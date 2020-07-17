Le chat tra Luca Palamara e Rosario Luigi Spina

Successfully reported this slideshow.
393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Si Fabrizio può rassicurarlo che provvediamo al più presto Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 27...
393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Bella iniziativa. Tuo papà ti benedira' dal cielo. Un abbraccio...
393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Ok Status: Read Platform: Mobile 16/03/2018 13:22:04(UTC+1) Sou...
393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Grazie mille Status: Read Platform: Mobile 20/03/2018 11:02:47(...
393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Saro scusa non è arrivata nessuna revoca Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 28/03/2018 10:03:00(...
393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Gli ho mandato un whatsapp con il nuovo indirizzo e ieri gli ho...
393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Purtroppo Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 28/03/2018 10:12:53(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logic...
393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Infatti, anche in quarta avrà problemi Status: Read Platform: M...
393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Attachments: Size: 62002 File name: 69a6f6d7-a26e-4014-ae7e-f64c90642a0c.jpg Path: https://...
System Message System Message Missed Voice Call Platform: Mobile 01/05/2018 13:41:07(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1)...
393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Urgente Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 17/05/2018 10:14:11(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical...
393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Anna bello Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 17/05/2018 10:14:45(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logi...
393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Grande saro Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 17/05/2018 11:06:48(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Log...
393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Però per primo volevo interpellare te Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 17/05/2018 11:07:23(UTC...
393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Ok, grazie Status: Read Platform: Mobile 22/05/2018 11:22:57(UT...
393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Ciao Luca, se stamattina votate i posti di milano mandami un me...
393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Ma cernuto non è ok, dovevi votare savoia nell'altro posto e ci...
393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Grande Saro Auguri di buone feste con affetto ed amicizia mi ricordi per favore a Berlino i...
393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Caro Luca, sei sempre un amico sincero, anche se le strade si s...
  1. 1. 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Si Fabrizio può rassicurarlo che provvediamo al più presto Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 27/05/2019 18:09:18(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0xB40D75A (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.share d.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393924531352@s.whatsapp.net Fabrizio Portiere Via Manfredi Ok lo comunico.grazie Attachments: Size: 0 (Empty File) Status: Read Platform: Mobile 27/05/2019 18:14:34(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0xB49F9AC (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, ZWACHATSESSION, Size: 191373312 bytes) 806 Details: Group photos: Start Time: 13/02/2018 15:55:09(UTC+1) Last Activity: 13/04/2019 08:07:15(UTC+2) Number of attachments: 1 Source: WhatsApp Source file: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x4BA4D8A (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWACHATSESSION, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Media/Profile/393407614153-1538052414.thumb : 0x0 (Size: 4827 bytes) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Body file: chat-943.txt Participants: 393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP (owner) Identifier: 393407614153@s.whatsapp.net 8094
  2. 2. 393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Bella iniziativa. Tuo papà ti benedira' dal cielo. Un abbraccio. Saro Status: Read Platform: Mobile 13/02/2018 15:55:09(UTC+1) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x4BA4D8A (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) System Message System Message Messages to this chat and calls are now secured with end-to-end encryption. Tap for more info. Platform: Mobile 13/02/2018 15:55:09(UTC+1) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x4BA4D09 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Grazie grande saro!! Ti voglio bene Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 13/02/2018 16:31:29(UTC+1) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x4BA46CE (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Sarò prossima settimana vorrei trattare pst busto Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 16/03/2018 13:21:36(UTC+1) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x553C62B (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsA pp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Mi fai sapere? Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 16/03/2018 13:21:40(UTC+1) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x553C47C (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 8095
  3. 3. 393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Ok Status: Read Platform: Mobile 16/03/2018 13:22:04(UTC+1) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x553C3FC (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Per Busto ti suggerisco Fazio. Quando trattate pat bergamo, proc cuneo e vercelli? Status: Read Platform: Mobile 20/03/2018 10:54:06(UTC+1) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x558C41D (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Ancora non sono pronti i pas Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 20/03/2018 10:54:52(UTC+1) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x558C582 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Ok, per piacere, fammi sapere in tempo quando saranno in trattazione Status: Read Platform: Mobile 20/03/2018 10:55:57(UTC+1) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x558C610 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Assolutamente si Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 20/03/2018 11:02:26(UTC+1) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x53817BB (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 8096
