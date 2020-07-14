Le chat tra Luca Palamara e Claudio Maria Galoppi

Successfully reported this slideshow.
393346916187@s.whatsapp.net Stefano Russo Grazie a te, se ti trovi a passare da queste parti il 13, sarai nostro graditiss...
393371119943@s.whatsapp.net Claudio Maria Galoppi (+39 337 111 9943) Scusa Luca fai per favore depositare pst Bari a Morgi...
393371119943@s.whatsapp.net Claudio Maria Galoppi (+39 337 111 9943) Dimmi il nome Status: Read Platform: Mobile 21/05/201...
393371119943@s.whatsapp.net Claudio Maria Galoppi (+39 337 111 9943) Pst Bari fai depositare così va in plenum grazie Stat...
393371119943@s.whatsapp.net Claudio Maria Galoppi (+39 337 111 9943) Perfettamente! Comunque secondo me dobbiamo essere an...
393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Bravissimo!!!!! Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 27/06/2018 10:46:38(UTC+2) Source Extraction:...
393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Grazie!!! Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 27/06/2018 11:15:45(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logic...
393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Ok un abbraccio Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 15/08/2018 18:05:05(UTC+2) Source Extraction:...
System Message System Message Platform: Mobile 20/09/2018 13:21:52(UTC+2) Source Extraction: Logical (1) Source: iPhone XS...
393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Grande Claudio ci vediamo per caffè tra oggi e domani? un abbraccio Status: Sent Platform: ...
393371119943@s.whatsapp.net Claudio Maria Galoppi (+39 337 111 9943) Allora facciamo 10.30. Va bene lo stesso? Montemartin...
  393346916187@s.whatsapp.net Stefano Russo Grazie a te, se ti trovi a passare da queste parti il 13, sarai nostro graditissimo ospite! Status: Read Platform: Mobile 09/06/2018 20:31:34(UTC+2)

393346916187@s.whatsapp.net Stefano Russo A presto Status: Read Platform: Mobile 09/06/2018 20:31:37(UTC+2)

634 Details: Group photos: Start Time: 21/05/2018 17:28:12(UTC+2) Last Activity: 15/01/2019 10:30:47(UTC+1) Number of attachments: 0 Source: WhatsApp

Participants: 393371119943@s.whatsapp.net Claudio Maria Galoppi (+39 337 111 9943) 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP (owner) 1545468054@broadcast Cmg Identifier: 393371119943@s.whatsapp.net System Message System Message Messages to this chat and calls are now secured with end-to-end encryption. Tap for more info. Platform: Mobile 21/05/2018 17:28:12(UTC+2)
  393371119943@s.whatsapp.net Claudio Maria Galoppi (+39 337 111 9943) Scusa Luca fai per favore depositare pst Bari a Morgigni? Grazie mille Status: Read Platform: Mobile 21/05/2018 17:28:12(UTC+2)

393371119943@s.whatsapp.net Claudio Maria Galoppi (+39 337 111 9943) Fa il furbo Morgigni Status: Read Platform: Mobile 21/05/2018 17:28:22(UTC+2)

393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Ok Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 21/05/2018 17:28:37(UTC+2)

393371119943@s.whatsapp.net Claudio Maria Galoppi (+39 337 111 9943) Antonia l'ha scritta e lui prende scuse Status: Read Platform: Mobile 21/05/2018 17:28:56(UTC+2)

393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Puoi dire ad Ines Marini che deve assolutamente fare quel parere altrimenti sono costretto a scrivere? Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 21/05/2018 17:29:03(UTC+2)
  393371119943@s.whatsapp.net Claudio Maria Galoppi (+39 337 111 9943) Dimmi il nome Status: Read Platform: Mobile 21/05/2018 17:29:15(UTC+2)

393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Scaramuzza Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 21/05/2018 17:29:33(UTC+2)

393371119943@s.whatsapp.net Claudio Maria Galoppi (+39 337 111 9943) Ok faccio subito Status: Read Platform: Mobile 21/05/2018 17:32:02(UTC+2)

393371119943@s.whatsapp.net Claudio Maria Galoppi (+39 337 111 9943) Fatto domani arriva il parere Scaramuzza Status: Read Platform: Mobile 21/05/2018 17:43:41(UTC+2)

393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Grazie Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 21/05/2018 17:49:23(UTC+2)
  393371119943@s.whatsapp.net Claudio Maria Galoppi (+39 337 111 9943) Pst Bari fai depositare così va in plenum grazie Status: Read Platform: Mobile 21/05/2018 17:50:12(UTC+2)

393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Dici Cassano? Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 21/05/2018 17:52:16(UTC+2)

393371119943@s.whatsapp.net Claudio Maria Galoppi (+39 337 111 9943) No pst Bari. Due proposte una romanazzi già depositata l'altra romita che Morgigni non vuole depositare Status: Read Platform: Mobile 21/05/2018 17:54:23(UTC+2)

393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Ok Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 21/05/2018 17:54:40(UTC+2)

393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Ha recepito messaggio? Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 21/05/2018 22:00:14(UTC+2)
  393371119943@s.whatsapp.net Claudio Maria Galoppi (+39 337 111 9943) Perfettamente! Comunque secondo me dobbiamo essere anche più precisi! Domani ti dico Status: Read Platform: Mobile 21/05/2018 22:03:17(UTC+2)

