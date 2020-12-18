Healthy keto diet

If you own a trampoline, you already know that it is a great way to get out of the house, and into

the fresh air. Did you also know that it’s benefiting your health? Jumping up and down on a

trampoline is great for strengthening the cardio-vascular system and it is also an excellent

workout for almost every muscle and organ of the body. Exercising on a trampoline can also be

very helpful for adults and children because it helps to improve reflexes, flexibility, balance and

coordination.

One way to enhance not only the fun aspect of the trampoline, but also increase the health

benefits, is by putting a little extra effort into your jumping by doing some tricks! There’s lot of

tricks that can done on the trampoline, from the beginner level to the advanced. Here’s a few of

them beginning with some basics including additional tips to ensure safety and avoid injury.

‘Landing on the Back’ is one of the first, basic trampoline tricks any bouncer should learn and its

very simple. Stand motionless on the trampoline with your arms at your sides or even with your

hands in your front pockets. Fall backwards onto the trampoline, keeping your body straight and

your head up. As your back meets the trampoline, let your head meet it naturally too, don’t jerk

or twist it. You will bounce back up and then you can do it again, over and over until you achieve

a good rebounding height. The more you practice this trick, the higher you will bounce back and

forth!