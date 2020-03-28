Successfully reported this slideshow.
i Makalah Kajian Kebahasaan “ Hakikat Bahasa, Jenis-jenis Bahasa, Klasifikai Bahasa “ Dosen pengampuh : Sandy Budiana, M. ...
ii KATA PENGANTAR Puji syukur kehadirat Allah SWT, karena rahmat dan hidayah-Nya kami dapat menyelesaikan Makalah Kajian K...
iii DAFTAR ISI KATA PENGANTAR ...............................................................................................
iv 2. Jenis Bahasa Berdasarkan Sikap Politik ........................................................... 7 A. Bahasa Nasio...
1 BAB I PENDAHULUAN 1. Latar Belakang Istilah bahasa bukan merypakan hal yang baru bagi kita. Istilah tersebut setiap saat...
2 BAB II PEMBAHASAN 1. Hakikat Bahasa A. Bahasa Sebagai Sistem Kata sistem sudah biasa digunakan dalam kehidupan sehari-ha...
3 itu, adalah suatu atau sesuatu yang dapat menandai atau mewakili ide, pikiran, perasaan, benda dan tindakan secara langs...
4 gramatikal; dan yang berkenaan dengan wacana disebut makna pragmatik atau makna konteks. 3 E. Bahasa Itu Arbitrer Kata a...
5 meskipun baahsa itu terbatas, tetapi dengan unsur-unsur yang jumlahnya terbatas itu dapat dibuat satuan-satuan bahasa ya...
6 maka ciri universal dari bahasa yang paling umum adalah bahwa bahasa itu mempunyai bunyi bahasa yang terdiri dari bunyi ...
7 Standardiasi atau pembakuan adalah adanya kodifikasi dan penerimaan terhadap sebuah bahasa oleh masyarakat pemakai bahas...
8 Bahasa Nasional atau bahasa kebangsaan kalau sistem linguistik itu diangkat oleh suatu bangsa (dalam arti kenegaraan) se...
9 3. Jenis Bahasa Berdasarkan Tahap Pemerolehan 1. Bahasa Ibu Bahasa ibu lazim juga disebut bahasa pertama karena bahasa i...
10 Kesebelasan rumpun itu adalah : a. Rumpun Indo Eropa, yakni bahasa-bahasa Jerman, Indo-Iran, Armenia, Baltik, Salvik, R...
11 h. Rumpun Paleo Asiatis atau hiperbolis yaitu bahasa-bahasa yang terdapat di Serbia Timur. i. Rumpun ural-altai yaitu b...
12 kalimatnya terdapat relasi antarkata. Pada abad XX ada juga dibuat pakar klasifikasi morfologi dengan prinsip yang berb...
13 penutur yang menggunakannya dalam kegiatan sehari-hari secara aktif atau tidak. Sedangkan homogenesitas berkenaan denga...
14 BAB III PENUTUP 1. Kesimpulan Hakikat bahasa adalah dasar (intisari) atau kenyataan yang sebenarnya (sesungguhnya) dari...
15 DAFTAR PUSTAKA Drs. Chaer Abdul. 2014. Linguistik Umum. Jakarta. PT RINEKA CIPTA Dr. Yanti, GP M. Hum., dkk. 2016. Baha...
