Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Public Information Management Bid Results A brief analysis – by LaSheita, December 2020
Revised Specifications  CDOT standard specifications revised fall 2019  Onboarding, graphic design, and CoTrip audit tas...
CDOT Project Bid Tab Results  December 2019 – Dec 2020  111 projects, total project values:  27 under 1 Million  58 be...
$3.9 million left on the table  Total Project Value/Cost = $ 507,659,140  1% = $ 5.07 million  Actual PIM Amounts Bid =...
What is PIM worth? 1% Facilitating Public Meetings Writing Press Releases Keeping Web Page Updated Distributing Traffic Ad...
Public Information Bid Results  PIM bid results of 111 CDOT projects compared to 1% of project cost:  Above 1% = 12  .9...
PIM Bid vs. 1% Project Value $- $100.00 $200.00 $300.00 $400.00 $500.00 $600.00 $700.00 $800.00 $900.00 $1,000.00 STM 067A...
PIM Bid vs. the Engineer Estimate  Number of PI bids equal to or above CDOT Engineers estimate = 31  Number of PI bids b...
PIM Bid Prices lower than Engineers Estimate $- $100.00 $200.00 $300.00 $400.00 $500.00 $600.00 C 0853-112 BR025A-046 ITS ...
Is this a race to the bottom? - Solutions
Bid Results for the BEEs Project Name Tier Total Project Amount Value Days Engineer Est. Unit Price Winning Bid Unit Price...
Ideas for Solutions  Writing letter to CDOT Suggest the CDOT Regional COM manager review resume/qualifications  Change t...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

CDOT PIM bid results Dec 2020

29 views

Published on

Updated for the year 2020
Prepared by ZoZo Group
This is a summary of information that is publicly available from the CDOT website.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

