Le chat tra Luca Palamara e Federico Cafiero De Raho

1387 Start Time: 17/07/2017 15:00:28(UTC+2) Last Activity: 05/07/2018 16:01:42(UTC+2) Number of attachments: 4 Source: Wha...
393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Mi aspettate arrivo 15.30 Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 18/07/2017 15:10:07(UTC+2) Source E...
393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Grande federico ci vediamo assolutamente e ci sentiamo in giornata un abbraccio forte Statu...
393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Ok Status: Read Platform: Mobile 24/07/2017 18:13:26(UTC+2...
393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Ok Status: Read Platform: Mobile 24/07/2017 18:44:01(UTC+2...
393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) So che è finita la Commissione Status: Read Platform: Mobi...
393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Ci vediamo a palazzo Montemartini è proprio di fronte alla stazione Status: Sent Platform: ...
393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Ci vediamo riesci a venire? Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 25/07/2017 16:27:09(UTC+2) Source...
393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Ho lottato insieme a te fino all'ultimo. Persa una battaglia non la guerra Status: Sent Pla...
393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Sto arrivando Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 19/09/2017 08:54:32(UTC+2) Source Extraction: L...
393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Ok 16.10 ci sono Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 19/09/2017 15:31:02(UTC+2) Source Extraction...
393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Sono in prima appena finisco salgo Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 02/10/2017 16:46:21(UTC+2)...
393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Caro Luca alle 11 vado a incontrare Canzio. Come va per il...
393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Con te o da solo? Status: Read Platform: Mobile 17/10/2017...
393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Arrivo eccomi Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 17/10/2017 14:47:42(UTC+2) Source Extraction: L...
393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Un forte abbraccio Status: Read Platform: Mobile 23/10/201...
393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Un fortissimo abbraccio Status: Read Platform: Mobile 26/1...
393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Sono ancora in riunione con 7 procure. Hanno parlato solo ...
393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Carissimo federico se per te va bene ci vediamo domattina alle 9 da me per caffè ? Status: ...
393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Attachments: Size: 264038 File name: db1381e7-f219-4eeb-888d-052e0790754c.jpg Path: https:/...
393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Stato-mafia: De Raho, pm che lavora non si aspetti sostegni (ANSA) - PALERMO, 8 MAG - "Quan...
393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Attachments: Size: 259104 File name: 570d4e1d-f936-4ba4-9886-2ebfe54f0ed6.jpg Path: https:/...
Le chat tra Luca Palamara e Federico Cafiero De Raho

Le chat tra Luca Palamara e Federico Cafiero De Raho

Published in: News & Politics
Le chat tra Luca Palamara e Federico Cafiero De Raho

  1. 1. 1387 Start Time: 17/07/2017 15:00:28(UTC+2) Last Activity: 05/07/2018 16:01:42(UTC+2) Number of attachments: 4 Source: WhatsApp Source file: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x1B37696 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWACHATSESSION, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Body file: chat-1647.txt Participants: 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP (owner) Identifier: 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net System Message System Message Messages to this chat and calls are now secured with end-to-end encryption. Tap for more info. Platform: Mobile 17/07/2017 15:00:28(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x1B37696 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Federico sto finendo commissione e salgo Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 17/07/2017 15:00:37(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x1B37785 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Caro Luca ci sei? Status: Read Platform: Mobile 18/07/2017 15:06:13(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x20DDA8 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Io sono con Francesco Status: Read Platform: Mobile 18/07/2017 15:07:04(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x20D99D (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 17743
  2. 2. 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Mi aspettate arrivo 15.30 Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 18/07/2017 15:10:07(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x20D915 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Sono da Francesco Status: Read Platform: Mobile 18/07/2017 15:10:51(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x20D811 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Dieci minuti ci sono Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 18/07/2017 15:26:34(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x20D570 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Ok Status: Read Platform: Mobile 18/07/2017 15:27:03(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x20DC21 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Caro Luca fomani sono a Roma ma non passo per il CSM: è inoppprtuno ormai. Se ci incontrassimo fuori ti darei alcune notizie. Un forte abbraccio Status: Read Platform: Mobile 23/07/2017 21:27:12(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x1B43E29 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 17744
