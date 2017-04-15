ATLANTIS- THE HMG QUIZ Quizmaster : Swagat Das LPU QUIZ CLUB presents
+40, -20 on pounce +30 on direct answer +10 on a passed answer
Indian Equivalent ?
Legend has it that Lord Shiva and his 1-crore strong entourage were headed towards his heavenly abode, Kailash, when they ...
Unakoti
The term X was coined by the Spanish Empire to describe a mythical tribal chief (zipa) of the Muisca native people of Colo...
El Dorado-The Golden man
It has been used by Muslims for over a millennium in various cultural and religious rituals, including as an expression of...
It is present in the center of the flag of Iraq, 22 times along the borders of the central white stripe on the flag of Ira...
The people here are looking at ‘stars on earth’, as is said by Maori locals. More so, biological stars, that are albinos. ...
Waitomo Glowworm Caves In New Zealand These are caves lid by a species of albino glowworms.
Something traces its origins to a mythical story about some gods having a dinner party at Valhalla, their heaven. Somethin...
X- 13 Y-Loki He was the 13th guest.
It is the world’s oldest initiative to preserve biodiversity. Home to the wolverines, grizzlies, lynxes, bisons and the ‘O...
It is built on the site of a Harappan settlement known as Alamgirpur. It was also the easternmost settlement of the Indus ...
Meerut +10 for guessing the monument
The three petals represent the medieval social classes: those who worked, those who fought, and those who prayed. It appea...
Fleur-de-Lis
A still from a 2001 Oscar awardee for ‘Best Movie category’ with the lead character role played by Russell Crowe. X shares...
Y- John Nash
Connect and complete the list. 10
They are the four wives of Arjuna Uloopi Subhadra Draupadi Chitrangada
It is the name of a fictional island in Plato’s works Timeaus and Critias where it is quoted as the Naval Power that besig...
Atlantis
I am the Roman god of fire. My forge was located in Mt Etna (on Sicily itself) .As the mythical inventor of smithing and m...
Vulcan +10 for guessing his Hindu counterpart…
Ferghana Zahir Kabul Nasir Umerkot Jalal Agra Nur Lahore Shahab Dahod Muhi Put Funda. 13
The places of birth of the first six Mughal Emperors, followed by their birth names.
1)Vedic mythology refers to this place as an ancient settlement conquered by King Bharata in the epic Ramayana. Bharata’s ...
Bandhavgarh Peshawar
The personal God in Hinduism is worshipped in a five-step process: 1. Dhupa 2. Dipa 3. Naivedya 4. Akshata 5. Pushpa Sansk...
It is also a notoriously difficult climb. Numerous mountaineering deaths in the mid and early 20th century lent it the nic...
Nanga Parbat
Troops of Siraj ud-Daulah, the Nawab of Bengal, held British prisoners of war in X after the Bengali army captured the for...
The Black Hole of Calcutta
Formally titled the Collegiate Church of St Peter, it is a large, mainly Gothic abbey church in central London. Constructi...
Westminister Abbey
Connect 19
Michelangelo +10 for guessing the painting…
Put Funda. 20
Tanganyika + Zanzibar= Tanzania +10 for guessing the place in background…
Atlantis: The HMG Quiz
Atlantis: The HMG Quiz
Atlantis: The HMG Quiz
Atlantis: The HMG Quiz
Atlantis: The HMG Quiz
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Atlantis: The HMG Quiz

40 views

Published on

Are you a mythology geek? Do you love reading the accounts of kingdoms at war and peace? Finding the names of places easy huh? Here is a brain twister for you.