  1. 1. i Makalah Kajian Kebahasaan “ Hakikat Bahasa, Jenis-jenis Bahasa, Klasifikai Bahasa “ Dosen pengampuh : Sandy Budiana, M. Pd. Disusun : 1. Lafenia Puspita (037119033) 2. Oktara Hari P (037119036) 3. Darmi Kusmiati (037119046) PROGRAM S1 PENDIDIKAN GURU SEKOLAH DASAR FAKULTAS KEGURUAN DAN ILMU PENDIDIKAN UNIVERSITAS PAKUAN BOGOR 2020
  2. 2. ii KATA PENGANTAR Puji syukur kehadirat Allah SWT, karena rahmat dan hidayah-Nya kami dapat menyelesaikan Makalah Kajian Kebahasaan ini yang berjudul :” Hakikat Bahasa, Jenis- jenis Bahasa, Klasifikasi Bahasa “. Menyadari keterbatasan waktu dan kemampuan dalam penulisan tugas pembuatan makalah ini masih jauh kata sempurna. Oleh karena itu, segala kritik dan saran yang membangun akan diterima dengan senang hati. Mudah- mudahan Allah SWT akan memberi kesehatan kepada kami. Akhir kata, semoga makalah ini dapat bermanfaat bagi kita semua. Aamiin. Bogor, 10 Februari 2020 Penyusun
  3. 3. iii DAFTAR ISI KATA PENGANTAR ...................................................................................................... ii DAFTAR ISI ..................................................................................................................... iii BAB I PENDAHULUAN ................................................................................................. 1 1. Latar Belakang ........................................................................................................ 1 2. Rumusan Masalah ................................................................................................... 1 3. Tujuan ..................................................................................................................... 1 BAB II PEMBAHASAN .................................................................................................... 2 1. Hakikat Bahasa......................................................................................................... 2 A. Bahasa sebagai Sistem ...................................................................... 2 B. Bahasa sebagai Lambang ................................................................. 2 C. Bahasa Adalah Bunyi ....................................................................... 3 D. Bahasa Itu Bermakna ........................................................................ 3 E. Bahasa Itu Arbitrer ........................................................................... 4 F. Bahasa Itu Konvensional .................................................................. 4 G. Bahasa Itu Produktif ......................................................................... 4 H. Bahasa Itu Unik ................................................................................ 5 I. Bahasa Itu Universal ......................................................................... 5 J. Bahasa Itu Dinamis ........................................................................... 6 K. Bahasa Itu Bervariasi ........................................................................ 6 2. Jenis-jenis Bahasa .................................................................................................... 6 1. Jenis Bahasa Berdasarkan Sosiologis ............................................................... 6 A. Standardisasi ..................................................................................... 6 B. Otonomi ............................................................................................ 7 C. Historitas ........................................................................................... 7 D. Vitalitas ............................................................................................. 7
  4. 4. iv 2. Jenis Bahasa Berdasarkan Sikap Politik ........................................................... 7 A. Bahasa Nasional ............................................................................... 7 B. Bahasa Negara .................................................................................. 8 C. Bahasa Resmi ................................................................................... 8 D. Bahasa Persatuan .............................................................................. 8 3. Jenis Bahasa Berdasarkan Tahap Pemerolehan ................................................ 9 A. Bahasa Ibu ........................................................................................ 9 B. Bahasa Asing .................................................................................... 9 3. Klasifikasi Bahasa ................................................................................................. 9 A. Klasifikasi Genetis ............................................................................ 9 B. Klasifikasi Tipologis ........................................................................ 11 C. Klasifikasi Areal ............................................................................... 12 D. Klasifikasi Sosiolinguistik ................................................................ 12 BAB III PENUTUP ........................................................................................................... 14 1. Kesimpulan .................................................................................................... 14 2. Saran .............................................................................................................. 14 DFTAR PUSTAKA .......................................................................................................... 15
