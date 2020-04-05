COMPANY PROFILE

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Wab : https://clatenbersinarsejahtera.blogspot.co.id Konstruksi jalan raya, Jalan Landasan Pacu Udara, Jembatan Jalan Laya...
Alamat Perusahaan  Nama Perusahaan :  Kantor Pusat : Jl. Putra II Kav.I Kawasan Industri Rt.003/03 DS.Suka Asih Kec. Pas...
Kata Sambutan Puji Sukur Kehadirat Tuhan Yang Maha Esa atas Limpahan Nikmat,Rahmat dan Karuniannya sehingga Company Profil...
Identitas Perusahaan  Klasifikasi - Jenis Barang / Jasa Dagangan Utama : ASPHALT HOTMIX, ASPAL EMULSI, ASPHALT DRUM/BAG -...
Pengurus Perusahaan  Komisaris : Hery Septiana  Direktur Utama : Agus Rohmadi  Direktur : Agung Nugroho  Proyek Manege...
KOMISARIS Manager produksi Manager Keuangan Logistic Manager Marketing DIREKTUR SEKRETARIS Manager Teknik DIREKTUR UTAMA S...
Peralatan Kantor NO. JENIS PERALATAN JUMLAH MERK / TYPE PEMBUATAN KONDISI MILIK / SEWA LOKASI 1 Studio / Meeting Room 1 Ro...
Daftar Armada NO NRA NAMA ALAT NOMOR POLISI MERK NOMOR MESIN KAPASITAS TAHUN PEMBUATAN KETERANGAN 1. 001 DUMP TRUCK B 9377...
NO NRA NAMA ALAT MERK KAPASITAS KONDISI 1. 001 FINISHER SUMITOMO HA 60 C 5 TON BAIK 2. 002 FINISHER SUMITOMO HA 44 W 5 TON...
Pengalaman Pekerjaan
Pengalaman Pekerjaan
Pengalaman Pekerjaan
Pengalaman Pekerjaan
Pengalaman Pekerjaan
Peralatan
Pengalaman Pekerjaan
Peralatan
Peralatan
Peralatan
Peralatan
Identitas Perusahaan
Identitas Perusahaan
Identitas Perusahaan
Identitas Perusahaan Akte Notaris
Identitas Perusahaan Pengesahan Pendirian Badan Hukum Perseroan Terbatas
Identitas PerusahaanIdentitas Perusahaan
Identitas Perusahaan
Identitas Perusahaan
peralatan yang Kata Penutup Dengan didukung konsultan /tenaga ahli yang reliable , care dan di dukung dengan perusahaan ka...
  1. 1. Wab : https://clatenbersinarsejahtera.blogspot.co.id Konstruksi jalan raya, Jalan Landasan Pacu Udara, Jembatan Jalan Layang, subway. Tlp. 021 - 54281116 , Logistic : 0812 1919 1933, WA: 0812 1919 1933 PT. CLATEN BERSINAR SEJAHTERA Email : cx_bersinarsejahtera@yahoo.com COMPANY PROFILE
  2. 2. Alamat Perusahaan  Nama Perusahaan :  Kantor Pusat : Jl. Putra II Kav.I Kawasan Industri Rt.003/03 DS.Suka Asih Kec. Pasar Kemis Tangerang - Banten  Kantor Produksi (PABRIK) : Jl. Raya Jaha KM.1 No 87 Malangnengah Tangerang BANTEN - INDONESIA Tlp : 021 - 54281116 Wa : 0812 1919 1933 0812 1919 1933 PT. CLATEN BERSINAR SEJAHTERA
  3. 3. Kata Sambutan Puji Sukur Kehadirat Tuhan Yang Maha Esa atas Limpahan Nikmat,Rahmat dan Karuniannya sehingga Company Profile sebagai media informasi perusahaan dan produk dapat diterbitkan dan di sebarluaskan. Berawal dari CV. CYLONE SEJAHTERA yang didirikan pada tahun 2010 dan memuat produksi aspal,sejak itu perusahaan tumbuh menjadi Produsen dan memperluas Produksi. Kami mempunyai keyakinan bahwa kami akan menjadi partner terpercaya bagi partner kami, kami mendengar, memahami, memberi masukan, dan mengerjakan pekerjaan dengan sungguh-sungguh, sehingga kami dapat memuaskan para partner kami. Semoga dengan partisipasi kami, industri kontruksi jalan pada khususnya dan pembangunan infastruktur di indonesia pada umumnya semakin berkembang dan membawa manfaat bagi bangsa indonesia PT. CLATEN BERSINAR SEJAHTERA
