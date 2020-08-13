Wyniki Grupy Kapitałowej LUG S.A. za 2Q'2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Q22020 WYNIKI Prezentacja inwestorska Zielona Góra, 12 sierpnia 2020 r.
Executive summary § Ponad 10-proc. tempo wzrostu przychodów r/r § Marża brutto na sprzedaży powróciła do strategicznie ocz...
Zagranica Główne zrealizowane projekty • Oświetlenie uliczne Bazy NATO, Litwa • Szkoła podstawowa Collège Galilée, Strasbo...
Polska Główne zrealizowane projekty • Oświetlenie przemysłowe zakładu produkcyjnego międzynarodowej firmy Schattdecor, Głu...
Rynek oświetlenia LED 1% 3% 7% 22% 12% 20% 31% 51% 1% 28% 69% 95% 2010 2015 2020P 2025P Samochody hybrydowe i elektryczne ...
13,4 30,6 Rynek oświetleniowy Wpływ pandemii koronawirusa na branżę § Prognozy na 2025 rok są niższe o 21% w zestawieniu d...
-60 -50 -40 -30 -20 -10 0 10 sty18 mar18 maj18 lip18 wrz18 lis18 sty19 mar19 maj19 lip19 wrz19 lis19 sty20 mar20 maj20 lip...
Wpływ pandemii koronawirusa na LUG § Rezygnacja z podróży służbowych § Wstrzymanie organizacji spotkań zewnętrznych i wewn...
Wpływ pandemii koronawirusa na LUG Inne § Plan oszczędnościowy oparty o następujące działania: • Rewizja kosztowa i kontyn...
Nowa rodzina opraw Oprawy UV-C do sterylizacji pomieszczeń PURELIGHT LUG Wpływ pandemii koronawirusa na LUG Światowy rynek...
Oprawy UV-C do sterylizacji pomieszczeń PURELIGHT LUG Wpływ pandemii koronawirusa na LUG Oświetlenie dezynfekujące – wybra...
0,0% 6,0% 10,8% 7,8% CEL: 10,0% 2017 2018 2019 2020Q1-2 43,5% 41,4% 37,1% 43,1% CEL: 40,0% 2017 2018 2019 2020Q2 56,5% 52,...
Rachunek wyników Wyniki finansowe 2020Q2 mln zł 2019Q2 2020Q2 r/r Przychody ze sprzedaży 40,76 45,12 +10,7% Zysk brutto na...
mln zł 30.06.2019. 30.06.2020. r/r Suma bilansowa 143,09 153,13 +7,0% Aktywa trwałe 69,57 67,79 -2,6% Wartości niematerial...
0,29 5,36 +4,15 -1,23 +1,71 +0,70 -0,43 +0,15 Czynniki wpływające na wyniki 2020Q2 EBITDA 2019Q2 Wzrost zysku brutto na sp...
Przepływy pieniężne i wskaźniki Wyniki finansowe 2020Q2 2019Q2 2020Q2 r/r Dług netto / EBITDA 4,03 6,77 +2,74 ROE 0,6% -3,...
Obroty Kurs NCIndex WIG 37,1% 15,6%18,7% 28,6% Ryszard Wtorkowski Iwona Wtorkowska Opera TFI Pozostali akcjonariusze LUG n...
Kontakt Monika Bartoszak Dyrektor Biura Zarządu i Komunikacji +48.510.183.993 relacje@lug.com.pl
Władze i struktura Grupy LUG LUG S.A. jednostka dominująca LUG Light Factory 100% LUG GmbH 100% LUG do Brasil Ltda. 65% LU...
Grupa LUG na świecie Posadas Sao Paulo Casablanca Londyn Algier Berlin Zielona Góra, Nowy Kisielin Stambuł Dubaj 70 rynków...
