it to lainey@hawkmarketing.com.au. Alternatively, head over to the Hawk Marketing Australia website to learn more: https://hawkmarketing.com.au.

