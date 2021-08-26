Kindle onlilne Welcome to the Funhouse: A Horror Anthology

COPY LINK to download this book ? https://reader.ebookexprees.com/B097MZN8MK "Welcome to the Funhouse is the fourth anthology from Blood Rites Horror and the first edited by Kelly Brocklehurst and Jamie Stewart . With twelve grisly stories of coming-of-age terror, carnival cruelty and fairground frights, this collection brings together the best and most exciting talents in the horror community. Roll up! with the following stories:'Mirrors' by Robin Grieve 'Candy Apple Smiles' by Christopher Robertson 'The Cyclone Sisters' Travelling Circus' by Angela Sylvaine 'Anna and Abby' by L. Pine 'The Prop' by Nikki R. Leigh 'The Viperess of Las Cruces' by C.W. Blackwell 'The Golden Tickets' by Roxie Voorhees 'Dance With Us' by Kelly Brocklehurst 'No Strings' by Jamie Stewart 'Family Outing' by Briana Morgan 'Mirrored' by Dave Musson 'Smile at All the Good Times We Had' by Spencer Hamilton With a foreword from the editors. "