Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SPINOFF ROBOTICS THROUGH AUTONOMOUS SOLUTION
Still A Cumbersome Operation • Labour Intensive • Time Consuming • Work From Heights • High Operational Safety Risk • Inco...
Diving Into Sectors Building Façade Aircraft Maintenance Open & Chemical Tank Super Structure & Infrastructure • Manpower ...
Current UAV Solutions Limited Flight Time High Experience Requirement Tough & Long Integration Process Limited Applicabili...
Yet, $1.56B is still being spent on commercial drone solutions Frost & Sullivan, Global Commercial UAS Market
ALICE Autonomous Launder & Inspection Corded End-effector
video
ALICE IP-rated motors Flight Controller Triple RedundancyRectangular Base 400 x 200 (mm) Arm Length 230 (mm) Propellers 45...
ALICE All-Up Weight: ~6kg Max operating altitude: 60m Customizable payload attachment Specifications Flight duration: 3 ho...
01 02 03 04 05 06 Capabilities Autonomous Navigation Extended Endurance Accurate Processes Ease of Use & Deployment Safe O...
0503 01 04 Reduce Operational Safety Risk Easy to Integrate Reduce Downtime & Cost Real Time Analysis Value Proposition 02...
Aerial Work Platforms (AWPs) Proximity to Target (m) Altitude of Operation (m) 1 10 100 1000 60 30 15 0 DJI Mavic Pro 0.1 ...
UAV Operational Stats
Market Size Total Available Market Serviceable Available Market Serviceable Obtainable Market Total Global Commercial UAV ...
Potential Customers Building FaçadeAircraft Maintenance Open & Chemical Tank Super Structure & Infrastructure
Custom application- specific UAV projects. Sales Periodic maintenance, training services, and contractual arrangement of U...
SUTD (EPD) PhD Student DENZEL LEE Software Lead SUTD (EPD) PhD Student SHAWNDY LEE Robotics Lead SUTD Researcher EMMANUEL ...
Business Model Canvas (BMC) 0.0 • Configuring solutions for customers • Deployment for customers • Maintenance services fo...
Business Model Canvas (BMC) 5.5 • Contractors: • • • • Strategic alliances • • • • Customizing algorithms • Do configurati...
Value Proposition Canvas 1.0
VPC 3.0
Co-Founder, CTO NACT Engineering Ng Aik Thong “Although branching out is good, a personal advice is to target a particular...
Continual development of ALICE towards TRL 9 including feedback gathered throughout LLP program Development Trials LLP Tak...
Through Autonomous Solutions. Optimize your operations.
SPINOFF ROBOTICS THROUGH AUTONOMOUS SOLUTION Denzel Lee denzel_lee@mymail.sutd.edu.sg Shawndy Michael Lee shawndy_lee@myma...
Spinoff Robotics
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Spinoff Robotics

5 views

Published on

ALICE: An autonomous, tethered, configurable drone solution to boost productivity in industrial inspection and cleaning operations

