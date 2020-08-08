Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CIUDADES DE LOS IMPERIOS MAYA Y AZTECA Cortes Beltran Karla 6120201004 Giraldo Lopez Nicolas 6120201089 Guzman Hernandez V...
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/82/6e/c6/826ec6275b87ac c04baa5e4f77708278.jpg
https://i.pinimg.com/564x/e1/7b/93/e17b93b424451af7e ad444628dd87be7.jpg
PRINCIPALES CIUDADES DEL IMPERIO MAYA ● Chichén Itzá, Yucatán, México. ● Tikal, Peten, Guatemala. ● Calakmul, Campeche, Mé...
PRINCIPALES CIUDADES DEL IMPERIO AZTECA ● Tenochtitlan,México. ● Calixtlahuaca, México. ● Teotihuacan, Mexico.
SEMEJANZAS ● Ambos usaron sistemas vigesimales ● Ambos eran de religión politeísta, realizaban sacrificios y usaban tabaco...
DIFERENCIAS ● La ubicación. Los mayas se se establecieron en lo que hoy es el sureste de México, Guatemala, Honduras y el ...
UBICACIÓN MAYA AZTECA Corresponde hoy día a la mayor parte del centro y sur de México, sobre todo en el correspondiente a ...
Organización política Cada ciudad tenía un Halach-Uinic (máximo gobernante). Otras autoridades fueron: el Ah holpop (Deleg...
Tecnología Civilización Maya ● Matemáticas: Idearon el uso del número cero y se guiaban por un sistema de numeración en ba...
Religión Civilización Azteca eligión era sincrética que unifica diversas creencias,vinculada a la lluvia y a la agricultur...
Calendario, arte y escritura Fueron grandes astrónomos y su calendario fue idéntico al azteca. En matemática tuvieron un s...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Urb. taller 2

70 views

Published on

mayas

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Urb. taller 2

  1. 1. CIUDADES DE LOS IMPERIOS MAYA Y AZTECA Cortes Beltran Karla 6120201004 Giraldo Lopez Nicolas 6120201089 Guzman Hernandez Valeria 6120201079 Marin Aguilar Edilberto 6120201074 Patiño Rubio Lucia 6120201082 URBANISMO II TALLER 2
  2. 2. https://i.pinimg.com/originals/82/6e/c6/826ec6275b87ac c04baa5e4f77708278.jpg
  3. 3. https://i.pinimg.com/564x/e1/7b/93/e17b93b424451af7e ad444628dd87be7.jpg
  4. 4. PRINCIPALES CIUDADES DEL IMPERIO MAYA ● Chichén Itzá, Yucatán, México. ● Tikal, Peten, Guatemala. ● Calakmul, Campeche, México. ● Yaxchilán, chiapas, México. ● Palenque, Chiapas, Mexico. ● Caracol, Cayo, Belice. ● Uxmal, Yucatán, México.
  5. 5. PRINCIPALES CIUDADES DEL IMPERIO AZTECA ● Tenochtitlan,México. ● Calixtlahuaca, México. ● Teotihuacan, Mexico.
  6. 6. SEMEJANZAS ● Ambos usaron sistemas vigesimales ● Ambos eran de religión politeísta, realizaban sacrificios y usaban tabaco en sus ceremonias. ● Su fuente principal de ingreso era la agricultura. ● Coincidian en ingredientes de su dieta. (maíz, frijol, aves, pescado,etc) ● Tenían una sociedad jerarquizada de manera piramidal, donde en la cúspide los gobernantes luego los nobles, sacerdotes y guerreros, más abajo artesanos y comerciantes ocupando una posición intermedia y en la base a los campesinos y esclavos. ● Buenos constructores. ( palacios, acueductos, ciudades, caminos, etc).
  7. 7. DIFERENCIAS ● La ubicación. Los mayas se se establecieron en lo que hoy es el sureste de México, Guatemala, Honduras y el Salvador, Mientras que el imperio llamado “Azteca” abarcó del golfo al centro de México. ● Cuando los aztecas llegaron a su mayor expansión, por el año 1300, la civilización maya ya había pasado su periodo clásico… 400 años antes. ● Cuando llegaron los españoles, la cultura maya residía en pequeños reinos y comunidades esparcidos en la península de Yucatán y Guatemala, mientras que el imperio mexica estaba en su máxima expansión. ● Los mayas además de la agricultura, trabajaron el oro, la plata y el cobre, mientras que los aztecas fueron exclusivos de la agricultura y solo manejan el oro. ● Su lenguaje era diferente.( Maya y Náhuatl). ● Los Mayas tiene un sistema de escritura más avanzado contando con ideogramas y fonogramas, manejaron el concepto del número cero que les permitió hacer cálculos para predijeron el movimiento de los astros y realizar mejores construcciones. ● Los aztecas estaban mas avanzados en temas de agricultura, drenajes y aseo.
  8. 8. UBICACIÓN MAYA AZTECA Corresponde hoy día a la mayor parte del centro y sur de México, sobre todo en el correspondiente a la Cuenca de México, ubicada en el Altiplano Central Ocupaban un extenso territorio de lo que hoy conocemos como el sureste de México, y el norte de América Central. En la península de Yucatán, y la totalidad de lo que es hoy Guatemala y Belice, y una pequeña parte de Honduras y El Salvador.
  9. 9. Organización política Cada ciudad tenía un Halach-Uinic (máximo gobernante). Otras autoridades fueron: el Ah holpop (Delegado), el Ahuacán (máximo sacerdote), el Nacom (jefe militar) y el Bataboob (gobernador regional). Civilización Maya Funcionaba bajo un sistema de ciudad-estado donde las ciudades más grandes controlaban generalmente a las aldeas y pueblos más pequeños que estaban en sus alrededores, no era un gobierno centralizado, cada ciudad luchada de forma independiente. Fuente: https://mundoantiguo.net/maya/ Civilización Azteca En el posterior Imperio azteca, llamado por sus súbditos la Triple alianza, supuso la unión política de las ciudades mexicanas de Texcoco, Tlacopán y Tenochtitlán, cuyos tlatoani gobernaban juntos Fuente: https://www.caracteristicas.co/civilizacion- azteca/#ixzz6ULjCcKi5
  10. 10. Tecnología Civilización Maya ● Matemáticas: Idearon el uso del número cero y se guiaban por un sistema de numeración en base a 20. ● Astronomía: Aprendieron los movimientos de la luna y los planetas del sistema solar para el cálculo de la duración del año solar. Civilización Azteca ● Tenían su propia escritura jeroglífica ● Desarrollaron la metalurgia ● Vasijas policromadas con figuras
  11. 11. Religión Civilización Azteca eligión era sincrética que unifica diversas creencias,vinculada a la lluvia y a la agricultura.Exigía sacrificios humanos para satisfacer la voluntad divina, que llevaban a cabo con prisioneros de guerra y esclavos capturados de las poblaciones vecinas. Su r Civilización Maya Tenían una religión politeísta, con varias de deidades (160), a quienes se les rendía tributo y también se les celebraban rituales de ceremonias a través del Ahuacán, el supremo sacerdote maya.Los mayas cada día tenía repercusión religiosa.
  12. 12. Calendario, arte y escritura Fueron grandes astrónomos y su calendario fue idéntico al azteca. En matemática tuvieron un sistema numérico vigesimal. Crearon el cero. En escultura, tallaron la piedra haciendo bellas estatuas de sus dioses. En pintura, destacan los frescos de Bonampak (Chiapas, México). Sus principales obras escritas fueron Popol Vuh, Los Anales de Cakchiqueles y Chilam Balam.

×