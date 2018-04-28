Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. PSICOFISIOLOGIA Nombre: Lizmar Gordillo Cabudare; abril de 2018 DEL INSTINTO SEXUAL INTEGRANTE: -LIZMAR K. GORDILLO R. EXP.:HPS-153-00603 C.I.V-25.627.539
  2. 2. -Es una rama de la Psicolog�a que proporciona un estudio cient�fico de los fen�menos cognoscitivos, emocionales y conductuales a trav�s de principios y eventos fisiol�gicos utilizando t�cnicas para registrar dichos eventos. PSICOFISIOLOGIA Seg�n Fern�ndez Abascal 2001, los principios y t�cnicas de psicofisiol�gicas han generado un papel muy importante en el desarrollo y campo de la Psicolog�a pues adem�s de permitir evaluar, de forma objetiva, los estados emocionales alterados presentes como consecuencia de trastornos conductuales, tambi�n pueden valorar el funcionamiento interno, como el del cerebro humano, mientras se llevan a cabo procesos psicol�gicos que controlan la conducta.
  3. 3. INSTINTO SEXUAL Se conoce como una disposici�n natural dirigida a cumplir, bajo la influencia de una solicitud interna, una serie de actos adaptados a ciertos fines �tiles al individuo o a la especie. El instinto sexual es producto de la interacci�n de factores biol�gicos, psicoafectivos y socioculturales. En los pueblos civilizados, esa necesidad elemental esta revestida de una cierta espiritualidad y casi transfigurada por el sentimiento del amor. Esta incardinada en la vida global del individuo, que es una creaci�n de todas estas influencias. Y es objeto de estudio de la sexolog�a
  4. 4. -La disposici�n o tendencia natural (que no es una habilidad adquirida por la educaci�n). Lo que indica que el instinto sexual es innato. La serie de actos destinados a la realizaci�n de los expresados fines �tiles al individuo o a la especie. Elementos Fundamentales: Instinto Sexual Patol�gico -El instinto sexual patol�gico se da en contraposici�n con el concepto anterior, cuando no existen esos factores indispensables y necesarios para el normal desenvolvimiento y funcionamiento en el ser humano del mismo, y por lo tanto surgen deficiencias y anormalidades.
  5. 5. ETIOLOGIA DEL INSTRINTO SEXUAL Se considera como punto de partida del instinto sexual la activaci�n biol�gica, mediada sobre todo por el aumento de una serie de hormonas espec�ficas, y cuando �sta se produce, con car�cter c�clico, da lugar al llamado per�odo de celo, que se traduce en la b�squeda no deliberada de pareja sexual y la copulaci�n, que tiene lugar en repetidas ocasiones hasta que cesa la activaci�n (el celo). No obstante hay una relaci�n entre la sensopercepci�n, el pensamiento y el impulso sexual. Puesto que el ver, el oler, el tocar, o�r, saborear, pensar, etc. Pueden activar procesos fisiol�gicos que impulsan la sexualidad.
  6. 6. DIFERENCIAS ENTRE SEXO Y SEXUALIDAD Se refiere al conjunto de caracter�sticas biol�gicas que definen el espectro de humanos como hembras y machos. Es una capacidad que conforma a cada ser humano y que permite sentir, vibrar y comunicarnos a trav�s del propio cuerpo. Es algo que forma parte de lo que somos desde el mismo momento en el que nacemos y que permanece en nuestras vidas hasta que morimos. Es igual en cualquier lugar y �poca. Varia de acuerdo a la cultura , a la �poca, a los pa�ses y a los grupos. Es innato, depende exclusivamente de factores biol�gicos: se nace hombre o mujer. Es aprendida, la familia, el grupo de amigos, la escuela y en general la sociedad, transmiten valores, costumbres y creencias que determinan los roles de g�neros. Es fijo en las personas, no varia por si solo. Varia a lo largo del ciclo vital, y tambi�n puede cambiar si la persona decide adoptar un modelo distinto.
  7. 7. �GRACIAS POR SU ATENCI�N!

