Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ADJECTIVES "ED OR ING"
Q1. This wet weather is so depressing. Q2. I will be very surprised if she does well in her test. Q3. My new job is extrem...
Q5. He's such a boring person. He never wants to go out. Q6. I'm confused. I have no idea what to do. Q7. Did you hear the...
Q9. I didn't find his joke very amusing. Q10. I am frightened of spiders. Q11. I am disappointed with my grade in the gram...
Q13. I am depressed about my test grades. They are all quite bad. Q14. It was not surprising she failed her tests. She nev...
Q17. I'm shocked that he could do something so stupid and dangerous. Q18. I don't find sport at all interesting. Q19. I wa...
Q21. It was very disappointing not to be selected for the basketball team. Q22. I am excited about the tennis tournament t...
901 JM ENGLISH ADJECTIVES ED OR ING
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
41 views
May. 19, 2021

901 JM ENGLISH ADJECTIVES ED OR ING

901 JM ENGLISH ADJECTIVES ED OR ING

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

901 JM ENGLISH ADJECTIVES ED OR ING

  1. 1. ADJECTIVES "ED OR ING"
  2. 2. Q1. This wet weather is so depressing. Q2. I will be very surprised if she does well in her test. Q3. My new job is extremely tiring. Q4. I come home extremely tired at the end of each day.
  3. 3. Q5. He's such a boring person. He never wants to go out. Q6. I'm confused. I have no idea what to do. Q7. Did you hear the shocking news about the accident? Q8. I'm not very interested in sport.
  4. 4. Q9. I didn't find his joke very amusing. Q10. I am frightened of spiders. Q11. I am disappointed with my grade in the grammar test. Q12. The film is very exciting.
  5. 5. Q13. I am depressed about my test grades. They are all quite bad. Q14. It was not surprising she failed her tests. She never studied. Q15. I'm getting bored with this book. Nothing ever happens. Q16. These instructions are extremely confusing. Can you help me?
  6. 6. Q17. I'm shocked that he could do something so stupid and dangerous. Q18. I don't find sport at all interesting. Q19. I was not amused to be kept waiting so long. Q20. Our new science teacher is very frightening. We sit there like mice!
  7. 7. Q21. It was very disappointing not to be selected for the basketball team. Q22. I am excited about the tennis tournament tomorrow. Q23. The news was quite puzzling. Q24. His behaviour has been very puzzling in recent weeks.

×