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
40
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Atlantis: The HMG Quiz

  1. 1. ATLANTIS- THE HMG QUIZ Quizmaster : Swagat Das LPU QUIZ CLUB presents
  2. 2. +40, -20 on pounce +30 on direct answer +10 on a passed answer
  3. 3. Indian Equivalent ?
  4. 4. Legend has it that Lord Shiva and his 1-crore strong entourage were headed towards his heavenly abode, Kailash, when they decided to spend the night at Kailashahar — 10km downhill from X. He warned his fellow travellers that they would have to leave before dawn, but after a night of revelry, Shiva was the only one who woke up on time. Known for his short temper, Shiva cursed the late sleepers to an eternity on Earth and walked off to Kailash in a huff. The entourage now adorns the hills of X as reliefs. Give me X. 1
  5. 5. Unakoti
  6. 6. The term X was coined by the Spanish Empire to describe a mythical tribal chief (zipa) of the Muisca native people of Colombia, who, as an initiation rite, covered himself with gold dust and submerged in Lake Guatavita. The legends surrounding El Dorado changed over time, as it went from being a man, to a city, to a kingdom, and then finally an empire. This led to numerous expeditions, and it enabled the mapping of the entire South American continent. 2
  7. 7. El Dorado-The Golden man
  8. 8. It has been used by Muslims for over a millennium in various cultural and religious rituals, including as an expression of faith, distress call and declaration of victory. One of the earliest notable usage of Takbir on record is attributed to the Islamic prophet Muhammad at the Battle of Badr on March 13th, 624 A.D. Quite controversial it is, a Malayali movie has also been titled from it. It was the anthem of Libya till 2011. What am I talking about? 3
  9. 9. It is present in the center of the flag of Iraq, 22 times along the borders of the central white stripe on the flag of Iran, and beneath the Shahada in the flag of Afghanistan in white script on the central red background.
  10. 10. The people here are looking at ‘stars on earth’, as is said by Maori locals. More so, biological stars, that are albinos. Where are we guessing at? 4
  11. 11. Waitomo Glowworm Caves In New Zealand These are caves lid by a species of albino glowworms.
  12. 12. Something traces its origins to a mythical story about some gods having a dinner party at Valhalla, their heaven. Something happened during the dinner party. Hoder, the blind god of darkness, under Y’s control(who gatecrashed into the gathering), shot Balder the Beautiful, the god of joy and gladness, with a mistletoe-tipped arrow. Balder died and the whole Earth got dark. The whole Earth mourned. It was a bad, unlucky day. From that moment on, X has been considered ominous and foreboding. Give me X and Y 5
  13. 13. X- 13 Y-Loki He was the 13th guest.
  14. 14. It is the world’s oldest initiative to preserve biodiversity. Home to the wolverines, grizzlies, lynxes, bisons and the ‘Old Faithful’. World’s most visited in its category. Both a biosphere reserve and an UNESCO World Heritage site. 6
  15. 15. It is built on the site of a Harappan settlement known as Alamgirpur. It was also the easternmost settlement of the Indus valley civilisation. The city is said to have derived its name from the capital of the kingdom of Ravana's father- in-law. The Jama Masjid in the city, is said to have been built by Muhammad Ghori. Hindu and Muslim soldiers revolted against the usage of rifle cartridges rumoured to have a coating made of animal fat. The famous slogan "Dilli Chalo" ("Let's march to Delhi!") was first raised here. Where are we? 7
  16. 16. Meerut +10 for guessing the monument
  17. 17. The three petals represent the medieval social classes: those who worked, those who fought, and those who prayed. It appears on the coat of Port Louis, the capital of Mauritius which was named in honour of King Louis XV, on the coat of arms of Saint Lucia, Detroit and Quebec districts and on the logo of Italian football club, ACF Fiorentina. It formed the core of Renaissance, present on its flag too. It is represented in Unicode at U+269C in the Miscellaneous Symbols block. There is also a statue of Kanishka the Great, the emperor of the Kushan dynasty in 127–151 AD, in the Mathura Museum in India, with four of it in a square emblem repeated twice on the bottom end of his smaller sword. What are we talking about? 8