  5. 5. 1 BAB I PENDAHULUAN 1. Latar Belakang Istilah bahasa bukan merypakan hal yang baru bagi kita. Istilah tersebut setiap saat kita dengar, Baca atau bahkan digunakan untuk berkomunikasi secara lisan maupun tulisan. Bukan hanya itu, hamper setiap saat dalam kehidupan sehari hari, kita menggunakan bahasa atau berbahasa. Begitu seringnya kita menggunakan bahasa maka terkadang kita lupa untuk memahami sesungguhnya hakikat, jenis, dan fungsi bahasa itu. Agar mahasiswa dapat mengukur sejauh mana pemahaman terhadap materi ini sebelum masuk ke materi berikutnya. 2. Rumusan Masalah Berdasarkan uraian latar belakang di atas, rumusan masalah dari makalah ini adalah: 1. Apa yang dimaksud dengan hakikat bahasa 2. Apa saja jenis jenis bahasa 3. Mengklasifikasikan bahasa 3. Tujuan Sesuai dengan rumusan masalah di atas, tujuan dari pembuatan makalah ini adalah: 1. Untuk mengetahui hakikat bahasa 2. Untuk mengetahui jenis jenis bahasa 3. Untuk memehami klasifikasi bahasa
  6. 6. 2 BAB II PEMBAHASAN 1. Hakikat Bahasa A. Bahasa Sebagai Sistem Kata sistem sudah biasa digunakan dalam kehidupan sehari-hari dengan makna ‘cara’ atau ‘aturan’. Dalam kaitan dengan keilmuan, sistem berarti susunan teratur berpola yang membentuk suatu keseluruhan yang bermakna atau berfungsi. Sistem bahasa pun begitu juga. Bahasa terdiri dari unsur-unsur atau komponen- komponen yang secara teratur tersusun menurut pola tertentu, dan membentuk suatu kesatuan. 1 Sebagai sebuah sistem, bahasa juga sekaligus bersifat sistematis dan sistemis. Dengan sistematis, artinya bahasa itu tersusun menurut suatu pola, tidak tersusun seacara acak, secara semabarangan. Sedangakan sistemis artinya bahasa itu bukan merupakan sistem tunggal, tetapi terdiri juga dari sub-subsistem. B. Bahasa Sebagai Lambang Kata lambang sering dipadankan dengan kata simbol dengan pengertian yang sama. Lambang dengan pelbagai seluk-beluknya dikaji orang dalam kegiatan ilmiah dalam bidang kajian yang disebut ilmu semiotika atau semiologi, yaitu ilmu yang mempelajari tanda-tanda yang ada dalam kehidupan manusia. Tanda, selain dipakai sebagai istilah generik dari semua yang termasuk kajian semiotika 1 Chaer Abdul, Linguistik umum,(Jakarta : PT.RINEKACIPTA,2014), hlm25. Yanti GP, dkk, Bahasa Indonesiakonsep dasar danpenerapan, (Jakarta : PT.GRASINDO, 2016), hlm50. Kushartanti,dkk, PesonaBahasa : Langkah Awal Memahami Linguistik, (Jakarta : PT. GRAMEDIA PUSTAKA UTAMA, 2009), hlm75. Suherlan R Odien, Ihwar Ilmu BahasaDanCakupannyaPengantar Memahami Linguistik, (Banten : FKIP UNTIRTA PRESS), hm 90.
  7. 7. 3 itu, adalah suatu atau sesuatu yang dapat menandai atau mewakili ide, pikiran, perasaan, benda dan tindakan secara langsung dan ilmia. Misalnya, kalau di kejauhan tampak ada asap membumbung tinggi, maka kita tahu bahwa di sana pasti ada api, sebab asap merupakan tanda akan adanya api itu. Karena lambang bersifat arbitrer.2 C. Bahasa Adalah Bunyi Menurut Kridalaksana (1983:27), bunyi adalah kesan pada pusat suara sebagai akibat dari getaran gendang telinga yang beraksi karena perubahan- perubahan dalam tekanan udara. Bunyi ini bisa bersumber pada gesekan atau benda-benda, alat suara pada binatang dan manusia. Bunyi menurut Chaer (2003:42) pada bahasa adalah bunyi-bunyi yang dihasilkan oleh alat ucap manusia. D. Bahasa Itu Bermakna Bahasa sebagai lambang tentu ada yang dilambangkan. Maka, yang dilambangkan itu adalah suatu pengertian, suatu konsep, ide atau suatu pikiran, maka dapat dikatakan bahwa bahasa itu mempunyai makna. Lambang-lambang bunyi bahasa yang bermakna itu di dalam bahasa berupa satu-saatuan bahasa yang berwujud morfem, kata frase, klausa, kalimat, dan wacana. Semua satuan itu memiliki makna. Makna yang berkenaan dengan morfem makna disebut makna leksikal; yang berkenaan dengan frase, klausa, dan kalimat disebut makna 2 Chaer Abdul, Linguistik umum,(Jakarta : PT.RINEKACIPTA,2014), hlm25. Yanti GP, dkk, Bahasa Indonesiakonsep dasar danpenerapan,(Jakarta : PT.GRASINDO, 2016), hlm50. Kushartanti,dkk, PesonaBahasa : Langkah Awal Memahami Linguistik, (Jakarta : PT. GRAMEDIA PUSTAKA UTAMA, 2009), hlm75. Suherlan R Odien, Ihwar Ilmu BahasaDanCakupannyaPengantar Memahami Linguistik,(Banten : FKIP UNTIRTA PRESS), hm 90.