  4. 4. 393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Grazie mille Status: Read Platform: Mobile 20/03/2018 11:02:47(UTC+1) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x5381524 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Ok per la Guerrero Status: Read Platform: Mobile 20/03/2018 13:56:56(UTC+1) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x1BCD4C8 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP quindi niente manolas Status: Sent Platform: PC 20/03/2018 13:57:20(UTC+1) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x1BCD185 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Ripeto, è piu forte romagnoli Status: Read Platform: Mobile 20/03/2018 13:57:50(UTC+1) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x1BCD3AF (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Per busto allora? Fammi sapere l'esito della commissione con un messaggino Status: Read Platform: Mobile 22/03/2018 09:19:01(UTC+1) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x568B1DD (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 8097
  5. 5. 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Saro scusa non è arrivata nessuna revoca Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 28/03/2018 10:03:00(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x586AD96 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Puoi farla mandare a Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 28/03/2018 10:03:07(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x586A3D0 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP v.iacovitti@cosmag.it Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 28/03/2018 10:03:27(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x586A084 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Ok, gli ho mandato un wats Status: Read Platform: Mobile 28/03/2018 10:06:49(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x586A455 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Ok grazie Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 28/03/2018 10:07:04(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x586A74D (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 8098
  6. 6. 393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Gli ho mandato un whatsapp con il nuovo indirizzo e ieri gli ho spiegato la situazione Status: Read Platform: Mobile 28/03/2018 10:09:22(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x586EF60 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Era molto contrariato Status: Read Platform: Mobile 28/03/2018 10:09:52(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x586EECE (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Sarò è solo un discredito per no Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 28/03/2018 10:12:33(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x586EE3B (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Noi Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 28/03/2018 10:12:36(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x586EBBA (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP È una vicenda penosa che lo squalifica Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 28/03/2018 10:12:48(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x586ED2D (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 8099
  7. 7. 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Purtroppo Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 28/03/2018 10:12:53(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x586ECB0 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Lo so Status: Read Platform: Mobile 28/03/2018 10:12:55(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x586EC2D (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP E mi spiace Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 28/03/2018 10:13:00(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x586E121 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Dice però che non può pagare all'infinito Status: Read Platform: Mobile 28/03/2018 10:13:20(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x586EA8A (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Per ora è inevitabile Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 28/03/2018 10:14:22(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x586E96C (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 8100
  8. 8. 393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Infatti, anche in quarta avrà problemi Status: Read Platform: Mobile 28/03/2018 10:15:04(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x586E818 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Ho fatto il controllo e ora purtroppo non è arrivato nulla ancora Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 28/03/2018 16:39:00(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x58A27FE (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) E che tte devo di'?! Status: Read Platform: Mobile 28/03/2018 17:06:56(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x58A2A39 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) L'hai ricevuta? Status: Read Platform: Mobile 28/03/2018 17:33:56(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x58A6835 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 8101
  9. 9. 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Attachments: Size: 62002 File name: 69a6f6d7-a26e-4014-ae7e-f64c90642a0c.jpg Path: https://mmg- fna.whatsapp.net/d/f/AmHgX5HAhBnedXWKbUesYz37tkM534h9_A- PzXV1W7FN.enc 69a6f6d7-a26e-4014-ae7e-f64c90642a0c.jpg Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 28/03/2018 17:34:25(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x58A64EC (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAMEDIAITEM, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Message/Media/393407614153@s.wh atsapp.net/6/9/69a6f6d7-a26e-4014-ae7e-f64c90642a0c.jpg : (Size: 62002 bytes) 393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Ok Status: Read Platform: Mobile 28/03/2018 17:35:15(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x58A6ACD (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Tvb Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 28/03/2018 17:41:24(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x58A6943 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Me too Status: Read Platform: Mobile 28/03/2018 17:41:54(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x58A68BF (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 8102