  3. 3. 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Grande federico ci vediamo assolutamente e ci sentiamo in giornata un abbraccio forte Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 23/07/2017 22:09:43(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x1B43C6A (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Caro lucaio sono qui a foma. Tu hai cinito in commissione? Status: Read Platform: Mobile 24/07/2017 18:10:28(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x92D5AF (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Siamo ancora in prima con le audizioni Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 24/07/2017 18:11:35(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x92D41F (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Non abbiamo mai interrotto Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 24/07/2017 18:12:08(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x92D394 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Ti chiamo fra pochissimo Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 24/07/2017 18:12:54(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x1ADEFAB (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 17745
  4. 4. 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Ok Status: Read Platform: Mobile 24/07/2017 18:13:26(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x1ADEF28 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Caro Luca sono in piazza Esedra Status: Read Platform: Mobile 24/07/2017 18:31:18(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x1ADEA47 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Ok a dopo Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 24/07/2017 18:35:10(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x1ADE9CF (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Ma vieni fuori o ci sentiamo per telefono? Status: Read Platform: Mobile 24/07/2017 18:38:53(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x1ADE925 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Appena finisco ti chiamo e vengo fuori Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 24/07/2017 18:41:56(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x1ADE890 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 17746
  5. 5. 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Ok Status: Read Platform: Mobile 24/07/2017 18:44:01(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x1ADE5A9 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Scusa Luca a che punto siete? Status: Read Platform: Mobile 24/07/2017 19:22:33(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x1ADE422 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Siamo ancora in audizione fragliasso Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 24/07/2017 19:24:12(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x1ADE38F (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Caro Luca sono di nuovo a Roma mercoledì. Se per te va bene ci risentiamo dopodomani. Status: Read Platform: Mobile 24/07/2017 19:32:07(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x1ADFED3 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Luca ti aspetto per parlare con te Status: Read Platform: Mobile 24/07/2017 19:42:18(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x1ADFC3D (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 17747
  6. 6. 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) So che è finita la Commissione Status: Read Platform: Mobile 24/07/2017 19:42:59(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x1ADF076 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Caro federico assolutamente si Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 24/07/2017 19:44:03(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x1ADFBB0 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Io sono con te Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 24/07/2017 19:44:08(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x1ADFB31 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Appena esco ti chiamo Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 24/07/2017 19:44:13(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x1ADFAAC (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Ma quando?Tieni conto che sono in piazza Esedra da quasi due ore. Non è tanto l'attesa quanto l'immagine che due autovetture blindate possono dare in questa piazza Status: Read Platform: Mobile 24/07/2017 19:46:19(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x1ADF6B9 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 17748
  7. 7. 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Ci vediamo a palazzo Montemartini è proprio di fronte alla stazione Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 24/07/2017 19:50:17(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x1ADF605 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Ok Status: Read Platform: Mobile 24/07/2017 19:57:42(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x1ADF310 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Io sono all'ingresso. Tu ci sei? Status: Read Platform: Mobile 24/07/2017 20:03:53(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0xA111EE (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Eccomi Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 24/07/2017 20:03:56(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0xA11BB2 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Federico mi scrivi sono in udienza? Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 25/07/2017 16:27:00(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x922FA0 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 17749
  8. 8. 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Ci vediamo riesci a venire? Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 25/07/2017 16:27:09(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x9229B9 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Sto partendo. Status: Read Platform: Mobile 25/07/2017 16:28:22(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x9226A8 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP A che punto sei Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 25/07/2017 18:30:13(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x9A5741 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Tra curca 10 minuti sono in Consiglio Status: Read Platform: Mobile 25/07/2017 18:35:57(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x19E83D7 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Tra circa 10 Status: Read Platform: Mobile 25/07/2017 18:36:14(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x19E8874 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 17750
