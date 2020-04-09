Successfully reported this slideshow.
Presentación inclusión educativa

  1. 1. EXCLUSI�N La exclusi�n educativa, es un fen�meno que tiende a normalizarse de manera invisible ante los ojos y las actitudes de los sujetos. Excluir se puede entender como sin�nimo de invisibilizar, de tal manera que las voces de algunos sectores educativos no se escuchan o no son tomadas en cuenta en el recuento de acciones o en las decisiones que se toman en el sistema educativo.
  2. 2. INTEGRACI�N Un proceso que pretende unificar las educaciones ordinaria y especial con el objetivo de ofrecer un conjunto de servicios a todos los ni�os, en base a sus necesidades de aprendizaje.
  3. 3. INCLUSI�N
  4. 4. Favorecen la autonom�a Formaci�n multisensorial Favorecen la comunicaci�n Adaptables al individuo Proporcionan ocio Ayudan a superar l�mites

