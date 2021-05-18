Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 18, 2021

Sistemas de Representación de la Programación Neurolingüística por Lilianny Quero

Sistemas de Representación de la Programación Neurolingüística
MAPA MENTAL
Lilianny Quero
Ing. Industrial

Sistemas de Representación de la Programación Neurolingüística por Lilianny Quero

  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Universitaria Instituto Universitario Politécnico “Santiago Mariño” Extensión Cabimas Sistemas de Representación de la Programación Neurolingüística Integrante; Quero A, Lilianny del R C.I; 30,278,856 MaYO, 2021 Ing. Industrial #45
  2. 2. AUDITIVO KINESTÉSICO TACTO VISUAL KINESTÉSICO OLFATIVO KINESTÉSICO GUSTO Sistemas de Representación de la Programación Neurolingüística Los seres humanos recibimos la información del exterior a través de los sentidos y la codificamos generado nuestras propias proyecciones internas mediante tres sistemas de representación: visual, auditivo y kinestésico. Representa su experiencia del mundo en términos de imágenes. Recoge información relativa al brillo, la luz, la forma y la claridad. Nuestro cerebro procesa y archiva la información del medio en base a lo que vemos, oímos y sentimos. Hace referencia al mundo de los sonidos hablados y escuchados. Es usado cuando escuchamos música. O cuando hablamos con nosotros mismos o recreamos las voces de otras personas. Es el sistema encargado de detectar y procesar los olores. Permite distinguir distintos olores por medio, principalmente, por las fosas nasales. Sentido corporal mediante el cual se perciben y se distinguen los sabores. Permite percibir cualidades de los objetos y medios como la presión, temperatura, textura y dureza. El tacto es en realidad el único sentido sin el cual no podríamos vivir.
  3. 3. La Programación Neurolingüística es una disciplina que trata de explicar cómo funciona nuestro cerebro y definir sus patrones mentales, facilitándonos el conocimiento de nosotros mismos y permitiéndonos cambiarlos utilizando determinadas técnicas con el objetivo de optimizar nuestra capacidad de comunicación. La PNL reúne nuestros sistemas de representación sensorial en tres grupos: VISUAL: A través de la visión. AUDITIVO: Mediante el oído. KINESTÉSICO: A través del resto de los sentidos.

