  1. 1. How do anthropologist investigate our past? 9.9.10
  2. 2. Otzi the Ice Man, who was discovered in 1991 is believed to be 5300 years old. Assuming he was in fact 5300 years old in 1991 in what year was he born? What was the date 2000 years before you were born? 4000 B.C.E.5000 B.C.E 2000 B.C.E. 03000 B.C.E. 1000 C.E. 1800 C.E.1500 C.E. 1900 C.E. 2015 C.E. 5300 – 1991 = 3309 B.C.E.
  3. 3. What are some explanations behind Paleolithic cave paintings?
  4. 4. How did life change for humans after the Neolithic Revolution?
  5. 5. What are some characteristics of a civilization? What are some things a civilization needs to have in order to be successful?
  6. 6. What were the benefits and effects of the Bronze Age?
  7. 7. • When did people discover fire? • When did the population of human kind increase? • What do you think is the most important event of this time period? Paleolithic Age/Old Stone Age 2,000,000 Yrs B.C.E. • Small populations • Nomads • Hunters & Gatherers • Stone tools & weapons • Discovery of fire • Cave paintings Neolithic Age/New Stone Age 10,000 Yrs B.C.E. • Large populations • Villages • Farmers • Domestic Animals • Personal possessions • Council of Elders 4000 B.C.E. 2,000,000 B.C.E 2000 C.E. 010,000 B.C.E.