  8. 8. 4 gramatikal; dan yang berkenaan dengan wacana disebut makna pragmatik atau makna konteks. 3 E. Bahasa Itu Arbitrer Kata arbitrer bisa diartikan ‘sewenang-wenang, berubah-ubah, tidak tetap, mana suka’. Yang dimaksud dengan arbitrer dalam bahasa itu adalah tidak adanya hubungan wajib antara lambang bahasa (yang berwujud bunyi itu) dengan konsep atau pengertian yang dimaksud oleh lambang tersebut. Umpamanya, antara “kuda” dengan yang dilambangkannya, yaitu sejenis binatang berkaki empat yang bisa dikendarai. Kita tidak dapat menjelaskan mengapa binatang tersebut dilambangkan dengan bunyi “kuda” (Chaer, 2003:45). F. Bahasa Itu Konvesional Meskipun hubungan antara lambang bunyi dengan yang dilambangkannya bersifat arbitrer, tetapi penggunaan lambang tersebut untuk suatu konsep tetentu untuk suatu konsep tertentu bersifat konvensional. Artinya, semua anggota masyarakat bahasa itu mematuhi kovensi bahwa lambang tertentu itu digunakan untuk mewakili konsep yang diwakilinya. Dalam hal ini berarti terjadi kesepakatan di dalam masyarakat tentang penggunaan bahasa. G. Bahasa Itu Produktif Kata produktif adalah bentuk ajektif dari kata benda produksi. Arti produktif adalah “banyak hasilnya”, atau lebih tepat “terus-menerus”. Bahasa dikatakan produktif maksudnya dijelaskan oleh Chaer (2003:49-50) bahwa, 3 Chaer Abdul, Linguistik umum,(Jakarta : PT.RINEKACIPTA,2014), hlm25. Yanti GP, dkk, Bahasa Indonesiakonsep dasar danpenerapan, (Jakarta : PT.GRASINDO, 2016), hlm50. Kushartanti,dkk, PesonaBahasa : Langkah Awal Memahami Linguistik, (Jakarta : PT. GRAMEDIA PUSTAKA UTAMA, 2009), hlm75. Suherlan R Odien, Ihwar Ilmu BahasaDanCakupannyaPengantar Memahami Linguistik, (Banten : FKIP UNTIRTA PRESS), hm 90.
  9. 9. 5 meskipun baahsa itu terbatas, tetapi dengan unsur-unsur yang jumlahnya terbatas itu dapat dibuat satuan-satuan bahasa yang jumlahnya tidak terbatas, meski secara relatif sesuai dengan sistem yang berlaku dalam bahasa itu. Contoh fonem-fonem bahasa Indonesia /a/, /i/, /k/, dan /t/; maka dari keempat fonem itu dapat kita hasilkan satuan-satuan bahasa.4 /i/-/k/-/a/-/t/ /k/-/i/-/t/-/a/ /k/-/a/-/t/-/i/ H. Bahasa Itu Unik Unik artinya mempunyai ciri khas yang spesifik yang tidak dimiliki oleh yang lain. Bahasa dikatakan brsifat unik, maka artinya setiap bahasa mempunyai ciri khas sendiri yang tidak dimiliki oleh bahasa lainnya. Salah satu keunikan bahasa Jawa, barangkali, bahwa setiap kata yang dimulai dengan konsonan /b/, /d/, /g/, /k/, /p/, dan /t/ dalam pengucapannya selalu didahului oleh konsonan masal yang homorgen dengan kosonan itu. Misalnya kata Bandung dilafalkan mBandung dan kata Depok dilafalkan nDepok. I. Bahasa Itu Universal Maksud dari Universal adalah ada ciri-ciri yang sama yang dimiliki oleh setiap bahasa yang ada di dunia ini. Ciri bahasa yang universal ini tentunya merupakan unsur bahasa yang paling umum. Karena bahasa itu berupa ujaran, 4 Chaer Abdul, Linguistik umum,(Jakarta : PT.RINEKACIPTA,2014), hlm25. Yanti GP, dkk, Bahasa Indonesiakonsep dasar danpenerapan, (Jakarta : PT.GRASINDO, 2016), hlm50. Kushartanti,dkk, PesonaBahasa : Langkah Awal Memahami Linguistik, (Jakarta : PT. GRAMEDIA PUSTAKA UTAMA, 2009), hlm75. Suherlan R Odien, Ihwar Ilmu BahasaDanCakupannyaPengantar Memahami Linguistik, (Banten : FKIP UNTIRTA PRESS), hm 90.
