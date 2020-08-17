Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
FORMATO 5.1: "LIBRO DIARIO" PERÍODO: ENERO 2020 RUC: 20123456789 APELLIDOS Y NOMBRES, DENOMINACIÓN O RAZÓN SOCIAL: JOVENES...
6363 Agua 826.00 6364 Teléfono 1,180.00 40 TRIBUTOS, CONTRAPRESTACIONES Y APORTES AL SISTEMA PÚBLICO DE PENSIONES Y DE SAL...
4031 ESSALUD 4,500.00 4032 ONP 6,500.00 41 REMUNERACIONES Y PARTICIPACIONES POR PAGAR 40,600.00 411 Remuneraciones por pag...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Integracion contable 2020

30 views

Published on

CASOS PRÁCTICOS CONTABLES

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Integracion contable 2020

  1. 1. FORMATO 5.1: "LIBRO DIARIO" PERÍODO: ENERO 2020 RUC: 20123456789 APELLIDOS Y NOMBRES, DENOMINACIÓN O RAZÓN SOCIAL: JOVENES EXCENTRICOS S.A.C. REFERENCIA DE LA OPERACIÓN CUENTA CONTABLE ASOCIADA A LA OPERACIÓN 1 01/01/2020 inventerario inicial del ejercicio 2020 03 001 10 EFECTIVO Y EQUIVALENTES DE EFECTIVO 221,800.00 101 Caja 5,000.00 102 Fondos fijos 2,000.00 104 Cuentas corrientes en instituciones financieras 2,148,000.00 12 CUENTAS POR COBRAR COMERCIALES TERCEROS 127,500.00 121 Facturas, boletas y otros comprobantes por cobrar 18 SERVICIOS Y OTROS CONTRATADOS POR ANTICIPADO 11,000.00 182 Seguros 25 MATERIALES AUXILIARES, SUMINISTROS Y REPUESTOS 14,500.00 252 Suministros 33 PROPIEDAD, PLANTA Y EQUIPO 1,350,100.00 42 CUENTAS POR PAGAR COMERCIALES TERCEROS 85,800.00 421 Facturas, boletas y otros comprobantes por pagar 46 CUENTAS POR PAGAR DIVERSAS – TERCEROS 47,600.00 469 Otras cuentas por pagar diversas 50 CAPITAL 1,420,000.00 58 RESERVAS 122,700.00 59 RESULTADOS ACUMULADOS 48,800.00 2 02/04/2020 por la suscripción del contrato de mantenimiento 02 002 63 GASTOS DE SERVICIOS PRESTADOS POR TERCEROS 30,000.00 634 Mantenimiento y reparaciones 40 TRIBUTOS, CONTRAPRESTACIONES Y APORTES AL SISTEMA PÚBLICO DE PENSIONES Y DE SALUD POR PAGAR 5,400.00 4011 Impuesto general a las ventas 46 CUENTAS POR PAGAR DIVERSAS – TERCEROS 35,400.00 469 Otras cuentas por pagar diversas 02/04/2020 por la tranferencia de los gastos a cuentas de costos 02 002 94 GASTOS ADMINISTRATIVOS 30,000.00 y gastos 79 CARGAS IMPUTABLES A CUENTAS DE COSTOS Y GASTOS 30,000.00 3 03/04/2020 por el deposito de saldo en efectivo 01 003 10 EFECTIVO Y EQUIVALENTES DE EFECTIVO 5,000.00 104 Cuentas corrientes en instituciones financieras 10 EFECTIVO Y EQUIVALENTES DE EFECTIVO 5,000.00 101 Caja 4 05/04/2020 por el cobro de pensiones de enseñanza 01 004 10 EFECTIVO Y EQUIVALENTES DE EFECTIVO 60,000.00 101 Caja 12 CUENTAS POR COBRAR COMERCIALES TERCEROS 60,000.00 121 Facturas, boletas y otros comprobantes por cobrar 5 10/04/2020 por el pago de tributos pendientes 01 005 CH/001 40 TRIBUTOS, CONTRAPRESTACIONES Y APORTES AL SISTEMA PÚBLICO DE