  9. 9. 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Ho lottato insieme a te fino all'ultimo. Persa una battaglia non la guerra Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 27/07/2017 19:20:22(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x80031A (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Carissimo Luca sono convinto che ancora dobbiamo lottare insieme. Grazie, comunque, per avermi assecondato nella scelta, che non condividevi, di andare avanti. Sapevo della sconfitta ma per formazione vado avanti fino in fondo e non riesco a ritirarmi, mai. Un forte abbraccio. A presto Status: Read Platform: Mobile 27/07/2017 19:46:40(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x7DB863 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Caro Luca ricordi che domattina alle 8,30 sono al Csm. Sarai presente? Un forte abbraccio Status: Read Platform: Mobile 18/09/2017 11:04:33(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x2326BAD (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Caro federico assolutamente si un abbraccio ci sentiamo dopo Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 18/09/2017 11:07:51(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x2326C88 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared. plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Sono al Csm. Arrivi? Status: Read Platform: Mobile 19/09/2017 08:51:14(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x210E562 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 17751
  10. 10. 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Sto arrivando Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 19/09/2017 08:54:32(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x210E82A (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP 9.15 da paola Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 19/09/2017 08:54:39(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x210EF22 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Ok Status: Read Platform: Mobile 19/09/2017 09:02:10(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x210E612 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Caro Luca ho terminato alla dna e vengo al CSM. Ci sei? Status: Read Platform: Mobile 19/09/2017 13:53:06(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x22C8CCA (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Caro Luca sono nell'ufficio di Francesco. Status: Read Platform: Mobile 19/09/2017 15:24:33(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x22C32F0 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 17752
  11. 11. 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Ok 16.10 ci sono Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 19/09/2017 15:31:02(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x229A5CB (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Ti aspetto Status: Read Platform: Mobile 19/09/2017 15:31:32(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x229AA53 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Sei qui al CSM. Ti aspetto da Francesco Status: Read Platform: Mobile 19/09/2017 16:13:02(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x22938F4 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Benissimo!!!!!! Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 02/10/2017 16:34:33(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x265F485 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Luca sono nell'ufficio di cananzi. Se passi o mi dici dove ti posso salutare vengo Status: Read Platform: Mobile 02/10/2017 16:44:39(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x265F3B3 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 17753
  12. 12. 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Sono in prima appena finisco salgo Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 02/10/2017 16:46:21(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x26611A6 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Ok naturalmente ti aspetto Status: Read Platform: Mobile 02/10/2017 16:48:10(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x2661F09 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Ti confermo domani sarà 5 a 1 Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 04/10/2017 15:30:59(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x270A88A (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Caro Luca in Commissione andrà morosini con delega di fracassi Status: Read Platform: Mobile 04/10/2017 16:51:50(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x271E291 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Votato 5 a 1 Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 05/10/2017 09:39:25(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x27366F3 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 17754
  13. 13. 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Caro Luca alle 11 vado a incontrare Canzio. Come va per il resto? Pensi che debba venire al CSM? Devo incontrare la Casellati? Status: Read Platform: Mobile 17/10/2017 08:29:41(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x24E9EAD (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Per il resto direi benone Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 17/10/2017 08:31:02(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x24E9E22 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Motivazioni pronte Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 17/10/2017 08:31:12(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x24E9D9D (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Devono essere solo depositate Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 17/10/2017 08:31:34(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x24E9D0D (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Un saluto alla casellati va bene Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 17/10/2017 08:31:58(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x24E92DE (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 17755