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Spinoff Robotics

  1. 1. SPINOFF ROBOTICS THROUGH AUTONOMOUS SOLUTION
  2. 2. Still A Cumbersome Operation • Labour Intensive • Time Consuming • Work From Heights • High Operational Safety Risk • Inconsistent Operational Quality • Cost Ineffective • Dangerous!!! Inspection & Maintenance
  3. 3. Diving Into Sectors Building Façade Aircraft Maintenance Open & Chemical Tank Super Structure & Infrastructure • Manpower Intensive • Time-Consuming • Wastage of Resources • Dangerous Work from Height • Long Downtime • Multiple Assistive Equipment Common Pain Points
  4. 4. Current UAV Solutions Limited Flight Time High Experience Requirement Tough & Long Integration Process Limited Applicability Still A Safety Risk
  5. 5. Yet, $1.56B is still being spent on commercial drone solutions Frost & Sullivan, Global Commercial UAS Market
  6. 6. ALICE Autonomous Launder & Inspection Corded End-effector
  7. 7. video
  8. 8. ALICE IP-rated motors Flight Controller Triple RedundancyRectangular Base 400 x 200 (mm) Arm Length 230 (mm) Propellers 457.2 (mm) This smart, tethered aerial platform can provide intricate applications, and it is highly adaptable in most environments. Specifications All-Up Weight: ~6kg Max operating altitude: 60m Customizable payload attachment Flight duration: 3 hours (extendable)
  9. 9. ALICE All-Up Weight: ~6kg Max operating altitude: 60m Customizable payload attachment Specifications Flight duration: 3 hours (extendable) This smart, tethered aerial platform can provide intricate applications, and it is highly adaptable in most environments.
  10. 10. 01 02 03 04 05 06 Capabilities Autonomous Navigation Extended Endurance Accurate Processes Ease of Use & Deployment Safe Operation Extended Application
  11. 11. 0503 01 04 Reduce Operational Safety Risk Easy to Integrate Reduce Downtime & Cost Real Time Analysis Value Proposition 02 Replace Bulky Assistive Equipment
  12. 12. Aerial Work Platforms (AWPs) Proximity to Target (m) Altitude of Operation (m) 1 10 100 1000 60 30 15 0 DJI Mavic Pro 0.1 Aerones Heavy Lift DHL 20 Gripper Manipulation Industrial Cleaning/Fire Fighting Aerial Photography/Videography Inspection/Mapping/ Search & Rescue Cargo & Payload Transport Competition Matrix European Aeroarms Program Intel Falcon 8+ ALICE
  13. 13. UAV Operational Stats
  14. 14. Market Size Total Available Market Serviceable Available Market Serviceable Obtainable Market Total Global Commercial UAV Market Revenue for Mapping and Inspection Applications 473 Million USD 23.65 Million USD1.56 Billion USD APAC Commercial UAV Market Revenue for Mapping and Inspection Applications Achievable APAC Market Revenue in the Next 5 Years Frost & Sullivan, Global Commercial UAS Market
  15. 15. Potential Customers Building FaçadeAircraft Maintenance Open & Chemical Tank Super Structure & Infrastructure
  16. 16. Custom application- specific UAV projects. Sales Periodic maintenance, training services, and contractual arrangement of UAV system Subscription Leasing of application- specific UAV for various application Lease Revenue Streams ~ 100k per unit sale (20% of revenue) ~ 5k per unit lease (50% of revenue) (30% of revenue)
  17. 17. SUTD (EPD) PhD Student DENZEL LEE Software Lead SUTD (EPD) PhD Student SHAWNDY LEE Robotics Lead SUTD Researcher EMMANUEL TANG Algorithmic Lead Meet The Team SUTD Associate Professor FOONG SHAOHUI PhD, Advisor PETER LEE Mentor SUTD (EPD) Student TAN YI XUAN
  18. 18. Business Model Canvas (BMC) 0.0 • Configuring solutions for customers • Deployment for customers • Maintenance services for customers • Consultation • Physical Workspace • Intellectual, software • Engineering expertise • Overseas company liaisons • Government agency support • Operation in various environments • IP-Rated • Confined spaces • Hard-to-reach places • Interchangeable equipment & platform customisation • Tethered configuration • Advanced algorithms • Defects detection • Heat monitoring • Smart actuation • Visual mapping • Data analysis • Low barrier to adopt • Customisable modes of flight • Dedicated personal assistance • Pre and after sales service • Web Sales • Partner Referrals • Hotline & email • Trade shows and conventions • Inventory and stock taking • Flare stack inspection • Bulk vessels and tanks inspection • Inspection / cleaning at heights • Gas emission monitoring • Aircraft cleaning and inspection • Research and Development • Fabrication & Building Cost • Material cost • Legal • Cloud services • Transportation cost • Sales and Marketing • Facilities rental • Wages • Equipment rental • Insurance • Operation and facilities license • Subscription fees • Software & hardware maintenance • Usage fee • LOI / POC Project • Renting / Leasing • LTA • CAAS • ST Eng • PSA • SIAEC • Cooperation with contractors • Firmware developers • Software developers • Strategic alliances • Hardware suppliers • Materials fabricator • Coopetition • Other drone solution providers
  19. 19. Business Model Canvas (BMC) 5.5 • Contractors: • • • • Strategic alliances • • • • Customizing algorithms • Do configuration of payloads • Maintaining UAVs • Conduct initial deployment • Conduct refresher course/training • Consultation • Physical Workspace • Validating Pilot licenses • Customizable latch for any sensor/payload • Real-time Inspection for any defects • Instant RTH capability • 3D Mapping in real time • Tethered config available • Autonomous flight w/o GPS • Personal product training • Customizable GUI • Pre-sales consultant • Understand client needs • Continual tech support • Dedicated services • Partner Referrals • Trade shows and conventions • Social Media • Enterprise • Aircraft • Building and structures • Oil and chemical tanks • Contractors (Cleaning & Inspection) •Subscription fees • Software & Hardware maintenance • Refresher course/training •Usage fee • LOI / POC Project •Renting / Leasing • Contract Terms • Research and Development • Fabrication cost • Material cost • Legal • Cloud services • Transportation cost • Marketing • Facilities rental • Wages • Insurance • Operation license
  20. 20. Value Proposition Canvas 1.0
  21. 21. VPC 3.0
  22. 22. Co-Founder, CTO NACT Engineering Ng Aik Thong “Although branching out is good, a personal advice is to target a particular sector and earn their endorsement. Penetration into various fields is going to be extremely difficult for roboticists.” “Look beyond the platform and also focus on the applications and features that governs it.” Director Aviation Industry Division CAAS Ho Yuen Sang Key Interview Takeaways
  23. 23. Continual development of ALICE towards TRL 9 including feedback gathered throughout LLP program Development Trials LLP Takeaways & Next Step Explore To complete the current 2 POCs with industry partners Secure 5 new POCs within today's LLP presentation Half the battle is won when we truly understand our customers! Consistency is key! It is okay to make mistakes during LLP but, learn from it!
  24. 24. Through Autonomous Solutions. Optimize your operations.
  25. 25. SPINOFF ROBOTICS THROUGH AUTONOMOUS SOLUTION Denzel Lee denzel_lee@mymail.sutd.edu.sg Shawndy Michael Lee shawndy_lee@mymail.sutd.edu.sg Emmanuel Tang emmanuel_tang@sutd.edu.sg

×