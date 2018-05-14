Imagenes vocales

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. MILLER NANY DIAZ 43 AÑOS UNION LIBRE BACHILLER DIRECCIÓN RESIDENCIA: CRA25 NO. 17 N-03 VILLA HELENA ENTREVISTA El candidato entrevistado es un hombre de 43 años de edad, quien vive en unión libre con su compañera permanente y sus dos hijastros. Su señora madre se llama Luz Marina Ortiz de 63 años de edad quien se dedica a la modisteria, y su padre, Orlando Díaz falleció hace algún tiempo. Tiene dos hermanos, entre los cuales ocupa el primer lugar de nacimiento. Manifestó durante la entrevista sostener buenas relaciones y comunicación con sus hermanos y su familia propia. Ahora bien, por parte de su ex esposa tiene dos hijos, uno de 12 años y el otro de 9 años de edad, además de comentó durante la entrevista que las diferencias de pensamiento llevaron al divorcio a la pareja; por fuera de ese matrimonio, tiene una hija de 16 años, con quien sostiene buena relación tanto con la hija como con la madre de su hija. Por otra parte en su tiempo libre, se dedica a actividades recreativas comojugar fútbol; en cuanto a su experiencia laboral, ha desempeñado trabajos como conductor de mula y servicio público, destacándose en sus labores como un hombre paciente y honesto. Dentro de los aspectos por mejorar de su manera de ser, considera la persona entrevistada que a veces piensa cosas que no son, lo que genera problemas o sentimientos innecesarios.
  2. 2. INTERPRETACIÓN DE LAPRUEBAWARTEGG A partir de la interpretación de la prueba proyectiva de personalidad “WARTEGG” la persona evaluada denota en cuanto a su proyección individual, en la mayoría de las ocasiones se siente diluida, apagada, hasta inhibida para posesionarse, revelando aún indecisión y falta de confianza en sí mismo. En el área emocional, Miller no expresa espontáneamente su afectividad mostrándose cauteloso y reservada; en el establecimiento de sus objetivos personales, revela falta de ambición relacionada con necesidad de protección y de apoyo. El individuo no está interesado en ser líder, por temer que este rol lo aleje de los demás (algo visto de forma natural por las personas con reales características de liderazgo). En cuanto a su nivel inconsciente, refleja necesidad de involucrarse en actividades múltiples para dispersar sentimientos de angustia, ansiedad y excitabilidad. En relación a su desempeño a nivel laboral, revela bastante facilidad para canalizar la energía en sus actividades; es decir, hay movilización de energía y siempre es colocada en acción. En el área cognoscitiva, presenta una adecuada capacidad de asociación y síntesis en la elaboración de sus esquemas de pensamiento. En cuanto al grado de dependencia emocional, Miller manifiesto una marcada necesidad de protección, mucho comprometimiento con valores (posee la capacidad de seguir normas y reglas establecidas). Para terminar, se puede expresar que Miller Díaz, tiene experiencia requerida como conductor lo cual lo habilita para ejercer el cargo. Se recomienda que encuentre estrategias adecuadas para vencer su timidez e inseguridad, rasgos que podrían dificultar su labor en la organización.