  4. 4. Identitas Perusahaan  Klasifikasi - Jenis Barang / Jasa Dagangan Utama : ASPHALT HOTMIX, ASPAL EMULSI, ASPHALT DRUM/BAG - Jalan Raya, Jalan Lingkungan Beserta Perawatannya - Lapangan Terbang dan Runway Beserta Perawatannya - Drainase Kota - Lahan Parkir
  5. 5. Pengurus Perusahaan  Komisaris : Hery Septiana  Direktur Utama : Agus Rohmadi  Direktur : Agung Nugroho  Proyek Maneger : Gatot Subroto  HRD : Agus Kusmanto  Teknisi Jalan : Dian Badru Salam
  6. 6. KOMISARIS Manager produksi Manager Keuangan Logistic Manager Marketing DIREKTUR SEKRETARIS Manager Teknik DIREKTUR UTAMA Struktur Organisasi Perusahaan
  7. 7. Peralatan Kantor NO. JENIS PERALATAN JUMLAH MERK / TYPE PEMBUATAN KONDISI MILIK / SEWA LOKASI 1 Studio / Meeting Room 1 Room - 2013 Milik Milik Tangerang 2 Komputer 1 Unit AMD Dual Core 2014 Baik Milik Tangerang 3 Unit Intel Core i3 2015 Baik Milik Tangerang 2 Unit Intel Core i5 2016 Baik Milik Tangerang 3 Notebook 2 Unit Sony Vaio 2014 Baik Milik Tangerang 4 Printer 3 Unit Epson Lx 300 II 2013 Baik Milik Tangerang 1 Unit Canon 2013 Baik Milik Tangerang 1 Unit Epson Office A3 2013 Baik Milik Tangerang 5 Projector Sharp 2 Unit Sony 2015 Baik Milik Tangerang 6 Meja Kerja 10 Unit Modera 2014 Baik Milik Tangerang 7 Meja Gambar 1 Unit Datascrip 2014 Baik Milik Tangerang 8 Kursi kerja 10 Unit High - Tech 2013 Baik Milik Tangerang 9 Kursi direktur 2 Unit Ichiban 2016 Baik Milik Tangerang 10 Lemari Arsip 2 Unit President 2013 Baik Milik Tangerang 11 Fax 1 Unit Panasonic 2016 Baik Milik Tangerang 12 P A B X 1 Unit Panasonic 2015 Baik Milik Tangerang 13 Pemadam kebakaran 6 Unit Chubb 2014 Baik Milik Tangerang 14 Absensi Finger Print 1 Unit Enterprise 2000 2013 Baik Milik Tangerang 15 Mesin Photocopy 1 Unit Canon 2016 Baik Milik Tangerang 16 A C 5 Unit Daikin 2013 Baik Milik Tangerang 17 Kendaraan / Motor 1 Unit Yamaha 2013 Baik Milik Tangerang 18 Kendaraan / Mobil 2 Unit Isuzu 2013 Baik Milik Tangerang 3 Unit Honda 2015 Baik Milik Tangerang 1 Unit Toyota 2014 Baik Milik Tangerang 1 Unit BMW 2011 Baik Milik Tangerang
  8. 8. Daftar Armada NO NRA NAMA ALAT NOMOR POLISI MERK NOMOR MESIN KAPASITAS TAHUN PEMBUATAN KETERANGAN 1. 001 DUMP TRUCK B 9377 GQA HINO W04DTRJ768808 10 TON 2013 BAIK 2. 002 DUMP TRUCK B 9939 NDB HINO W04DTRJ50039 10 TON 2012 BAIK 3. 003 DUMP TRUCK B 9023 NDC HINO W04DTRJ51547 10 TON 2012 BAIK 4. 004 DUMP TRUCK B 9824 NYT ISUZU B038074 10 TON 2012 BAIK 5. 005 DUMP TRUCK B 9825 NYT ISUZU B037016 10 TON 2012 BAIK 6. 006 DUMP TRUCK B 9729NYT ISUZU B037017 10 TON 2012 BAIK 7. 007 DUMP TRUCK B 9909 GDA ISUZU B055713 10 TON 2014 BAIK 8. 008 DUMP TRUCK B 9917 GDA ISUZU B054238 10 TON 2013 BAIK 9. 