  10. 10. 6 maka ciri universal dari bahasa yang paling umum adalah bahwa bahasa itu mempunyai bunyi bahasa yang terdiri dari bunyi vokal dan konsonan. 5 J. Bahasa Itu Dinamis Bahasa adalah satu-satunya milik manusia yang tidak pernah lepas dari segala kegiatan dan gerak manusia sepanjang keberadaan manusia itu, sebagai makhluk yang berbudaya dan bermasyarakat. Karena keterikatan bahsa itu dengan manusia, sedangkaan dalam kehidupannya di dalam masyarakat kegiatan manusia itu tidaak tetap dan selalu berubah, maka bahasa itu juga menjadi ikut berubah, menjadi tidak tetap, dan menjadi tidak statis. K. Bahasa Itu Bervariasi Mengenal variasi bahasa ini ada tiga istilah yang perlu diketahui, yaitu idiolek, dialek, dan ragam. Idiolek adalah variasi atau ragam bahasa yang bersifat perseorangan. Dialek adalah variasi bahasa yang digunakan oleh sekelompok anggota masyarakat pada suatu tempat atau suatu waktu. Ragam atau ragam bahasa adalah variasi bahasa yang digunakan dalam situasi, keadaan, atau untuk keperluan tertentu. 2. Jenis-jenis Bahasa 1. Jenis Bahasa Berdasarkan Sosiologis A. Standardisasi 5 Chaer Abdul, Linguistik umum,(Jakarta : PT.RINEKACIPTA,2014), hlm25. Yanti GP, dkk, Bahasa Indonesiakonsep dasar dan penerapan,(Jakarta : PT.GRASINDO, 2016), hlm50. Kushartanti,dkk, PesonaBahasa : Langkah Awal Memahami Linguistik, (Jakarta : PT. GRAMEDIA PUSTAKA UTAMA, 2009), hlm75. Suherlan R Odien, Ihwar Ilmu BahasaDanCakupannyaPengantar Memahami Linguistik, (Banten : FKIP UNTIRTA PRESS), hm 90.
  11. 11. 7 Standardiasi atau pembakuan adalah adanya kodifikasi dan penerimaan terhadap sebuah bahasa oleh masyarakat pemakai bahasa itu akan seperangkat kaidah atau norma yang menentukan pemakaian “bahasa yang benar”.6 B. Otonomi Sebuah sistem linguistik disebut mempunyai keotomian kalau sistem linguistik itu memiliki kemandirian sistem yang tidak berkaitan dengan bahasa lain. C. Historisitas Sebuah sistem linguistik dianggap mempunyai historisitas atau kesejarahan kalau diketahui atau dipercaya sebagai hasil perkembangan yang normal padaa masa yang lalu. D. Vitalitas Menurut Fishman yang dimaksud dengan vitalitas adalah pemakaian sistem linguistik oleh satu masyarakat penutur asli yang tidak terisolasi. Jadi, unsur vitalitas ini mempersoalkan apakah sistem lingiustik tersebut memiliki penutur asli yang masih menggunakan atau tidak. 2. Jenis Bahasa Berdasarkan Sikap Politik 1. Bahasa Nasional 6 Chaer Abdul, Linguistik umum,(Jakarta : PT.RINEKACIPTA,2014), hlm25. Yanti GP, dkk, Bahasa Indonesiakonsep dasar danpenerapan, (Jakarta : PT.GRASINDO, 2016), hlm50. Kushartanti,dkk, PesonaBahasa : Langkah Awal Memahami Linguistik, (Jakarta : PT. GRAMEDIA PUSTAKA UTAMA, 2009), hlm75. Suherlan R Odien, Ihwar Ilmu BahasaDanCakupannyaPengantar Memahami Linguistik, (Banten : FKIP UNTIRTA PRESS), hm 90.