393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Ok Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 21/05/2018 22:08:03(UTC+2)

System Message System Message Missed Voice Call Platform: Mobile 22/05/2018 13:25:34(UTC+2)

System Message System Message Missed Voice Call Platform: Mobile 22/05/2018 13:26:58(UTC+2)

393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Su Bergamo pavone?? Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 06/06/2018 15:58:37(UTC+2)
  393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Bravissimo!!!!! Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 27/06/2018 10:46:38(UTC+2)

393371119943@s.whatsapp.net Claudio Maria Galoppi (+39 337 111 9943) Grazie se lo dice un abile politico come te allora è vero Status: Read Platform: Mobile 27/06/2018 10:48:44(UTC+2)

393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Assolutamente si Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 27/06/2018 11:02:12(UTC+2)

393371119943@s.whatsapp.net Claudio Maria Galoppi (+39 337 111 9943) Ottimo Status: Read Platform: Mobile 27/06/2018 11:14:32(UTC+2)

393371119943@s.whatsapp.net Claudio Maria Galoppi (+39 337 111 9943) Complimenti Status: Read Platform: Mobile 27/06/2018 11:14:42(UTC+2)
  393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Grazie!!! Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 27/06/2018 11:15:45(UTC+2)

393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Domattina facciamo il punto anche alla luce dei fatti nuovi di questa sera Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 19/07/2018 00:03:30(UTC+2)

393371119943@s.whatsapp.net Claudio Maria Galoppi (+39 337 111 9943) Buona festa dell'Assunta! Un pensiero affettuoso. Claudio Status: Read Platform: Mobile 15/08/2018 10:54:39(UTC+2)

393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Grazie carissimo Claudio un abbraccio forte quando sei su Roma dopo il 27 ci vediamo io e te? Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 15/08/2018 11:09:17(UTC+2)

393371119943@s.whatsapp.net Claudio Maria Galoppi (+39 337 111 9943) Certo! Io arrivo a Roma domenica 2 settembre nel primo pomeriggio. Fatti sentire! Buone vacanze Status: Read Platform: Mobile 15/08/2018 18:04:11(UTC+2)
  393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Ok un abbraccio Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 15/08/2018 18:05:05(UTC+2)

393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Ci vediamo alle 9.20 da me? Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 11/09/2018 08:29:22(UTC+2)

393371119943@s.whatsapp.net Claudio Maria Galoppi (+39 337 111 9943) Ok sarò puntuale Status: Read Platform: Mobile 11/09/2018 08:47:09(UTC+2)

393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Sto arrivando Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 11/09/2018 09:19:24(UTC+2)

393371119943@s.whatsapp.net Claudio Maria Galoppi (+39 337 111 9943) Dimmi quando posso venire Status: Read Platform: Mobile 11/09/2018 09:22:22(UTC+2)
  System Message System Message Platform: Mobile 20/09/2018 13:21:52(UTC+2)

393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Un caro saluto Claudio vediamoci presto Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 15/11/2018 22:26:25(UTC+1)

393371119943@s.whatsapp.net Claudio Maria Galoppi (+39 337 111 9943) Quando vuoi con grande piacere! Abbracci Status: Read Platform: Mobile 15/11/2018 22:38:36(UTC+1)

1545468054@broadcast Cmg Il mio affettuoso augurio di buon Natale! Spero di vederTi presto. Claudio Status: Read Platform: Mobile 22/12/2018 09:41:17(UTC+1)

393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Grande Claudio un abbraccio vediamoci presto Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 22/12/2018 10:06:35(UTC+1)
  393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Grande Claudio ci vediamo per caffè tra oggi e domani? un abbraccio Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 14/01/2019 11:42:58(UTC+1)

393371119943@s.whatsapp.net Claudio Maria Galoppi (+39 337 111 9943) Certo! Domani verso le 11? Fammi sapere. Abbracci Status: Read Platform: Mobile 14/01/2019 11:45:20(UTC+1)

393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Ok domani alle 11 Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 14/01/2019 11:45:56(UTC+1)

393371119943@s.whatsapp.net Claudio Maria Galoppi (+39 337 111 9943) Status: Read Platform: Mobile 14/01/2019 11:46:05(UTC+1)

393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Montemartini ti va bene? Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 14/01/2019 11:49:46(UTC+1)
  393371119943@s.whatsapp.net Claudio Maria Galoppi (+39 337 111 9943) Allora facciamo 10.30. Va bene lo stesso? Montemartini ok Status: Read Platform: Mobile 14/01/2019 11:55:16(UTC+1)

393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Ok perfetto Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 14/01/2019 12:07:28(UTC+1)

393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP Sono dentro la sala Status: Sent Platform: Mobile 15/01/2019 10:30:47(UTC+1)

635 Details: Group photos: Start Time: 21/05/2018 17:15:46(UTC+2) Last Activity: 05/10/2018 08:16:22(UTC+2) Number of attachments: 4 Source: WhatsApp

Participants: 393496929510@s.whatsapp.net Matteo Stella 393371119961@s.whatsapp.net LP (owner) Identifier: 393496929510@s.whatsapp.net