  18. 18. Fleur-de-Lis
  19. 19. A still from a 2001 Oscar awardee for ‘Best Movie category’ with the lead character role played by Russell Crowe. X shares its name with a bestseller biography, by Sylvia Nasar. The book is about the life of a Abel Prize and Economics Nobel winner Y. Give me X and Y. 9
  20. 20. Y- John Nash
  21. 21. Connect and complete the list. 10
  22. 22. They are the four wives of Arjuna Uloopi Subhadra Draupadi Chitrangada
  23. 23. It is the name of a fictional island in Plato’s works Timeaus and Critias where it is quoted as the Naval Power that besiges Athens. In the story, Athens was able to repel the attack by the island nation unlike any other settlement of the Then-Western world, giving weight to the fact that Plato declared the people of this island as heretics and Athens as a complete state.At the end of the story, the island men fall out of favour with Gods, and famously submerges in the ocean. An excavation in 1999 found many submerged statues and colossal columns. What are we talking about? 11
  24. 24. Atlantis
  25. 25. I am the Roman god of fire. My forge was located in Mt Etna (on Sicily itself) .As the mythical inventor of smithing and metalworking, I was said to have made weapons for the other gods in my forge. Ancient Romans believed that when a volcano erupted, it was me working at my forge. Who am I? 12
  26. 26. Vulcan +10 for guessing his Hindu counterpart…
  27. 27. Ferghana Zahir Kabul Nasir Umerkot Jalal Agra Nur Lahore Shahab Dahod Muhi Put Funda. 13
  28. 28. The places of birth of the first six Mughal Emperors, followed by their birth names.
  29. 29. 1)Vedic mythology refers to this place as an ancient settlement conquered by King Bharata in the epic Ramayana. Bharata’s new-born elder son Pushkal and so the name of the settlement became Pushkalavati. However, research has proven this claim as debatable and hence suggests an alternative name of this town, ‘Purushapura’, or the ‘City of Men’. Which modern day city is this ? 2) Lord Rama, gave Bharata a piece of land atop a mountain. He asked him to build a fort to keep a watch on Lanka. Today it is a popular tourist site. Name the place. 14
  30. 30. Bandhavgarh Peshawar
  31. 31. The personal God in Hinduism is worshipped in a five-step process: 1. Dhupa 2. Dipa 3. Naivedya 4. Akshata 5. Pushpa Sanskritic verses used to describe this process have been taken from the Taittriya Upanishad. This verse is so useful and sacrosanct that it became part of the Hindu ‘code of conduct’. What part of this verse are we talking about ? 15
  32. 32. It is also a notoriously difficult climb. Numerous mountaineering deaths in the mid and early 20th century lent it the nickname "killer mountain of India. X, in Baltistan region of POK and Namcha Barwa in Arunachal Pradesh Barwa form the western and eastern limits of the Himalayas. 16
  33. 33. Nanga Parbat
  34. 34. Troops of Siraj ud-Daulah, the Nawab of Bengal, held British prisoners of war in X after the Bengali army captured the fort on 20 June 1756. After the fall of Fort William, the surviving British soldiers, Anglo-Indian soldiers, and Indian civilians were imprisoned overnight in conditions so cramped that many people died from suffocation and heat exhaustion, and that 123 of 146 prisoners of war died. It was the inspiration for a term referring to regions of space-time dilation resulting from the gravitational collapse of very heavy stars. What is X? 17
  35. 35. The Black Hole of Calcutta
  36. 36. Formally titled the Collegiate Church of St Peter, it is a large, mainly Gothic abbey church in central London. Construction of the present church began in 1245, on the orders of King Henry III. Since the coronation of William the Conqueror in 1066, all coronations of English and British monarchs have been held. All British monarchs have been buried here since 1509. Famous scientists like Charles Darwin and Sir Isaac Newton, writers like Charles Dickens and explorers like Sir David Livingstone, are few of the many famous people buried here. Where is the GPS indicating? 18
  37. 37. Westminister Abbey
  38. 38. Connect 19
  39. 39. Michelangelo +10 for guessing the painting…
  40. 40. Put Funda. 20
  41. 41. Tanganyika + Zanzibar= Tanzania +10 for guessing the place in background…

×