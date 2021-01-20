Criminologia cuadro explicativo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. JAVIER LORENZO C.I. Nº 20.323.901. UNIVERSIDAD FERMIN TORO VICERRECTORADO ACADEMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS JURIDICAS Y POLITICAS ESCUELA DE DERECHO
  2. 2. CRIMINOGÉNESIS: La criminogénesis es el estudio del origen o principio de la conducta criminal. Por extensión, podemos considerar la criminogénesis como el conjunto de factores y causas que dan por resultado la conducta antisocial. HERENCIA La herencia es el proceso por el cual las características de los progenitores se transmiten a sus descendientes, ya sean características fisiológicas, morfológicas o bioquímicas de los seres vivos bajo diferentes medios de ambiente. GENOTIPO Un genotipo es la colección de genes de un individuo. El término también puede referirse a los dos alelos heredados de un gen en particular. El genotipo se expresa cuando la información codificada en el ADN de los genes se utiliza para fabricar proteínas y moléculas de ARN. La expresión del genotipo contribuye a los rasgos observables del individuo, lo que se denomina el fenotipo. FENOTIPO El fenotipo constituye los rasgos observables de un individuo, tales como la altura, el color de ojos, y el grupo sanguíneo. La contribución genética al fenotipo se llama genotipo. Algunos rasgos son determinados en gran medida por el genotipo, mientras que otros rasgos están determinados en gran medida por factores ambientales.
  3. 3. BIOTIPO Biotipo se refiere al uso de la Biología para la clasificación del cuerpo humano según su forma y algunas características del organismo (metabolismo, contextura corporal CLASIFICACIÓN BIOTIPOLÓGICA DE KRETSCHMER La clasificación biotipológica de Kretschmer plantea las siguientes conclusiones, respecto de la relación entre los tipos mencionados: A los pícnicos corresponde un temperamento ciclotímico A los atléticos corresponde un temperamento viscoso A los leptosomáticos corresponde un temperamento esquizotímico TIPOLOGÍA DE SHELDON Estableció una serie de biopsicotipos análogos a los de E. Kretschmer. Las tres variables que establecen se corresponden con el grado de desarrollo de las tres hojas embrionarias: ectodermo, endodermo y mesodermo. 1) Variable endomorfa-viscerotonía. Predomina en ellos el tronco sobre las extremidades y las caderas sobre la cintura escapular. Débiles muscularmente. Sus contornos son redondeados. Son extravertidos, sociofilos, satisfechos de si mismos y amantes del confort físico. 2) Variable mesomorfa-somatotonía. Se caracterizan por que tienen un cuerpo fuerte con huesos y músculos poderosos. Predomina en ellos la cintura escapular sobre las caderas. Aman el riesgo, su carácter es enérgico y presentan una agresividad competitiva. 3) Variable ectomorfa-cerebrotonía. Presentan un aumento de la longitud de los miembros cuando se compara con el tronco. La caja torácica es plana. Su carácter es introvertido y presentan sociofobia. ENDOCRINOLOGÍA Es una disciplina de la medicina que estudia el sistema endocrino y las enfermedades provocadas por un funcionamiento inadecuado del mismo. La Endocrinología ha aportado múltiples datos para la mejor comprensión del comportamiento humano, ya Pende afirmaba que el estudio de las glándulas de secreción interna puede explicar "en parte el cómo y no el porqué del crimen".
  4. 4. Existen dos tipos de factores que ejercen influencia sobre un ser: el primero será el factor endógeno (biológico-genético) y otro el exógeno, este será el factor político, cultural, económico y social; (medio ambiente). GENERALIDADES FISIOLÓGICAS Ciencia encargada del estudio de las funciones normales de los seres vivos, su regulación, y cómo el organismo se adapta a los cambios del medio. El estudio de la fisiología humana se remonta al menos a 420 a. C. en tiempos de Hipócrates, el padre de la medicina. • Aristóteles: la relación entre estructura y función marcó el inicio de la fisiología en la antigua Grecia Galeno: fue el primero en utilizar los experimentos para probar la función del cuerpo. Galeno fue el fundador de la fisiología experimental LAS HORMONAS Las hormonas son los mensajeros químicos del cuerpo. Viajan a través del torrente sanguíneo hacia los tejidos y órganos. Surten su efecto lentamente y, con el tiempo, afectan muchos procesos distintos, incluyendo: Crecimiento y desarrollo Metabolismo: cómo el cuerpo obtiene la energía de los alimentos que usted consume Función sexual Reproducción Estado de ánimo CRIMINALIDAD Por criminalidad se entiende el volumen de infracciones cometidas sobre la ley penal, por individuos o una colectividad en un momento determinado y en una zona determinada, la criminalidad es un término que tiene muchas variantes. Los psicoanalistas clasifican la criminalidad en base a la conducta de los criminales y encontramos; Criminalidad Crónica, acciones criminales de individuos criminalmente afectados, de sujetos proclives a la delincuencia por la estructura de su aparato anímico. a) Criminalidad Accidental: comprende las acciones criminales de hombre no delincuentes por inclinación. Tenemos otra clase de criminalidad en la clasificación en la delincuencia.
  5. 5. b) Criminalidad Fantástica: Existe en todo hombre, que es un criminal en potencia. Toda persona piensa cometer delitos. Esa criminalidad aflora en los sueños, ensueños, chistes y actos fallidos. Llámese ensueño, el soñar despierto, en un deseo fantástico de ser criminal, que manifiéstale en quien ha sido golpeado o vejado, por ejemplo que sueña con matar a su ofensor. c) Criminalidad genuina: Es la del salvaje, inadecuado, sin instrucción, que no ha tenido oportunidad de construir el super-yo y cuyos instintos primarios no han sido dominados. Son los delincuentes natos o por tendencia, de la doctrina Lombrosiana. DESVIACIONES SEXUALES Desviación sexual son una serie de comportamientos sexuales que se caracterizan por la excitación del sujeto ante objetos y situaciones que no forman parte de los patrones sexuales normales. PARAFILIAS Las parafilias consisten en la presencia de frecuentes e intensas conductas o fantasías sexuales de tipo excitatorio que implican objetos inanimados, niños o adultos que no consienten, o el sufrimiento o la humillación de uno mismo o de la pareja. DELITOS SEXUALES. Los delitos sexuales son aquellos que vulneran el bien jurídico de la libertad e indemnidad sexual de una persona. El código penal recoge varios delitos que atentan contra estos bienes jurídicos, empleando violencia, intimidación, abusos, explotación sexual y prostitución.