  12. 12. 8 Bahasa Nasional atau bahasa kebangsaan kalau sistem linguistik itu diangkat oleh suatu bangsa (dalam arti kenegaraan) sebagai salah satu identitas kenasionalan bangsa itu. Pengangkatan sebuah sistem linguistik menjadi bahasa nasional adalah berkat sikap dan pemikiran politik, yaitu agar dikenal sebagai sebuah bangsa (dengan negara yang berdaulat dan berpemerintahan sendiri) berbeda dengan bangsa lainnya.7 2. Bahasa Negara Bahasa negara adalah sebuah sistem linguistik yang secara resmi dalam undang-undang dasar sebuah negara ditetapkan sebagai alat komunikasi resmi kenegaraan. Artinya, segala urusan kenegaraan, administrasi kenegaraan, dan kegiatan-kegiatan kenegaraan dijalankan dengan menggunakan bahasa itu. 3. Bahasa Resmi Bahasa resmi yaitu sebuah sistem linguistik yang ditetapkan untuk digunakan dalam suatu pertemuan, seperti seminar, konferensi, rapat, dan sebagainya. 4. Bahasa Persatuan Bahasa persatuan adalah dilakukan oleh suatu bangsa dalam kerangka perjuangan, di mana bangsa yang berjuang itu merupakan masayarakat multilingual. 7 Chaer Abdul, Linguistik umum,(Jakarta : PT.RINEKACIPTA,2014), hlm25. Yanti GP, dkk, Bahasa Indonesiakonsep dasar danpenerapan, (Jakarta : PT.GRASINDO, 2016), hlm50. Kushartanti,dkk, PesonaBahasa : Langkah Awal Memahami Linguistik, (Jakarta : PT. GRAMEDIA PUSTAKA UTAMA, 2009), hlm75. Suherlan R Odien, Ihwar Ilmu BahasaDanCakupannyaPengantar Memahami Linguistik, (Banten : FKIP UNTIRTA PRESS), hm 90.
  13. 13. 9 3. Jenis Bahasa Berdasarkan Tahap Pemerolehan 1. Bahasa Ibu Bahasa ibu lazim juga disebut bahasa pertama karena bahasa itulah yang pertama-tama dipelajarinya8. 2. Bahasa Asing Yang disebut bahasa asing akan selalu merupakan bahasa kedua bagi seorang anak. Di samping itu penamaan bahasa asing ini juga bersifat politis, yaitu bahasa yang digunakan oleh bangsa lain. 3. Klasifikasi Bahasa A. Klasifikasi Genetis Klasifikasi genetis, disebut juga klasifikasi geneologis, dilakukan berdasarkan garis keturunan bahasa-bahasa itu. Artinya, berasal atau diturunkan dari bahasa yang lebih tua. Menurut teori klasifikasi genetis ini, suatu bahsa proto (bahasa tua, bahasa semula) akan pecah dan menurunkan pula bahasa-bahasa lain. Umpamannya, katakanlah ada bahasa proto A. 8 Chaer Abdul, Linguistik umum,(Jakarta : PT.RINEKACIPTA,2014), hlm25. Yanti GP, dkk, Bahasa Indonesiakonsep dasar danpenerapan, (Jakarta : PT.GRASINDO, 2016), hlm50. Kushartanti,dkk, PesonaBahasa : Langkah Awal Memahami Linguistik, (Jakarta : PT. GRAMEDIA PUSTAKA UTAMA, 2009), hlm75. Suherlan R Odien, Ihwar Ilmu BahasaDanCakupannyaPengantar Memahami Linguistik, (Banten : FKIP UNTIRTA PRESS), hm 90.
  14. 14. 10 Kesebelasan rumpun itu adalah : a. Rumpun Indo Eropa, yakni bahasa-bahasa Jerman, Indo-Iran, Armenia, Baltik, Salvik, Roaman, Keltik, dan Gaulis.9 b. Rumpun Hamito-Semit atau Afro-Asiatik, yakni bahasa-bahasa Koptis, Bar-bar, Kaushid, Ehad yang termasuk dalam subrumpun Hamit, dan bahasa Arab, Stiopik, dan Ibrani yang termasuk subrumpun Semit. c. Rumpun Chairi-Nil, yakni bahasa-bahasa Swahili, Bantuk, dan Khoisan. d. Rumpun Dravida, yaitu bahasa-bahasa Telugu, Tamil, Kanari, dan Melayalam. e. Rumpun Austronesia disebut juga melayu polinesia yaitu bahas-bahasa Indonesia (Melayu, Austronesia Barat). Melanesia, Mikronesia, dan Polinesia. f. Rumpun Kaukakus. g. Rumpun Finno-Ugrig, yaitu bahasa-bahasa Hungar, Lapis, dan Samoyid. 9 Chaer Abdul, Linguistik umum,(Jakarta : PT.RINEKACIPTA,2014), hlm25. Yanti GP, dkk, Bahasa Indonesiakonsep dasar danpenerapan, (Jakarta : PT.GRASINDO, 2016), hlm50. Kushartanti,dkk, PesonaBahasa : Langkah Awal Memahami Linguistik, (Jakarta : PT. GRAMEDIA PUSTAKA UTAMA, 2009), hlm75. Suherlan R Odien, Ihwar Ilmu BahasaDanCakupannyaPengantar Memahami Linguistik, (Banten : FKIP UNTIRTA PRESS), hm 90.
