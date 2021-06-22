Successfully reported this slideshow.
Powering labour market evolutions with open- access data Tony Bonen, PhD 06.18.21
2 LMIC Governance
3 Overview of Learning Objectives Challenges of organizing data from a variety of loosely related sources Strategies for m...
4 LMIC and Future Skills Centre Partnership • 2-year project with $3M in funding • Piloting the creation of an open cloud-...
5 LMI is not relevant: Biggest challenge reported by Canadians is the relevance of LMI Call to action: Curate existing LMI...
6 COVID-19 in historic context
7 11 of last 15 months are the largest swings in employment ever recorded Monthly Change in Employment (seasonally adjuste...
8 Selected LMI needs that came to light during COVID • Skills-related indicators • No common standard for identification o...
9 LMIC Data Hub workflow runs in opposite direction of strategy
10 Official Data: Occupations in Canada • Jobs are organized into the National Occupational Classification (NOC) system • ...
11 Category Variable Description Share of job Postings Employer Employer's name The name of the employer responsible for t...
12 Category Variable Description Share of job Postings Employer Employer's name The name of the employer responsible for t...
13 Category Variable Description Share of job Postings Employer Employer's name The name of the employer responsible for t...
14 Data Criteria & Principles Underlying LMI Data Standards • Localness • Granular • Frequent • Timely • Consistent • Evid...
15 Non-technical needs are driving technical specification Career Development Stakeholder Committee • Identify gaps and ne...
16 Key lessons learned Principles for non-functional design Engage end users early and identify clear use cases Prioritize...
17 CONTACT Questions Tony Bonen tony.bonen@lmic-cimt.ca Director, Research, Data and Analytics
×