  14. 14. 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Con te o da solo? Status: Read Platform: Mobile 17/10/2017 08:32:40(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x24E9B00 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Anche con me Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 17/10/2017 08:36:09(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x24E9A83 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Passo da te dopo l'incontro con Canzio e vediamo se c'è? Poi rientro a Reggio in auto; lo dico perché tu possa valutare se anche in tarda mattinata una pausa lo consenta. Un forte abbraccio Status: Read Platform: Mobile 17/10/2017 08:40:37(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x24E9940 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Ti confermo fra poco Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 17/10/2017 09:21:34(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x253E3B7 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Caro Luca sono rientrato nel tuo ufficio. Ti attendo qui? Status: Read Platform: Mobile 17/10/2017 14:27:52(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x288EBE1 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 17756
  15. 15. 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Arrivo eccomi Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 17/10/2017 14:47:42(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x288DE19 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Caro Luca sono a Roma. Riesco a salutarti prima di ripartire per Reggio? Status: Read Platform: Mobile 23/10/2017 11:13:28(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x2902E94 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Sono a Milano torno alle 17 Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 23/10/2017 11:15:36(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x290257B (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Sabato sono stato con il ministro mi ha detto che oggi avrebbe firmato Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 23/10/2017 11:15:54(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x29023CB (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Seguo tutto Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 23/10/2017 11:16:03(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x2902483 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 17757
  16. 16. 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Un forte abbraccio Status: Read Platform: Mobile 23/10/2017 12:12:12(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x2905D3F (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Grande capitano Status: Read Platform: Mobile 23/10/2017 13:01:13(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x2905E5E (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Un abbraccio forte a te!!! Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 23/10/2017 14:03:51(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x29665A3 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Carissimo Luca è vergognoso che per Napoli il ministro dette il concerto in poche ore ed emise il decreto il giorno dopo il plenum per consentire la immediata presa di possesso e impedire la sospensiva; per PNA sono passati dieci giorni. Non voglio esprimere valutazooni ma tra venti giorni Roberti scade e non si può lasciare la DNA scoperta nè si può pensare che il successore in una settimana lasci la propria sede e i propri effetti personali per raggiungere quella importante sede. Un fortissimo abbraccio Status: Read Platform: Mobile 25/10/2017 08:21:49(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x29D12FC (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Carissimo Luca il concerto è stato firmato. Nella settimana bianca fissare la nomina in straordinaria potrebbe indispettire alcuni e far registrare l'assenza di altri. Oramai é andata all'altra settimana. Valuta tu con la saggezza che ti contraddistingue . Status: Read Platform: Mobile 26/10/2017 09:47:30(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x295BC9D (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 17758
  17. 17. 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Un fortissimo abbraccio Status: Read Platform: Mobile 26/10/2017 09:48:00(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x295BC06 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Grande federico un abbraccio sto seguendo tutto Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 26/10/2017 09:48:50(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x295BB66 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsapp.Whats App.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) GRAZIE! A PRESTO Status: Read Platform: Mobile 26/10/2017 09:54:10(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x295BAD5 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Ci siamo stiamo per votare Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 08/11/2017 12:37:05(UTC+1) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x2B76FA7 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Federico come sei messo per pranzo o caffè verso le 14? Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 07/02/2018 12:34:32(UTC+1) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x485DC90 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.sha red.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 17759
  18. 18. 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Sono ancora in riunione con 7 procure. Hanno parlato solo tre Status: Read Platform: Mobile 07/02/2018 12:58:47(UTC+1) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x485D9A6 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Ti chiamo tra mezz'ora Status: Read Platform: Mobile 07/02/2018 12:59:17(UTC+1) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x485D0A4 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Ok Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 07/02/2018 12:59:25(UTC+1) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x485D8A8 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Carissimo federico domani come sei messo riusciamo a vederci anche per caffè domattina? Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 21/02/2018 18:01:47(UTC+1) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x4D90ED1 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Carissimo Luca solo ora ho letto il tuo messaggio. Devi scusare ma oggi sono passato dal CSM e non eri in ufficio ma in quinta. Per questo non ti ho disturbato. Sto andandi a Bologna per il protocollo MP. Domani sono a Roma. Se ci sei domani o lunedì pomeriggio quando rientro, potrei passare. Un forte abbraccio Status: Read Platform: Mobile 22/02/2018 13:58:18(UTC+1) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x4E8BE81 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 17760