PENSIONES Y DE SALUD POR PAGAR 47,600.00 40173 Renta de quinta categoría 16,400.00 4031 ESSALUD 13,900.00 4032 ONP 17,300.00 10 EFECTIVO Y EQUIVALENTES DE EFECTIVO 47,600.00 104 Cuentas corrientes en instituciones financieras 6 15/04/2020 por el reconociemiento de los servicios basicos 02 006 63 GASTOS DE SERVICIOS PRESTADOS POR TERCEROS 2,550.00 6361 Energía eléctrica 1,003.00 APLICACIÓN PRÁCTICA MOVIMIENTO CÓDIGO DENOMINACIÓN DEBE HABER NÚMERO CORRELATIVO DEL ASIENTO O CÓDIGO ÚNICO DE LA OPERACIÓN FECHA DE LA OPERACIÓN GLOSA O DESCRIPCIÓN DE LA OPERACIÓN CÓDIGO DEL LIBRO O REGISTRO (TABLA 8) NÚMERO CORRELATIVO NÚMERO DEL DOCUMENTO SUSTENTATORIO
  2. 2. 6363 Agua 826.00 6364 Teléfono 1,180.00 40 TRIBUTOS, CONTRAPRESTACIONES Y APORTES AL SISTEMA PÚBLICO DE PENSIONES Y DE SALUD POR PAGAR 459.00 4011 Impuesto general a las ventas 42 CUENTAS POR PAGAR COMERCIALES TERCEROS 3,009.00 421 Facturas, boletas y otros comprobantes por pagar 7 15/04/2020 por la transferencia de gastos a cuentas costos y gastos 02 006 91 COSTO DEL SERVICIO 1,530.00 94 GASTOS ADMINISTRATIVOS 1,020.00 79 CARGAS IMPUTABLES A CUENTAS DE COSTOS Y GASTOS 2,550.00 15/04/2020 por el pago de servicios 01 006 CH/002 42 CUENTAS POR PAGAR COMERCIALES TERCEROS 3,009.00 4212 Emitidas 10 EFECTIVO Y EQUIVALENTES DE EFECTIVO 3,009.00 104 Cuentas corrientes en instituciones financieras 8 16/04/2020 por la compra de suministros 04 007 60 COMPRAS 3,000.00 603 Materiales auxiliares, suministros y repuestos 16 CUENTAS POR COBRAR DIVERSAS – TERCEROS 540.00 1673 IGV por acreditar en compras 42 CUENTAS POR PAGAR COMERCIALES TERCEROS 3,540.00 421 Facturas, boletas y otros comprobantes por pagar 9 16/04/2020 por destino de al almacen 03 007 25 MATERIALES AUXILIARES, SUMINISTROS Y REPUESTOS 3,000.00 252 Suministros 61 VARIACIÓN DE INVENTARIOS 3,000.00 613 Materiales auxiliares, suministros y repuestos 10 16/04/2020 por el chiro de cheque de pago de la factura 01 007 CH/003 42 CUENTAS POR PAGAR COMERCIALES TERCEROS 3,540.00 421 Facturas, boletas y otros comprobantes por pagar 10 EFECTIVO Y EQUIVALENTES DE EFECTIVO 3,540.00 104 Cuentas corrientes en instituciones financieras 11 20/04/2020 por el consumo de suministros 03 008 61 VARIACIÓN DE INVENTARIOS 14,500.00 613 Materiales auxiliares, suministros y repuestos 25 MATERIALES AUXILIARES, SUMINISTROS Y REPUESTOS 14,500.00 252 Suministros 12 20/04/2020 por la transferencia del consumo al cuentade costos 10 008 91 COSTO DEL SERVICIO 14,500.00 79 CARGAS IMPUTABLES A CUENTAS DE COSTOS Y GASTOS 14,500.00 13 26/04/2020 por el deposito en la cuenta corriente 01 009 10 EFECTIVO Y EQUIVALENTES DE EFECTIVO 99,000.00 101 Caja 10 EFECTIVO Y EQUIVALENTES DE EFECTIVO 99,000.00 104 Cuentas corrientes en instituciones financieras 14 28/04/2020 reconocimiento del gasto por seguro 02 010 65 OTROS GASTOS DE GESTION 1,000.00 651 Seguros 18 SERVICIOS Y OTROS CONTRATADOS