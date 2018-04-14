Educacion virtual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ALUMNO: Lic. Lourdes Cahui Aduviri CURSO: La Educaci�n Superior en el sigo XXI
Los entornos virtuales de aprendizaje plantean problemas pedag�gicos espec�ficos para cuya soluci�n no siempre son aplicab...
PATRON: Entendemos un patr�n como un modelo que permite dar respuesta o soluciones a problemas o situaciones semejantes. P...
Seg�n Christopher Alexander (1979) un patr�n debe describirse en tres partes El contexto que describe las condiciones en q...
Un patr�n en e-learning describe un problema que ocurre o se presenta con frecuencia en la ense�anza e- learning, para pro...
"Un patr�n pedag�gico describe un problema que se presenta con frecuencia en el proceso de ense�anza- aprendizaje, para pr...
Un patr�n pedag�gico se refiere siempre a un contexto determinado, bien sea la situaci�n, el entorno, las condiciones, etc...
Como hemos visto anteriormente, el patr�n est� documentado en forma de plantilla y ha de contener en su descripci�n unos e...
a. Nombre del patr�n Debe ser un nombre o expresi�n corta y significativa en cuanto al contenido del patr�n. El nombre pas...
b. Problema Representado por una frase breve que describe el problema concreto de dise�o y qu� hace el patr�n pedag�gico p...
c. Soluci�n Describe el procedimiento de aplicaci�n del patr�n que conduce al objetivo dise�ado. A veces se incluye una re...
EJEMPLOS: Patrones de dise�o de inform�tica: Como en www.welie.com/patterns, donde podemos encontrar por orden alfab�tico ...
Algunos de los patrones pedag�gicos no tienen una aplicaci�n directa en la ense�anza online, por haber sido dise�ados de f...
El dise�o instruccional. Patrones pedag�gicos EVA relacionados con la programaci�n espec�fica de la educaci�n virtual, en ...
Patrones pedag�gicos en educaci�n virtual Pedagogical Patterns for virtual Education Jos� Mar�a Rodr�guez Jim�nez Inspecto...
GRACIAS..
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Educacion virtual

37 views

Published on

RESUMEN de un artículo de Educación Virtual.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Educacion virtual