  10. 10. System Message System Message Missed Voice Call Platform: Mobile 01/05/2018 13:41:07(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x6730E89 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Luca, ho trovato una tua chiamata vocale persa. Mi devi dire qualcosa? Stasera forza lupi Status: Read Platform: Mobile 02/05/2018 09:57:35(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x660FD62 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Grande Saro ti volevamo salutare con tutti i colleghi di Milano che in maniera incredibile hanno vinto il torneo nazionale Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 02/05/2018 10:15:04(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x660F2F8 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Grande luca, core de Roma (giallorossa, non biancazzurra) Status: Read Platform: Mobile 02/05/2018 10:16:46(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x660FAF3 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Saro Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 17/05/2018 10:14:10(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x6E30C03 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 8103
  11. 11. 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Urgente Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 17/05/2018 10:14:11(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x6E307EF (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Su sorveglianza Torino Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 17/05/2018 10:14:17(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x6E302C8 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Pavarin Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 17/05/2018 10:14:24(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x6E30B06 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP O Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 17/05/2018 10:14:26(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x6E35C18 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Lo bello Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 17/05/2018 10:14:31(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x6E35783 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 8104
  12. 12. 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Anna bello Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 17/05/2018 10:14:45(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x6E353EF (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Ora non so dirti, stiamo discutendo prima, devi dirmele prima 'ste cose Status: Read Platform: Mobile 17/05/2018 10:15:24(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x6E35585 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Risolto saro Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 17/05/2018 10:18:54(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x6E35D01 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Tutto ok Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 17/05/2018 10:18:56(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x6E350D5 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Ma avete votato Anna Bello o Pavanin? Da torino mi segnalano anna bello Status: Read Platform: Mobile 17/05/2018 11:05:52(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x6E41C0E (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 8105
  13. 13. 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Grande saro Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 17/05/2018 11:06:48(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x6E41B91 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Tutto ok Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 17/05/2018 11:06:51(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x6E41B16 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Non votato Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 17/05/2018 11:06:56(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x6E41A99 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Anche a me danno le tue stesse indicazioni Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 17/05/2018 11:07:09(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x6E419FC (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsapp. WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Ok Status: Read Platform: Mobile 17/05/2018 11:07:16(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x6E4197B (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 8106
  14. 14. 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Però per primo volevo interpellare te Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 17/05/2018 11:07:23(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x6E418E5 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Ok, bravo figliolo, bravo!! Status: Read Platform: Mobile 17/05/2018 11:07:46(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x6E417D4 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Per romagnoli vuoi partecipare al voto oppure rinviamo a domani pomeriggio, quando ci sarai? Status: Read Platform: Mobile 22/05/2018 11:19:25(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x6F11CC5 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Come vuoi Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 22/05/2018 11:22:17(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x6F11C4A (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Meglio domani Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 22/05/2018 11:22:32(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x6F11BCA (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 8107