CDOT PIM bid results Dec 2020

  1. 1. Public Information Management Bid Results A brief analysis – by LaSheita, December 2020
  2. 2. Revised Specifications  CDOT standard specifications revised fall 2019  Onboarding, graphic design, and CoTrip audit tasks expanded or added  CDOT Design Engineers and Mgmt team discussed PIM should be 1% of project value  Compensation method changed from lump sum to daily rate
  3. 3. CDOT Project Bid Tab Results  December 2019 – Dec 2020  111 projects, total project values:  27 under 1 Million  58 between $ 1-5 Million  16 between $ 5-10 Million  10 over $10 Million
  4. 4. $3.9 million left on the table  Total Project Value/Cost = $ 507,659,140  1% = $ 5.07 million  Actual PIM Amounts Bid = $ 1.16 million  PIM’s have left over $3.9 million on the table.
  5. 5. What is PIM worth? 1% Facilitating Public Meetings Writing Press Releases Keeping Web Page Updated Distributing Traffic Advisories Stakeholder Mgmt Organizing Mailings
  6. 6. Public Information Bid Results  PIM bid results of 111 CDOT projects compared to 1% of project cost:  Above 1% = 12  .9 - 1% project value = 5  .7% - .8% project value = 17  .4% - .5% project value = 24  .2% - 3% project value = 27  0 - .1% project value = 24  Number of PIM bids less that 1% of the project valuation = 96, (%86.4)
  7. 7. PIM Bid vs. 1% Project Value $- $100.00 $200.00 $300.00 $400.00 $500.00 $600.00 $700.00 $800.00 $900.00 $1,000.00 STM 067A-040 CC 080-038 FSA C010-124 STM R200-249 BR 101A-004 IM 025A-048 STM M086-083 NHPP R100-303 NHPP1602-172 BR025A-046 SHE R400-373 CC080-037 C R100-288 SHE094A-035 C 088A-036 STR196A-001 SHE 016A-043 SHE0881-031 NHPP1601-077 MTCER400-378 STA0241-065 STRR300-249 STA0504-905 FBR0343-042 MTCE R200-265 BR0343-040 & FBR0343-043 NHPP0502-082 ER0361-118 C 0741-020 STR330A-002 STA059A-036 STR141A-044 NH 0503-093 STR116A-001 CC0852-106 FBR0852-108 STA0703-443 ITS 070A-033 STR092A-030 PI Project Actual Bid Amount vs 1% of Project Value Winning Bid Unit Price 1% of Project Value Per Day
  8. 8. PIM Bid vs. the Engineer Estimate  Number of PI bids equal to or above CDOT Engineers estimate = 31  Number of PI bids below the CDOT Engineers estimate = 80  72% of the time, PIM bids are below the CDOT engineers estimate
  9. 9. PIM Bid Prices lower than Engineers Estimate $- $100.00 $200.00 $300.00 $400.00 $500.00 $600.00 C 0853-112 BR025A-046 ITS SW02-304 C R100-288 BR 101A-004 ITS SW02-303 IM0252-473 BR 2871-036 FBR0761-232 SHE 0703-461 FBR0343-042 STM M086-083 HPP 0501-067 SHE R100-345 C 0741-020 SHE0881-031 SHE 072A-046 STR330A-002 SFTY2254-091 MTCE R200-265 NHPP0881-030 NHPP0502-082 STA006A-067 STA0831-120 C0641-106 NHPP145A-080 STR2871-038 STA0703-443 STA0241-065 STAR100-265 STR092A-030 FSA0253-258 NH 0503-093 NHPP1602-169 PWQM240-172 STR0341-101 ER0361-118 STR116A-001 STA059A-036 STR141A-044 IM0761-226 Engineers Estimate Vs. Bid Price Engineer Est. Unit Price Winning Bid Unit Price
  10. 10. Is this a race to the bottom? - Solutions
  11. 11. Bid Results for the BEEs Project Name Tier Total Project Amount Value Days Engineer Est. Unit Price Winning Bid Unit Price Contractor STR 184A-006 IV $497,913.75 68 $80.00 $50.00 American West NH 0504-908 IV $570,845.95 120 $70.00 $45.95 Tezak CC 080-038 IV $745,000.00 152 $120.00 $25.00 KSK NHPP R100-282 IV $801,268.00 74 $80.00 $47.00 Insituform Technologies NHPP1601-077 IV $1,303,347.00 83 $72.00 $40.00 Intermountain Slurry C 145A-077 IV $1,356,173.00 180 $80.00 $33.00 Old Castle STR M331-008 IV $1,394,503.00 287 $90.00 $40.00 Western Gravel BR025A-046 III $2,071,985.91 195 $80.00 $45.51 Tezak BR 101A-004 IV $2,200,000.00 322 $110.00 $35.00 Labato BR 2871-036 III $2,348,413.60 234 $65.00 $45.00 Myers & Sons HPP 0501-067 III $2,761,591.15 150 $120.00 $34.00 Mtn Valley C 133A-049 III $2,799,915.00 270 $110.00 $41.00 GeoVert LLC STR 330A-002 IV $3,216,440.00 84 $143.00 $41.00 Old Castle SFTY2254-091 III $3,226,884.00 67 $225.00 $64.00 ABCO NHPP0502-082 IV $3,758,750.22 120 $60.00 $35.00 Old Castle ITS ITSB-003 IV $3,935,021.00 90 $175.00 $50.00 PAONIA C0641-106 III $4,422,918.00 166 $80.00 $50.00 Old Castle NHPP145A-080 IV $4,469,722.20 131 $80.00 $49.00 Old Castle NHPP 1602-168 IV $7,992,798.00 290 $65.00 $26.00 Main STR116A-001 IV $9,600,000.00 169 $75.00 $41.00 A&S STR141A-044 IV $11,566,766.00 270 $80.00 $29.00 Old Castle
  12. 12. Ideas for Solutions  Writing letter to CDOT Suggest the CDOT Regional COM manager review resume/qualifications  Change the spec from daily plus, an upfront mobilization.  Conduct surveys of CDOT Engineers/Regional COM on satisfaction of the PIM  Education of all PI firms – Develop and offer certification of completion for CDOT PIM  Create awards for campaigns that are creative, PI that is done well  Write/approach to the contractors that are accepting such low bids about accepting low rates – living wages

×