  15. 15. 11 h. Rumpun Paleo Asiatis atau hiperbolis yaitu bahasa-bahasa yang terdapat di Serbia Timur. i. Rumpun ural-altai yaitu bahasa-bahasa Mongol, Manchu, Tungu, Turki, Korea, dan Jepang.10 j. Rumpun sino-Tibet, yakni bahasa-bahas Yenisei, Ostyak. B. Klasifikasi Tipologis Klasifikasi tipologis dilakukan berdasarkan kesamaan tipe atau tipe-tipe yang terdapat pada sejumlah bahasa. Klasifikasi pada tataran morfologi yang telah dilakukan pada abad XIX secara garis besar dapat dibagi, tiga kelompok, yaitu : Kelompok pertama, adalah yang semata-mata menggunakan bentuk bahasa sebagai dasar klasifikasi. Yang mula-mula mengusulkan klasifikasi morfologi ini adalah Fredrich Von Schlegel. Kelompok kedua, yang menggunakan akar kata sebagia dasar klasifikasi. Tokohnya, antara lain, Franz Bopp, yang membagi bahasa-bahasa di dunia ini atas bahasa yang mempunyai (1) akar kata yang monosilabis, misalnya bahasa Cina; (2) akar kata yang mampu mengadakan komposisi, misalnya bahasa-bahasa Indo Eropa dan bahasa Austronesia; dan (3) akar kata yang disilabis dengan tiga konsonan, seperti bahasa Arab dan Ibrani. Kelompok ketiga, adalah yang menggunakan bentuk sintaksis sebagai dasar klasifikasi. Pakarnya, antara lain, H. steinthal yang membagi bahasa-bahasa di dunia atas (1) bahasa-bahasa yang berbentuk, dan (2) bahasa-bahasa yang tidak berbentuk. Yang dimaksud bahasa yang berbentuk adalah bahasa yang di dalam 10 Chaer Abdul, Linguistik umum,(Jakarta : PT.RINEKACIPTA,2014), hlm25. Yanti GP, dkk, Bahasa Indonesiakonsep dasar danpenerapan, (Jakarta : PT.GRASINDO, 2016), hlm50. Kushartanti,dkk, PesonaBahasa : Langkah Awal Memahami Linguistik, (Jakarta : PT. GRAMEDIA PUSTAKA UTAMA, 2009), hlm75. Suherlan R Odien, Ihwar Ilmu BahasaDanCakupannyaPengantar Memahami Linguistik, (Banten : FKIP UNTIRTA PRESS), hm 90.