  1. 1. ALUMNO: Lic. Lourdes Cahui Aduviri CURSO: La Educaci�n Superior en el sigo XXI
  2. 2. Los entornos virtuales de aprendizaje plantean problemas pedag�gicos espec�ficos para cuya soluci�n no siempre son aplicables patrones pedag�gicos generales que han demostrado su validez en entornos presenciales. El concepto de patr�n pedag�gico para entornos virtuales de aprendizaje y su desarrollo expl�cito mediante propuestas de patrones ser� de gran utilidad para aquellos docentes que han de afrontar por primera vez entornos virtuales de aprendizaje.
  3. 3. PATRON: Entendemos un patr�n como un modelo que permite dar respuesta o soluciones a problemas o situaciones semejantes. PATRON DE DISE�O Es la base para la b�squeda de soluciones a problemas comunes en el desarrollo de software y otros �mbitos al dise�o de interacci�n o interfases LENGUAJES DE PATRON Un m�todo que estructura la descripci�n de una serie de buenas pr�cticas de dise�o en un �rea determinada, y que permite dominar de forma clara los problemas mas frecuentes y sus soluciones.
  4. 4. Seg�n Christopher Alexander (1979) un patr�n debe describirse en tres partes El contexto que describe las condiciones en que deber� resolverse el problema El sistema de fuerzas, en donde se explicita el problema o el objetivo. La soluci�n al problema
  5. 5. Un patr�n en e-learning describe un problema que ocurre o se presenta con frecuencia en la ense�anza e- learning, para proponer a continuaci�n una soluci�n a ese problema que ha demostrado su efectividad en contexto asemejables, de modo que esa soluci�n pueda ser adoptada infinidad de veces sin que su aplicaci�n sea exactamente coincidente con las anteriores, al ser contextualizada En e-learning, los patrones pueden tener un doble enfoque: El enfoque tecnol�gico El enfoque Pedag�gico
  6. 6. "Un patr�n pedag�gico describe un problema que se presenta con frecuencia en el proceso de ense�anza- aprendizaje, para proponer a continuaci�n una soluci�n a ese problema que ha demostrado su efectividad en contextos asemejables, de modo que esa soluci�n puede ser adoptada ante problemas semejantes".
  7. 7. Un patr�n pedag�gico se refiere siempre a un contexto determinado, bien sea la situaci�n, el entorno, las condiciones, etc. del proceso de ense�anza aprendizaje Se presenta un problema en el proceso de ense�anza aprendizaje de forma reiterada para el que debemos encontrar una soluci�n (que nos proporcionar� el patr�n pedag�gico). La soluci�n es parte inherente del patr�n, pues de no proporcionarla, no ser�a tal. Esta soluci�n nos proporciona salidas y respuestas para el problema planteado. El patr�n pedag�gico puede ser utilizado con frecuencia una vez definido. Esto es esencial, y para ello el patr�n pedag�gico debe estar definido con la suficiente exactitud y claridad como para que se aplique sin error.
  8. 8. Como hemos visto anteriormente, el patr�n est� documentado en forma de plantilla y ha de contener en su descripci�n unos elementos gen�ricos m�nimos, que aplicados a un patr�n pedag�gico mostrar�n el siguiente esquema: b. Problema c. Soluci�n a. Nombre del patr�n
  9. 9. a. Nombre del patr�n Debe ser un nombre o expresi�n corta y significativa en cuanto al contenido del patr�n. El nombre pasar� a formar parte de nuestro vocabulario de dise�o pedag�gico, p. ej. "Evaluar conceptos".
  10. 10. b. Problema Representado por una frase breve que describe el problema concreto de dise�o y qu� hace el patr�n pedag�gico para resolverlo. Por ejemplo: Necesitamos definir objetivos espec�ficos para la ense�anza de conceptos y datos. El patr�n pedag�gico nos proporciona infinitivos relacionados con el nivel conocimiento. Suele incluirse una breve descripci�n del contexto en que se produce el problema y c�mo el patr�n lo resuelve. P. ej.: Determi-naci�n de objetivos espec�ficos para la ense�anza de conceptos y datos. Adem�s es conveniente recoger en qu� situaciones se puede aplicar el patr�n (aplicabilidad del patr�n), ejemplos y formas de reconocer tales situaciones.
  11. 11. c. Soluci�n Describe el procedimiento de aplicaci�n del patr�n que conduce al objetivo dise�ado. A veces se incluye una representaci�n gr�fica de los elementos y relaciones constitutivas del patr�n, pero no es imprescindible. S� suele incluirse, sin embargo, como complemento de la descripci�n mencionada la descripci�n de las ventajas e inconvenientes que conlleva usar el patr�n. La correcta descripci�n del patr�n pedag�gico permitir� su aplicaci�n adecuada al problema que se aborda y en los contextos adecuados.
  12. 12. EJEMPLOS: Patrones de dise�o de inform�tica: Como en www.welie.com/patterns, donde podemos encontrar por orden alfab�tico una serie de patrones sencillos para solucionar diversos problemas de dise�o de p�ginas web. www.pedagogicalpatterns.org/examples/LearningAndTeaching.pdf (Jutta Eckstein) (2000) propone cinco patrones pedag�gicos de aplicaci�n general relacionados con situaciones de ense�anza presencial como la manera de iniciar o de finalizar un curso, el modo de hacer menos dependientes del profesor a los alumnos, c�mo favorecer la implicaci�n de los alumnos en la b�squeda de sus propias soluciones, etc http://csis.pace.edu/~bergin/PedPat1.3.html. (Joseph Bergin) nos ofrece catorce patrones pedag�gicos con denominaciones tan sugerentes como Early Bird, Spiral, Consistent Metaphor, Toy Box, Tool Box, Lay of the Land, Gold Star, etc.
  13. 13. Algunos de los patrones pedag�gicos no tienen una aplicaci�n directa en la ense�anza online, por haber sido dise�ados de forma espec�fica para entornos presenciales (todos aquellos patrones para cuya aplicaci�n se requiere la presencia de los alumnos en el aula). La mayor�a de los patrones pedag�gicos publicados, si bien son aplicables a EVA por estar dise�ados de forma general para un proceso de ense�anzaaprendizaje, no lo son de forma directa, sino que necesitan una adaptaci�n a la educaci�n virtual.
  14. 14. El dise�o instruccional. Patrones pedag�gicos EVA relacionados con la programaci�n espec�fica de la educaci�n virtual, en especial relacionados con la correcta selecci�n de contenidos para EVA, a la secuenciaci�n, al dise�o de objetos de aprendizaje, a la selecci�n de recursos, al dise�o de la evaluaci�n, etc. El tutor online Patrones pedag�gicos EVA relacionados con los nuevos papeles que ha de asumir el profesor-tutor en la educaci�n virtual13, en especial competencias psicopedag�gicas, comunicativas, de liderazgo y gesti�n de la interacci�n. El sistema de gesti�n del aprendizaje (SGA). Patrones pedag�gicos EVA relacionados con la utilizaci�n de las herramientas de los sistemas de gesti�n del aprendizaje (herramientas de informaci�n y recursos, herramientas de comunicaci�n, herramientas de evaluaci�n, etc.).
  15. 15. Patrones pedag�gicos en educaci�n virtual Pedagogical Patterns for virtual Education Jos� Mar�a Rodr�guez Jim�nez Inspector de Educaci�n. RED. Revista de Educaci�n a Distancia: http://www.um.es/ead/red/M10/ Comunidad de Madrid josem.rodriguez@madrid.org EXTRA�DO DEL ARTICULO: http://revistas.um.es/red/article/view/89321/86351
  16. 16. GRACIAS..

×