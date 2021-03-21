Actividad 7 final

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Actividad 7 - Presentación en slideshare que aborde la relación entre genética y comportamiento Estudiante: Luz Bibiana Rojas Rojas
GENOMA Es la estructura en secuencia y ordenamiento de todos los cromosomas de una especie, el genoma humano contiene dos ...
HERENCIA CUANTITATIVA Depende de varios genes se denomina herencia poligénica, estudia la herencia de los caracteres métri...
RELACIÓN ENTRE GENETICA Y COMPORTAMIENTO los genes juegan un papel importante en la conducta humana, ya que aportan, asimi...
SINDROME DE TURNER El Síndrome de Turner es un trastorno cromosómico no heredable, determinado por la delección total o pa...
ASPECTOS NEUROPSICOLOGICOS EN EL SINDROME DE TURNER INTERACCIÓN GENES-AMBIENTE las mujeres con Síndrome de Turner no prese...
LA DISFUNCIÓN SOCIAL COMO VARIABLE SUSCEPTIBLE DE RIESGO AMBIENTAL EN EL SINDROME DE TURNER Las mujeres que presentan este...
Bibliografía Sánchez González, D. J. (2006). Biología celular y molecular. Editorial Alfil, S. A. de C. V. Recuperado de l...
relación entre genética y comportamiento