  16. 16. 12 kalimatnya terdapat relasi antarkata. Pada abad XX ada juga dibuat pakar klasifikasi morfologi dengan prinsip yang berbeda, misalnya yang dibuat Sapir (1921) dan J. Greenberg (1954).11 C. Klasifikasi Areal Klasifikasi areal dilakukan berdasarkan adanya hubungan timbal balik anatara bahasa yang satu dengan bahasa yang lain di dalam suatu areal atau wilayah, tanpa memperhatikan apakah bahasa itu berkerabat secara genetik atau tidak. Usaha klasifikasi berdasarkan areal ini pernah dilakukan oleh Wilhelm Schmidt (1868-1954) dengan bukunya Die Sprachfamilien und Sprachenkreise der ende, yang dilampiri dengan peta. D. Klasifikasi Sosiolinguistik Klasifikasi sosiolinguistik dilakukan berdasarkan hubungan antara bahasa dengan faktor-faktor yang berlaku dalam masyarakat; tepatnya, berdasarkan status, fungsi, penilaian yang diberikan masyarakat terhdap bahasa itu. Klasifikasi sosiolinguistik ini pernah dilakukan oleh William A. Stuart tahun 1962 yang dapat kita baca dalam artikel “An Outline of Linguistic Typology For Describing Multilingualism”. Klasifikasi ini dilakukan berdasarkan empat ciri atau kriteria, yaitu historitas, standardisasi, vitalitas, dan homogenesitas. Historitas berkenaan dengan sejarah perkembangan bahasa atau sejarah pemakaian bahasa itu. Standardisasi berkenan dengan statusnya sebagai bahasa baku atau tidak baku, atau statusnya dalam pemakaian formal atau tidak formal. Vitalitas berkenaan dengan apakah bahasa ini mempunyai 11 Chaer Abdul, Linguistik umum,(Jakarta : PT.RINEKACIPTA,2014), hlm25. Yanti GP, dkk, Bahasa Indonesiakonsep dasar danpenerapan,(Jakarta : PT.GRASINDO, 2016), hlm50. Kushartanti,dkk, PesonaBahasa : Langkah Awal Memahami Linguistik, (Jakarta : PT. GRAMEDIA PUSTAKA UTAMA, 2009), hlm75. Suherlan R Odien, Ihwar Ilmu BahasaDanCakupannyaPengantar Memahami Linguistik,(Banten : FKIP UNTIRTA PRESS), hm 90.
  17. 17. 13 penutur yang menggunakannya dalam kegiatan sehari-hari secara aktif atau tidak. Sedangkan homogenesitas berkenaan dengan apakah leksikon dan tata bahasa dari bahasa itu diturunkan.12 Hakikat bahasa Jenis Jenis Bahasa Klasifikasi Bahasa Berdasarkan Sosiologi Berdasarkan Sikap Politik Berdasarkan Tahap Pemerolehan System Standarisasi Nasional Ibu Genetis Lambing Otonomi Negara Asing Tipologis Bunyi Historis Resmi Areal Bermakna Vitalitas Persatuan Sosiologistik Arbitrer Konvensional 12 Chaer Abdul, Linguistik umum, (Jakarta : PT. RINEKA CIPTA, 2014), hlm 25. Yanti GP, dkk, Bahasa Indonesia konsep dasar dan penerapan, (Jakarta : PT. GRASINDO, 2016), hlm 50. Kushartanti, dkk, Pesona Bahasa : Langkah Awal Memahami Linguistik, (Jakarta : PT. GRAMEDIA PUSTAKA UTAMA, 2009), hlm 75. Suherlan R Odien, Ihwar Ilmu Bahasa Dan Cakupannya Pengantar Memahami Linguistik, (Banten : FKIP UNTIRTA PRESS), hm 90.
  18. 18. 14 BAB III PENUTUP 1. Kesimpulan Hakikat bahasa adalah dasar (intisari) atau kenyataan yang sebenarnya (sesungguhnya) dari sistem lambang bunyi tersebut. Jenis bahasa terbagi dalam jenis bahasa berdasarkan sosiologis, jenis bahasa berdasarkan sikap politis, jenis bahasa berdasarkan tahap pemerolehan. Klasifikasi bahasa pun dibagi menjadi klafikasi tipologis, klasifikasi genetis, klasifikasi areal, dan klasifikasi sosiolinguistik. 2. Saran Penulisan makalah kami masih terdapat banyak kesalahan dan jauh dari kesempurnaan karena kesempurnaan itu hanya milik Allah SWT. Kami sebagai penulis akan memperbaiki makalah tersebut dengan berpedoman pada banyak sumber dan kritik yang membangun dari para pembaca.
  19. 19. 15 DAFTAR PUSTAKA Drs. Chaer Abdul. 2014. Linguistik Umum. Jakarta. PT RINEKA CIPTA Dr. Yanti, GP M. Hum., dkk. 2016. Bahasa Indonesia Konsep Dasar dan Penerapan. Jakarta. PT GRASINDO. Kushartanti, dkk. 2009. Pesona Bahasa: Langkah Awal Memahami Linguistik. Jakarta. PT GRAMEDIA PUSTAKA UTAMA. Suherlan, R. Odien. Ihwal Ilmu Bahasa dan Cakupannya Pengantar Memahami Linguistik. Banten. FKIP UNTIRTA PRESS. https://www.slideshare.net/mobile/faiezmumtazfuoco/new-variasi-dan- jenis-bahasa-makalah-kelompok-3-90319418

