Visit Link download : https://reader.ebookexprees.com/woow/0578738864 It is up to us to change the narrative of our lives. The moral of this story is Boss the f*ck up!Remember all the big dreams and aspirations you had before you became a mom? The truth is, it8217s never too late to start living your passion. In sharing her own inspiring story of resilience, Bad.Boss.Mom. Jasmine L. Arrick offers a blueprint to empower women to achieve the goals they thought they8217d have to give up on and become the women they8217ve always dreamed to be.In this inspiring and refreshingly honest guidebook, you8217ll learn how to:8226 Break the all-too-common cycles of family dysfunction and financial illiteracy to set yourself and your children up for success8226 Implement simple daily routines and practices to learn to love yourself8212even when others couldn8217t8226 Devise a solid plan of action to identify your deepest, loftiest goals and watch them align for you8226 Navigate single motherhood with patience, positivity, and a sense of humor intact8226 Find your passion, find your purpose, and Boss the f*ck up!Jasmine Lequay Arrick is a 28-year-old single mom, business owner, Realtor and serial entrepreneur. As CEO of iluxbeautybox and J.elle Collection and a rising star in the fashion and beauty industry, Arrick lives in Atlanta with her daughter, J8217elle.