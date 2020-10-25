Trabajo final manual calificaciones

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INTRODUCCIÓN Tecnologías de la información y comunicación Recursos interactivos Aprendizaje significativo.
¿CÓMO REALIZAR UN REGISTRO DE NOTAS EN EXCEL? • A CONTINUACIÓN SE EXPONDRÁ UN EJEMPLO DE UN REGISTRO DE NOTAS EN EL EN ÉL ...
DESARROLLO DEL REGISTRO EN NUESTRA HOJA DE CÁLCULO TENEMOS EN LA PARTE INFERIOR 4 HOJAS: NÓMINA, INSUMOS, PARCIALES Y RESU...
En la hoja llamada “Nómina”, se colocan los datos los datos de la institución, de la materia y la lista de los estudiante...
HOJA DE CÁLCULO “ NÓMINA” • EN ESTA HOJA, CONSTA DE NOMBRE DE LA INSTITUCIÓN, LA OPCIÓN DE ELEGIR EL NIVEL EN EL QUE SE VA...
HOJA DE CÁLCULO “INSUMOS” • LA SEGUNDA HOJA QUE CORRESPONDE A “INSUMOS”, EN ELLA SER REFLEJA AUTOMÁTICAMENTE LA LISTA DE L...
HOJA DE CÁLCULO “ PARCIALES” • EN ESTA HOJA “PARCIALES”, SE REGISTRAN 3 ASPECTOS: • PROMEDIOS DEL PRIMER QUIMESTRE • PROME...
PROMEDIOS PRIMER QUIMESTRE • LA HOJA DE CÁLCULO PERMITE QUE SE REFLEJEN DE FORMA AUTOMÁTICA LAS NOTAS DE LOS 3 INSUMOS DE ...
PROMEDIOS SEGUNDO QUIMESTRE • DE LA MISMA MANERA QUE SE REGISTRÓ LA NOTAS DEL PRIMER QUIMESTRE, SE DEBE REALIZAR CON LAS N...
PROMEDIOS FINALES Y SUPLETORIOS • EN ESTA PARTE DE LA HOJA DE REGISTRO, SE GENERA DE FORMA AUTOMÁTICA EL PROMEDIO DE PARCI...
• EN LA CELDA EXAMEN REMEDIAL, SE REGISTRA LA NOTA CORRESPONDIENTE, EN EL CASO DE QUE EL ESTUDIANTE OBTENGA NOTA MENOR A 7...
HOJA DE CÁLCULO “ RESUMEN” • EN ESTA HOJA DE CÁLCULO SE PRESENTA UN RESUMEN DE TODAS LAS NOTAS, LAS MISMAS QUE YA ESTÁN CA...
• UNA VEZ COPIADA LAS NOTAS PARA UN ALUMNO, SE PUEDE REPLICAR DE MANERA GENERAL PARA LOS DEMÁS Y NO HACER PARA CADA ESTUDI...
• LUEGO SE SEÑALA LAS CELDAS HACIA ABAJO DE LOS DEMÁS ESTUDIANTES DONDE SE DESEA COPIAR LAS FÓRMULAS, EN ESTE CASO SON LOS...
• ESTE PROCEDIMIENTO SE LO REALIZA PARA COPIAR LOS VALORES DE LAS NOTAS DE LOS DOS QUIMESTRES, EL PROMEDIO FINAL Y LOS EXÁ...
Presentación del Funcionamiento de registro de notas. Trabajo final_ Curso de Tecnología para el aula