  15. 15. 393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Ok, grazie Status: Read Platform: Mobile 22/05/2018 11:22:57(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x6F11B42 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Si è votato ugualmente , è prevalsa proposta aprile a cui tu avevi aderito ultimamente Status: Read Platform: Mobile 22/05/2018 11:38:53(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x6F118E5 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Per PT massa e PT alessandria fammi sapere quando decidete. Per pt alessandria il nome è marozzo, per pt massa fammi sapere su leotta di busto arsizio che non è proprio nostro, ma lo è a metà Status: Read Platform: Mobile 08/06/2018 15:55:12(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x73D6A2B (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Ok Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 08/06/2018 16:12:25(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x74B5287 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Revocata l'audizione di de fichy prevista per domani Status: Read Platform: Mobile 18/06/2018 15:05:43(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x788D9CB (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 8108
  16. 16. 393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Ciao Luca, se stamattina votate i posti di milano mandami un messaggino coi risultati. Grazie e buona giornata Status: Read Platform: Mobile 26/07/2018 07:11:06(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x570B7DF (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP A casa come va? Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 26/07/2018 07:14:36(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x570BF33 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Sono già a milano in ospedale Status: Read Platform: Mobile 26/07/2018 07:22:57(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x570BE97 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP In bocca al lupo Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 26/07/2018 07:27:29(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x570BE16 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Crepi Status: Read Platform: Mobile 26/07/2018 07:28:09(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x570BD93 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 8109
  17. 17. 393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Ma cernuto non è ok, dovevi votare savoia nell'altro posto e ci votavano cernuto....davvero pazzesco, dopo quello che ci eravamo detti. Il colmo è che la votazione viene fatta l'unico, dico l'unico giorno che non ci sono Status: Read Platform: Mobile 26/07/2018 13:03:16(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x5A8DE3D (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP È successo un macello ora ti chiamo Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 26/07/2018 13:04:15(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x5A8DDA7 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Scusami saro ma tommaso Buonanno sta cercando anche te? Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 29/07/2018 18:54:44(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x6C90683 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.sha red.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Si, gli ho parlato già, l'ho consigliato di andare in pensione prima del 5 novembre. La pratica è in plenum il 12 settembre, e potrebbe a questo punto non subire l'umiliazione del trasferimento Status: Read Platform: Mobile 29/07/2018 19:00:12(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x6C9053A (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Ok Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 29/07/2018 19:19:51(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x6C904C6 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 8111
  18. 18. 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Grande Saro Auguri di buone feste con affetto ed amicizia mi ricordi per favore a Berlino il museo sull’olacausto dove si trova un abbraccio Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 20/12/2018 15:42:05(UTC+1) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x89F8B6F (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Caro Luca, auguri affettuosi anche a te, a tua moglie e ai ragazzi. Il museo è l'Holocaust Mahnmal, in Cora-Berliner strasse 1, nella zona che una volta era zona ovest, immediatamente varcata la porta di Brandeburgo, a sinistra, proveniendo da unter den linden. Un abbraccio Status: Read Platform: Mobile 20/12/2018 17:38:36(UTC+1) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x8A07D0D (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Grazie grande saro Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 20/12/2018 17:39:02(UTC+1) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x8A07C02 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Status: Read Platform: Mobile 20/12/2018 17:56:59(UTC+1) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x8A0764F (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Grande Saro sono stato veramente contento di averti rivisto un abbraccio sempre con tanto affetto Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 12/04/2019 21:02:57(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x98173C9 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 8112
  19. 19. 393407614153@s.whatsapp.net sarospina22 (+39 340 761 4153) Caro Luca, sei sempre un amico sincero, anche se le strade si sono divise, l'affetto resta sempre. Ti abbraccio e ti auguro ogni bene Status: Read Platform: Mobile 13/04/2019 08:07:15(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x982C56D (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 807 Details: Group photos: Start Time: 13/02/2018 13:53:20(UTC+1) Last Activity: 26/04/2018 14:23:17(UTC+2) Number of attachments: 0 Source: WhatsApp Source file: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x4B9BC1C (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWACHATSESSION, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Media/Profile/393358104036-1388588394.thumb : 0x0 (Size: 4444 bytes) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Body file: chat-944.txt Participants: 393358104036@s.whatsapp.net Betta Cesqui 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP (owner) Identifier: 393358104036@s.whatsapp.net 393358104036@s.whatsapp.net Betta Cesqui scusami luca, ma sto passando da una riunione all'altra, non ce la faccio a venire ma ben più di me avrai ministro è Gioacchino natoli, un abbraccio betta cesqui Status: Read Platform: Mobile 13/02/2018 13:53:20(UTC+1) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x4B9BC1C (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, ZWACHATSESSION, Size: 191373312 bytes) System Message System Message Messages to this chat and calls are now secured with end-to-end encryption. Tap for more info. Platform: Mobile 13/02/2018 13:53:20(UTC+1) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x4B9BB9B (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) 8113