POR ANTICIPADO 1,000.00 182 Seguros 15 28/04/2020 por la transferencia del gasto a la cuentas de costos 10 010 91 COSTO DEL SERVICIO 1,000.00 y gastos 79 CARGAS IMPUTABLES A CUENTAS DE COSTOS Y GASTOS 1,000.00 16 29/04/2020 por el reconocimiento de recibo por honorios 02 011 63 GASTOS DE SERVICIOS PRESTADOS POR TERCEROS 1,000.00 632 Asesoría y consultoría 42 CUENTAS POR PAGAR COMERCIALES TERCEROS 1,000.00 424 Honorarios por pagar 17 29/04/2020 por la transferencias del gasto a cuentas de costos 02 011 94 GASTOS ADMINISTRATIVOS 1,000.00 y gasto 79 CARGAS IMPUTABLES A CUENTAS DE COSTOS Y GASTOS 1,000.00 18 30/04/2020 por el rigistro de panilla de remuneración 31 012 62 GASTOS DE PERSONAL Y DIRECTORES de docentes 621 Remuneraciones 50,000.00 627 Seguridad, previsión social y otras contribuciones 4,500.00 40 TRIBUTOS, CONTRAPRESTACIONES Y APORTES AL SISTEMA PÚBLICO DE PENSIONES Y DE SALUD POR PAGAR 40173 Renta de quinta categoría 2,900.00
  3. 3. 4031 ESSALUD 4,500.00 4032 ONP 6,500.00 41 REMUNERACIONES Y PARTICIPACIONES POR PAGAR 40,600.00 411 Remuneraciones por pagar 19 30/04/2020 por la transferencia de gastos a cuentas de costos 10 012 91 COSTO DEL SERVICIO 54,500.00 y gastos 79 CARGAS IMPUTABLES A CUENTAS DE COSTOS Y GASTOS 54,500.00 20 30/04/2020 por el pago de planilla 01 012 CH/004 41 REMUNERACIONES Y PARTICIPACIONES POR PAGAR 40,600.00 411 Remuneraciones por pagar 10 EFECTIVO Y EQUIVALENTES DE EFECTIVO 40,600.00 104 Cuentas corrientes en instituciones financieras 21 30/04/2020 por el reconocimiento de la deprececión del mes de abril 02 013 68 VALUACIÓN Y DETERIORO DE ACTIVOS Y PROVISIONES 42,683.33 684 Depreciación de propiedad, planta y equipo 39 DEPRECIACIÓN y AMORTIZACIÓN ACUMULADOS 42,683.33 391 Depreciación acumulada propiedades de inversión 22 30/04/2020 por la transferencia de la depreciacion 10 013 91 COSTO DEL SERVICIO 42,683.33 79 CARGAS IMPUTABLES A CUENTAS DE COSTOS Y GASTOS 42,683.33 23 30/04/2020 por el renonocimiento de benificio del personal 02 013 62 GASTOS DE PERSONAL Y DIRECTORES 6,500.00 629 Beneficios sociales de los trabajadores 40 TRIBUTOS, CONTRAPRESTACIONES Y APORTES AL SISTEMA PÚBLICO DE PENSIONES Y DE SALUD POR PAGAR 6,500.00 4032 ONP 30/04/2020 por la transferencia de gasto acuentas de costos 10 013 91 COSTO DEL SERVICIO 6,500.00 y gastos 79 CARGAS IMPUTABLES A CUENTAS DE COSTOS Y GASTOS 6,500.00 24 01/05/2020 por la emisión de comprobante 14 014 001-01501 a 12 CUENTAS POR COBRAR COMERCIALES TERCEROS 95,000.00 001-12000 121 Facturas, boletas y otros comprobantes por cobrar 70 VENTAS 95,000.00 703 Servicios Terminados 25 30/04/2020 por pago de servicios de matenimiento 01 015 46 CUENTAS POR PAGAR DIVERSAS – TERCEROS 35,400.00 469 Otras cuentas por pagar diversas 10 EFECTIVO Y EQUIVALENTES DE EFECTIVO 35,400.00 104 Cuentas corrientes en instituciones financieras TOTALES 2,431,914.66 2,431,914.66

×