Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
HOW TO FIND YOUR CUSTOMERS CHISA PENNIX-BROWN, MBA NC’S #1 SMALL BUSINESS FACILITATOR
WELCOME • TAKE NOTES • ENJOY! YOUR INSTRUCTOR CHISA PENNIX-BROWN, MBA • CEO OF LADY BIZNESS • NC’S #1 SMALL BUSINESS FACIL...
WHAT IS YOUR USP? WIIFM
PRIMARY RESEARCH Interviews (by telephone or face-to-face) Surveys (online or by mail) Questionnaires (online or by mai...
SECONDARY RESEARCH  Who is your target?  What do they buy?  Where do they live?  Where do they shop?  When do they bu...
LET’S REVIEW SOME OF OUR DATABASES Morning Star Investment Research Center & Valueline Investment Research ABI/INFORM Comp...
Place your screenshot here NC LIVE WEB PORTAL A great starting point with access to premimum, verifiable information. Ex. ...
NCLIVE.ORG NC Live provides North Carolina residents and students with searchable collections of magazine, newspaper, and ...
ABI/INFORM COLLECTION 9 Industry Reports
11 ABI/INFORM
12 ABI/INFORM
13 ABI/INFORM
REFERENCE USA 14 Competitor Info, Marketing, and Customer Demographics
Other Local Businesses in the Area Competitors REFERENCE USA
SIMPLY ANALYTICS 16 Competitor Info, Marketing, and Customer Demographi cs
17 SIMPLY ANALYTICS
18 SIMPLY ANALYTICS
WHAT DOES THIS MEANS FOR YOU? 19 • Information is Free with a library card • Marketing, Company, and Industry Information ...
 Place this Data in your Business Plan  Executive Summary  Market Analysis  Marketing & Sales  Funding Request  Fina...
THANK YOU! • FUTURE WORKSHOPS CAN BE FOUND AT NCSBC.NET • PLEASE LEAVE A 5 STAR REVIEW ON GOOGLE AND/OR FACEBOOK • FOLLOW ...
How to find your Customers
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

How to find your Customers

25 views

Published on

2020 Edition Uploaded 4/29/20

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

How to find your Customers

  1. 1. HOW TO FIND YOUR CUSTOMERS CHISA PENNIX-BROWN, MBA NC’S #1 SMALL BUSINESS FACILITATOR
  2. 2. WELCOME • TAKE NOTES • ENJOY! YOUR INSTRUCTOR CHISA PENNIX-BROWN, MBA • CEO OF LADY BIZNESS • NC’S #1 SMALL BUSINESS FACILITATOR SPONSORED BY SMALL BUSINESS CENTER NETWORK HI
  3. 3. WHAT IS YOUR USP? WIIFM
  4. 4. PRIMARY RESEARCH Interviews (by telephone or face-to-face) Surveys (online or by mail) Questionnaires (online or by mail) Focus groups gathering a sampling of potential clients or customers and getting their direct feedback DEMOGRAPHIC INFORMATION SURVEYMONKEY.COM FACEBOOK GROUPS QUESTIONPRO.COM WUFOO.COM GOOGLE.COM/FORMS FIVERR.COM PRODUCT MOCKUPS
  5. 5. SECONDARY RESEARCH  Who is your target?  What do they buy?  Where do they live?  Where do they shop?  When do they buy?  Why do they buy your product or service?  How much do they make?
  6. 6. LET’S REVIEW SOME OF OUR DATABASES Morning Star Investment Research Center & Valueline Investment Research ABI/INFORM Complete Marketing and Demographic Research NC Live Industry and Market Research 6 Reference USA Company and Marketing Research Simply Analytics Marketing and Demographic Research Hoovers Company Research ProQuest Entrepreneurship Industry Research and Planning
  7. 7. Place your screenshot here NC LIVE WEB PORTAL A great starting point with access to premimum, verifiable information. Ex. Reports, Magazines, Journals, Newspaper Articles (WSJ), E-books, Videos, and more. 7
  8. 8. NCLIVE.ORG NC Live provides North Carolina residents and students with searchable collections of magazine, newspaper, and journal articles, electronic books, historical materials, maps, and much more - covering a wide range of topics. Full Text Download Most Relevant Pages
  9. 9. ABI/INFORM COLLECTION 9 Industry Reports
  10. 10. 11 ABI/INFORM
  11. 11. 12 ABI/INFORM
  12. 12. 13 ABI/INFORM
  13. 13. REFERENCE USA 14 Competitor Info, Marketing, and Customer Demographics
  14. 14. Other Local Businesses in the Area Competitors REFERENCE USA
  15. 15. SIMPLY ANALYTICS 16 Competitor Info, Marketing, and Customer Demographi cs
  16. 16. 17 SIMPLY ANALYTICS
  17. 17. 18 SIMPLY ANALYTICS
  18. 18. WHAT DOES THIS MEANS FOR YOU? 19 • Information is Free with a library card • Marketing, Company, and Industry Information • Access to expert analysis and proprietary information • Make appointment
  19. 19.  Place this Data in your Business Plan  Executive Summary  Market Analysis  Marketing & Sales  Funding Request  Financial Projections  Appendix COMPILE YOUR DATA
  20. 20. THANK YOU! • FUTURE WORKSHOPS CAN BE FOUND AT NCSBC.NET • PLEASE LEAVE A 5 STAR REVIEW ON GOOGLE AND/OR FACEBOOK • FOLLOW ME AT @LADYBIZNESS

×