009 DUMP TRUCK B 9907 GDA ISUZU B056558 10 TON 2014 BAIK 10. 010 DUMP TRUCK B 9920 GDA ISUZU B056561 10 TON 2014 BAIK 11. 011 DUMP TRUCK B 9918 GDA ISUZU B056554 10 TON 2013 BAIK 12. 012 DUMP TRUCK B 9915 GDA ISUZU B056764 10 TON 2012 BAIK 13. 013 DUMP TRUCK B 9916 GDA ISUZU B056675 10 TON 2012 BAIK 14. 014 DUMP TRUCK B 9050 GDB ISUZU B057201 10 TON 2014 BAIK 15. 015 DUMP TRUCK B 9049 GDB ISUZU B057518 10 TON 2012 BAIK 16. 016 DUMP TRUCK B 9215 KDA ISUZU B025264 10 TON 2011 BAIK 17. 017 DUMP TRUCK B 9215 WYT ISUZU B046482 10 TON 2013 BAIK 18. 018 DUMP TRUCK B 9048 GDB ISUZU B057104 10 TON 2014 BAIK 19. 019 DUMP TRUCK B 9772 GYT MITSU 4D34TJ86250 10 TON 2013 BAIK 20. 020 DUMP TRUCK F 8251 GH MITSU 4D34TJ32339 10 TON 2013 BAIK 21. 021 DUMP TRUCK B 9274 CQA HINO 4D34TJ66573 10 TON 2012 BAIK 22. 022 DUMP TRUCK AD 1801 HJ HINO W04DTRR03300 10 TON 2014 BAIK 23. 023 DUMP TRUCK B 9346 NJ HINO JOSCTGJ40142 10 TON 2003 BAIK 24. 024 DUMP TRUCK B 9500 EV HINO W04DTRR86753 25 TON 2012 BAIK
  9. 9. NO NRA NAMA ALAT MERK KAPASITAS KONDISI 1. 001 FINISHER SUMITOMO HA 60 C 5 TON BAIK 2. 002 FINISHER SUMITOMO HA 44 W 5 TON BAIK 3. 003 FINISHER SUMITOMO HA 44 W 5 TON BAIK 4. 004 TIRE ROLLER SAKAI TS 200 12-14 TON BAIK 5. 005 TANDEM ROLLER SAKAI L7708 8-10 TON BAIK 6. 006 TANDEM ROLLER INGERSOLL 8-10 TON BAIK 7. 007 TANDEM ROLLER SAKAI WM 7708 8-10 TON BAIK 8. 008 T.KOMBINASI SAKAI LTG 41 4 TON BAIK 9. 009 T.KOMBINASI SAKAI LTG 41 4 TON BAIK 10. 010 T.KOMBINASI SAKAI LTG 41 4 TON BAIK 11 011 T.KOMBINASI SAKAI LTG 35 3,5 TON BAIK 12 012 APL SPRAYER SAKAI 1000 KG BAIK 13 013 APL SPRAYER TANAKA 1000 KG BAIK 14 014 APL SPRAYER SAKAI 1000 KG BAIK 15 015 WHEEL LOADER CATERPILAR 2,3 M3 BAIK 16 016 WHELL LOADER CATERPILAR 2,3 M3 BAIK 17 017 WHELL LOADER KOMATSU 2,3 M3 BAIK Alat Berat
  10. 10. Pengalaman Pekerjaan
  11. 11. Pengalaman Pekerjaan
  12. 12. Pengalaman Pekerjaan
  13. 13. Pengalaman Pekerjaan
  14. 14. Pengalaman Pekerjaan
  15. 15. Peralatan
  16. 16. Pengalaman Pekerjaan
  17. 17. Peralatan
  18. 18. Peralatan
  19. 19. Peralatan
  20. 20. Peralatan
  21. 21. Identitas Perusahaan
  22. 22. Identitas Perusahaan
  23. 23. Identitas Perusahaan
  24. 24. Identitas Perusahaan Akte Notaris
  25. 25. Identitas Perusahaan Pengesahan Pendirian Badan Hukum Perseroan Terbatas
  26. 26. Identitas PerusahaanIdentitas Perusahaan
  27. 27. Identitas Perusahaan
  28. 28. Identitas Perusahaan
  29. 29. peralatan yang Kata Penutup Dengan didukung konsultan /tenaga ahli yang reliable , care dan di dukung dengan perusahaan kami yang lengkap dari segi laboratorium dan dari segi alat berat, kami akan senantiasa memberikan pelayanan yang dapat diandalkan dan penuh kepedulian dengan memberikan hasil yang tepat waktu dan sesuai dengan pedoman dan acuan yang ada. Demikian Profil Perusahaan ini kami sampaikan sebagai bagian dari langkah awal kerjasama akan kami tawarkan kepada perusahaan yang Bapak/Ibu pimpin. Besar harapan kami untuk dapat bekerjasama dengan perusahaan Bapak/Ibu. Terima kasih Hormat Kami,

