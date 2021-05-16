Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Anuncios Publicitarios El anuncio publicitario es un mensaje que se hace con la intención de que las personas puedan conoc...
¿ Que es una emisora publicitaria ? La publicidad radial, al igual que las demás es otro medio de comunicación masiva que ...
Radio Comunitaria La radio comunitaria suele ser una estación de radio de corto alcance sin fines de lucro que responde a ...
Diferencias entre la Radio Comercial y La Radio Comunitaria La Radio Comercial Es aquella que tiene una función al lucro. ...
Importancia de la Radio comunitaria La radio comunitaria defiende la democracia y respeta la pluralidad de opiniones. Trab...
Ser crítico no es destruir, sino impulsar un análisis que lleve al mejoramiento y entendimiento de un mensaje publicitario...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
45 views
May. 16, 2021

Anuncios publicitarios luis tovar 2 do c

ANUNCIOS PUBLICITARIOS LUIS TOVAR

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Anuncios publicitarios luis tovar 2 do c

  1. 1. Anuncios Publicitarios El anuncio publicitario es un mensaje que se hace con la intención de que las personas puedan conocer un producto, hecho, acontecimiento o algo similar. ... Las características de los anuncios varían, según los medios: Televisión: es el medio ideal para la difusión de estos mensajes, ya que se dispone de soporte visual.
  2. 2. ¿ Que es una emisora publicitaria ? La publicidad radial, al igual que las demás es otro medio de comunicación masiva que busca la transmisión y promoción de cierto producto, servicio o idea.
  3. 3. Radio Comunitaria La radio comunitaria suele ser una estación de radio de corto alcance sin fines de lucro que responde a las necesidades de información de las personas que viven en un lugar determinado, en los idiomas y formatos que se adaptan mejor al contexto local
  4. 4. Diferencias entre la Radio Comercial y La Radio Comunitaria La Radio Comercial Es aquella que tiene una función al lucro. Debemos pagar por los espacios para poder transmitir lo que sentimos y la Radio Comunitaria Es un medio alternativo, cuya función principal es la participación de los grupos sociales en el desarrollo de la radio.
  5. 5. Importancia de la Radio comunitaria La radio comunitaria defiende la democracia y respeta la pluralidad de opiniones. Trabaja para solucionar los problemas sociales de las comunidades y desarrollar la educación, la ciencia, la cultura y el deporte. Se ocupa de promover tanto los conocimientos como las actividades del colectivo.
  6. 6. Ser crítico no es destruir, sino impulsar un análisis que lleve al mejoramiento y entendimiento de un mensaje publicitario, con el único objetivo de desarrollar nuevas ideas y enfoques para estructurar una campaña publicitaria integral. ¿ Por que es importante una postura critica ante un anuncio publicitario?

×