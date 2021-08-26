[PDF] Download Parasite Gods: A Horror Anthology

COPY LINK to download this book ? https://reader.ebookexprees.com/B08YRYNMNC "Parasite Gods is the second horror anthology from Blood Rites Horror and the first where all the profits go to charity: in support of Cancer Research UK, this book collects eleven short horror stories from some of the most incredible new names in the genre. With a theme of gods and monsters, this anthology brings together a fantastic range of terror, from classic, Lovecraftian tales of cosmic abominations to exciting takes on myth and legend. Featuring: 'She Carries the Cosmos' Kyle J. Durrant 'I Will Devour You' Spencer Hamilton 'Windows to Your Soul' Carla Eliot 'The Stalker' J.D. Wheeldon 'The Turon' Cass Oakley 'zombie.com' Marcus Hawke 'The Giant of Goneglade' David Burchell 'God of Plenty' Nicole Lynn 'The Mission' Liam Blunt 'I Fought the Devil' Morgan Chalfant 'The Great White Winter Reef' Robin Grieve Grab a copy and help us raise money for Cancer Research as well as enjoying a fantastic selection of cosmic horrors and more. Look out for more anthologies from Blood Rites Horror and visit us at bloodriteshorror.com and on Instagram @bloodriteshorror for more. "