  19. 19. 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Carissimo federico se per te va bene ci vediamo domattina alle 9 da me per caffè ? Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 22/02/2018 15:16:07(UTC+1) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x4D15748 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393485108049@s.whatsapp.net Federico Cafiero (+39 348 510 8049) Carissimo Luca Filippo Spiezia mi ha coinvolto in un convegno in mattinata. Appena termino ti messaggio. Un forte abbraccio Status: Read Platform: Mobile 22/02/2018 16:40:09(UTC+1) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x4D056D6 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Ok ci aggiorniamo domattina un abbraccio Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 22/02/2018 16:42:41(UTC+1) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x4D0563C (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Caro federico Forteleoni l’ha votata io in commissione ero vincolato ma in plenum può cambiare Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 01/03/2018 10:56:30(UTC+1) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x5084A96 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Un abbraccio Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 01/03/2018 10:56:33(UTC+1) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x5084A15 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 17761
  20. 20. 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Attachments: Size: 264038 File name: db1381e7-f219-4eeb-888d-052e0790754c.jpg Path: https://mmg- fna.whatsapp.net/d/f/Au4W81o49Dn7MtuskbsyWpoxAzTNy5fQElkSX umoGN9C.enc db1381e7-f219-4eeb-888d-052e0790754c.jpg Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 04/05/2018 09:48:02(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x68436F9 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAMEDIAITEM, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Message/Media/393485108049@s.wh atsapp.net/d/b/db1381e7-f219-4eeb-888d-052e0790754c.jpg : (Size: 264038 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Attachments: Size: 282353 File name: e7924e6a-fccf-490c-89c2-584bf1a595d9.jpg Path: https://mmg- fna.whatsapp.net/d/f/AvuyEX_SAyNrZpBISUCjxBaEw1skeAEMbhqn omzKOb97.enc e7924e6a-fccf-490c-89c2-584bf1a595d9.jpg Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 08/05/2018 16:29:43(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x6A61908 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAMEDIAITEM, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Message/Media/393485108049@s.wh atsapp.net/e/7/e7924e6a-fccf-490c-89c2-584bf1a595d9.jpg : (Size: 282353 bytes) 17762
  21. 21. 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Stato-mafia: De Raho, pm che lavora non si aspetti sostegni (ANSA) - PALERMO, 8 MAG - "Quando si portano avanti determinate indagini, il pm, convinto dell' accusa, la sostiene fino alla sentenza, ma non ci si può mai attendere che nello svolgimento delle proprie attività il Csm e l'Anm intervengano a favore di un magistrato, soprattutto quando non si tratta di accuse infamanti". Lo ha detto Federico De Raho, procuratore nazionale antimafia, intervenendo all'istituto salesiano Don Bosco Ranchibile di Palermo durante un incontro con gli studenti. "E' evidente - ha aggiunto - che sulla trattativa ciascuno abbia il suo punto di vista, ma associarsi o sostenere un pubblico ministero vorrebbe dire già avere una tesi, sostenere il pubblico ministero avrebbe fatto pensare che si è tutti in una direzione finendo con incidere e sostenendo una tesi nell'ambito del processo. Per quanto mi è riguardato ogni volta che il clan dei Casalesi mi ha rivolto delle intimidazioni o minacce, non mi sono mai sentito intimidito o minacciato, chi svolge un ruolo di garanzia per il cittadino non può sentirsi minacciato o condizionato. Chi ha un ruolo come il nostro non può mai essere influenzato da una minaccia, noi abbiamo il compito di rappresentare lo Stato". "Poco prima della sentenza il magistrato Nino Di Matteo è venuto a rappresentarmi le sue ansie - ha concluso - e io gli ho espresso la certezza che il magistrato che svolge il suo lavoro deve essere solo soddisfatto di quello che ha fatto perchè dare una verità e consentire che si svolga il processo è un passo importante, a prescindere dalla sentenza".(ANSA). YP4-FK 08-MAG-18 12:19 NNNN Attachments: Size: 0 (Empty File) Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 11/05/2018 14:55:22(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x6B9E947 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Bravissimo!!!!!! Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 11/05/2018 14:55:27(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x6B9E8BD (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) 17763
  22. 22. 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Attachments: Size: 259104 File name: 570d4e1d-f936-4ba4-9886-2ebfe54f0ed6.jpg Path: https://mmg- fna.whatsapp.net/d/f/Agvi3ZQxR26wUGiCpgQANvXanzmFgfwfyg8P HbiUPrHr.enc 570d4e1d-f936-4ba4-9886-2ebfe54f0ed6.jpg Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 05/07/2018 16:01:42(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x7DE2D44 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWAMEDIAITEM, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsap p.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Message/Media/393485108049@s.wh atsapp.net/5/7/570d4e1d-f936-4ba4-9886-2ebfe54f0ed6.jpg : (Size: 259104 bytes) 1388 Start Time: 17/07/2017 15:00:18(UTC+2) Last Activity: 17/07/2017 15:00:18(UTC+2) Number of attachments: 0 Source: WhatsApp Source file: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x1B378A9 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, ZWACHATSESSION, ZWAGROUPMEMBER, Size: 191373312 bytes) iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/Library/Preferences/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared.plist : 0x86E (Size: 23298 bytes) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Body file: chat-1648.txt Participants: 393356921275@s.whatsapp.net Federico De siervo 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP (owner) Identifier: 393356921275@s.whatsapp.net System Message System Message Messages to this chat and calls are now secured with end-to-end encryption. Tap for more info. Platform: Mobile 17/07/2017 15:00:18(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS di LP/Applications/group.net.whatsapp.WhatsApp.shared/ChatStorage.sqlite : 0x1B378A9 (Table: ZWAMESSAGE, Size: 191373312 bytes) 17764

